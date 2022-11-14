Wynn Las Vegas Announces the "Official FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Million Dollar All-Access Experience" in Partnership with F1®

The First-of-its-Kind Package Features Exclusive F1® and Resort Access During the Inaugural Las Vegas Race

$100K from Each Package Will Benefit Las Vegas Philanthropic Efforts

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Formula 1® (F1) and Founding Partner Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) have partnered to create the "Official FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX Million Dollar All-Access Experience" for the inaugural race taking place Nov. 16-18, 2023.

The unprecedented offering will give a group of six people once-in-a-lifetime access to not only the most exclusive events held during the Grand Prix™, but also one-of-a-kind bespoke events and activities. Only buyers of this official package will ever experience the Las Vegas Grand Prix in such style and luxury.

Additionally, for each package purchased, F1® and Wynn Las Vegas will make a donation of $100K to local philanthropic efforts.

"We've partnered with F1® to curate an exclusive selection of premium race experiences that provide fans unmatched access to race week events, as well as Wynn's world-class amenities," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "The official F1® all-access race experience is the perfect example of the bespoke experiences we seek to offer our guests."

"Wynn Las Vegas is the ultimate partner to deliver the caliber of experience that we know our global Formula 1® fans have come to expect," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX. "We combined the most exclusive access points across the track with Wynn's ultra-luxury accommodations and amenities to offer a package better than ever before and create the greatest race weekend imaginable."

Each $1 million package provides admission for a group of six people to a collection of official F1® activations not available anywhere else, including all-access to the most exclusive VIP spaces along the track such as the ultra-exclusive Wynn Grid Club located within the Paddock Club ™, as well as once-in-a-lifetime F1® events and experiences throughout the weekend provided by the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

In addition, the group of six people will enjoy Wynn Las Vegas as few others do:

A four-night stay in a two-story Encore Three-Bedroom Duplex , accommodating all six guests in its three bedrooms with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities.

, accommodating all six guests in its three bedrooms with 24-hour butler service, daily breakfast, and custom in-room amenities. An elaborate welcome amenity including a Jeroboam of Dom Perignon and a selection of caviar.

and a selection of caviar. Exclusive access to the Opening Ceremonies , including the Red Carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend's events. This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase.

, including the Red Carpet viewing and kick-off party for the weekend's events. This event is otherwise by invitation only, with no tickets available for public purchase. Dinner for six in Delilah , the acclaimed nightlife dining experience, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef Joshua Smith and champagne from Dom Perignon.

, the acclaimed nightlife dining experience, with a menu specially selected by executive Chef and champagne from Priority access to race-week events, to be held at Wynn Las Vegas.

to race-week events, to be held at Wynn Las Vegas. Wynn Elite tickets to Awakening , Wynn Las Vegas' signature new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show.

, Wynn Las Vegas' signature new show. Tickets include private seating, a selection of complimentary small bites and premium beverages, and a dedicated server throughout the show. A complimentary Spa and Salon treatment for each person.

and treatment for each person. A complimentary round of golf at Wynn Golf Club for each person.

for each person. Luxury transportation for each person to and from the airport, as well as The Paddock.

for each person to and from the airport, as well as The Paddock. A dedicated ambassador to assist with priority reservations at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues.

at Wynn restaurants and nightlife venues. A lifetime membership to Wynn's exclusive Private Access program for each person. This unique program is available to a select group of individuals and features privileged access to entertainment, dining reservations and concierge services at Wynn resort locations.

A limited number of these exclusive packages are available and on sale now. For details on specific inclusions as well as terms, conditions and reservations, please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Formula 1® and Liberty Media are working together to promote the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. The inaugural race weekend is set to take place November 16-18, 2023. Taking place at night against the iconic Las Vegas backdrop, the track will see drivers reach jaw-dropping speeds of over 210 mph (340 kph) as they race around some of the world's most iconic landmarks, hotels and casinos on the legendary Las Vegas Strip. For more information, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com

Media Contacts

Wynn Public Relations

pr@wynnlasvegas.com

702-770-2120

FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Media@f1lasvegasgp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-announces-the-official-formula-1-heineken-silver-las-vegas-grand-prix-million-dollar-all-access-experience-in-partnership-with-f1-301676429.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas