Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Operating revenues were $1.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $835.5 million from $1.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $729.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was primarily the result of increased operating revenues from our Macau Operations and our Las Vegas Operations, as well as an income tax benefit related to the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets as a result of achieving sustained profitability in the U.S. Diluted net income per share was $6.19 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $630.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $195.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
"The strong momentum we built throughout 2023 continued during the fourth quarter with Adjusted Property EBITDAR reaching a new all-time record. These impressive results highlight our team’s relentless focus on delivering five-star hospitality, which continues to elevate our properties above our peers as the destinations of choice for luxury guests in Las Vegas, Boston and Macau," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "On the development front, construction of Wynn Al Marjan Island continues, with much of the hotel tower and podium foundation complete, and preparations underway to start vertical construction of the hotel tower. We are confident the resort will be a 'must see' tourism destination in the UAE. We are excited about the outlook for the Company, and we will continue to focus on driving long-term returns for shareholders."
Consolidated Results
Operating revenues were $1.84 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $835.5 million from $1.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, operating revenues increased $411.3 million, $309.0 million, $111.3 million, and $5.1 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, and Wynn Interactive, respectively, and decreased $1.2 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $729.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was primarily the result of increased operating revenues from our Macau Operations and our Las Vegas Operations, as well as an income tax benefit related to the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets as a result of achieving sustained profitability in the U.S. Diluted net income per share was $6.19 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net income per share of $0.29 for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $213.7 million, or $1.91 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $138.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $630.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $435.3 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $195.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2023, Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased $195.1 million, $161.0 million, $51.5 million, $26.5 million, and $1.1 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating revenues were $6.53 billion, an increase of $2.78 billion from $3.76 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. Operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $1.48 billion, $902.3 million, $348.5 million, $34.7 million, and $13.0 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, Encore Boston Harbor, and Wynn Interactive, respectively, from the year ended December 31, 2022.
Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $730.0 million, or $6.32 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $423.9 million, or $3.73 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was primarily the result of increased operating revenues from our Macau Operations and our Las Vegas Operations, as well as an income tax benefit related to the release of valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets as a result of achieving sustained profitability in the U.S. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $462.3 million, or $4.10 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $507.4 million, or $4.47 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $2.11 billion for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $725.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR for the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $712.4 million, $462.1 million, $145.1 million, $55.8 million, and $14.0 million, at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the year ended December 31, 2022.
Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of February 20, 2024.
Property Results
Macau Operations
Wynn Palace
Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $524.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $411.3 million from $113.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $171.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $(23.9) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 23.6%, above the 23.3% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.97%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 0.11% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Wynn Macau
Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $386.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $309.0 million from $77.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $125.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $(35.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 19.1%, above the 17.2% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.37%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 1.20% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Las Vegas Operations
Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $696.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $111.3 million from $585.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $270.8 million, compared to $219.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Table games win percentage for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 25.4%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 21.2% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Encore Boston Harbor
Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $217.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $1.2 million from $218.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $64.4 million, compared to $63.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Table games win percentage for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 22.0%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and slightly above the 21.9% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Our cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 totaled $2.88 billion, comprised of $1.32 billion held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") and subsidiaries, $361.5 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $1.20 billion held at Corporate and other. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, we had $697.9 million and $147.3 million in short-term investments held at WML and Corporate and other, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the available borrowing capacity under the Wynn Resorts Finance Revolver was $736.5 million, and the WM Cayman II Revolver was fully drawn.
Total current and long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2023 was $11.74 billion, comprised of $6.74 billion of Macau related debt, $2.25 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.13 billion of WRF debt, and $614.1 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1,609,625 shares of its common stock under its publicly announced equity repurchase program at an average price of $86.56 per share, for an aggregate cost of $139.3 million, bringing the total repurchases by the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 to 2,206,573 shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of $195.5 million.
Conference Call and Other Information
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on February 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before March 30, 2024, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at investorrelations@wynnresorts.com, to obtain access to such financial information.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, general global political conditions, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, property charges and other, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income (loss) as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income (loss), Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(2) "Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, property charges and other, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and nonrecurring income tax benefit from release of valuation allowance, net of noncontrolling interests and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income (loss) and loss per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Operating revenues:
Casino
$
1,065,958
$
423,218
$
3,718,402
$
1,632,541
Rooms
347,299
233,252
1,185,671
802,138
Food and beverage
271,558
217,648
1,028,637
846,214
Entertainment, retail and other
155,645
130,819
599,187
475,932
Total operating revenues
1,840,460
1,004,937
6,531,897
3,756,825
Operating expenses:
Casino
643,910
291,757
2,238,671
1,099,801
Rooms
82,857
69,869
307,132
261,343
Food and beverage
216,947
183,034
822,323
700,549
Entertainment, retail and other
79,402
91,676
340,437
328,529
General and administrative
279,484
232,017
1,065,022
830,450
Provision for credit losses
2,350
4,036
(3,964
)
(7,295
)
Pre-opening
2,646
7,247
9,468
20,643
Depreciation and amortization
176,527
172,292
687,270
692,318
Gain on EBH Transaction, net
—
(181,989
)
—
(181,989
)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
94,490
48,036
Property charges and other
(1,388
)
35,790
130,877
65,116
Total operating expenses
1,482,735
905,729
5,691,726
3,857,501
Operating income (loss)
357,725
99,208
840,171
(100,676
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
44,931
18,895
175,785
29,758
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(184,955
)
(178,620
)
(751,509
)
(650,885
)
Change in derivatives fair value
48,353
1,155
45,098
15,956
Loss on debt financing transactions
—
—
(12,683
)
—
Other
8,315
31,901
(11,479
)
5,811
Other income (expense), net
(83,356
)
(126,669
)
(554,788
)
(599,360
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
274,369
(27,461
)
285,383
(700,036
)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
499,408
(6,084
)
496,834
(9,332
)
Net income (loss)
773,777
(33,545
)
782,217
(709,368
)
Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(44,621
)
65,956
(52,223
)
285,512
Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited
$
729,156
$
32,411
$
729,994
$
(423,856
)
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:
Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:
Basic
$
6.53
$
0.29
$
6.49
$
(3.73
)
Diluted
$
6.19
$
0.29
$
6.32
$
(3.73
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
111,661
112,321
112,523
113,623
Diluted
112,033
112,795
112,855
113,623
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited
$
729,156
$
32,411
$
729,994
$
(423,856
)
Pre-opening expenses
2,646
7,247
9,468
20,643
Gain on EBH Transaction, net
—
(181,989
)
—
(181,989
)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
94,490
48,036
Property charges and other
(1,388
)
35,790
130,877
65,116
Change in derivatives fair value
(48,353
)
(1,155
)
(45,098
)
(15,956
)
Loss on debt financing transactions
—
—
12,683
—
Foreign currency remeasurement and other
(8,315
)
(31,901
)
11,479
(5,811
)
Income tax impact on adjustments
(1,033
)
(198
)
(2,088
)
(294
)
Nonrecurring income tax benefit from release of valuation allowance
(474,214
)
—
(474,214
)
—
Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments
15,160
1,110
(5,243
)
(13,317
)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited
$
213,659
$
(138,685
)
$
462,348
$
(507,428
)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share
$
1.91
$
(1.23
)
$
4.10
$
(4.47
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
112,033
112,795
112,855
113,623
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Wynn Palace
Wynn Macau
Other Macau
Total Macau Operations
Las Vegas Operations
Encore Boston Harbor
Wynn Interactive
Corporate and Other
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
95,071
$
90,545
$
(15,860
)
$
169,756
$
167,080
$
(15,865
)
$
(8,617
)
$
45,371
$
357,725
Pre-opening expenses
93
—
—
93
—
33
—
2,520
2,646
Depreciation and amortization
54,502
20,165
381
75,048
60,730
31,220
6,118
3,411
176,527
Property charges and other
451
(676
)
4
(221
)
389
710
(2,452
)
186
(1,388
)
Management and license fees
16,782
12,029
—
28,811
33,387
10,665
—
(72,863
)
—
Corporate expenses and other
2,733
2,175
14,397
19,305
7,369
1,824
1,905
13,685
44,088
Stock-based compensation
1,501
1,579
1,078
4,158
1,830
402
1,296
7,690
15,376
Triple-net operating lease rent expense
—
—
—
—
—
35,404
—
—
35,404
Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
171,133
$
125,817
$
—
$
296,950
$
270,785
$
64,393
$
(1,750
)
$
—
$
630,378
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Wynn Palace
Wynn Macau
Other Macau
Total Macau Operations
Las Vegas Operations
Encore Boston Harbor
Wynn Interactive
Corporate and Other
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
(105,945
)
$
(65,599
)
$
(9,801
)
$
(181,345
)
$
121,311
$
184,411
$
(50,642
)
$
25,473
$
99,208
Pre-opening expenses
—
—
—
—
5,420
15
1,511
301
7,247
Depreciation and amortization
52,817
20,364
381
73,562
55,865
35,610
4,974
2,281
172,292
Gain on EBH Transaction, net
—
—
—
—
—
(181,989
)
—
—
(181,989
)
Property charges and other
20,378
2,116
16
22,510
361
692
12,908
(681
)
35,790
Management and license fees
3,809
2,508
—
6,317
27,996
10,654
—
(44,967
)
—
Corporate expenses and other
1,352
1,373
8,718
11,443
5,874
1,743
373
12,301
31,734
Stock-based compensation
3,654
4,069
686
8,409
2,424
345
2,588
5,292
19,058
Triple-net operating lease rent expense
—
—
—
—
—
11,773
—
—
11,773
Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
(23,935
)
$
(35,169
)
$
—
$
(59,104
)
$
219,251
$
63,254
$
(28,288
)
$
—
$
195,113
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2023
Wynn Palace
Wynn Macau
Other Macau
Total Macau Operations
Las Vegas Operations
Encore Boston Harbor
Wynn Interactive
Corporate and Other
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
307,698
$
190,126
$
(32,157
)
$
465,667
$
551,128
$
(60,887
)
$
(276,646
)
$
160,909
$
840,171
Pre-opening expenses
93
—
—
93
81
1,286
5,591
2,417
9,468
Depreciation and amortization
216,562
81,673
1,522
299,757
232,685
122,452
22,051
10,325
687,270
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
—
—
—
—
94,490
—
94,490
Property charges and other
13,365
9,807
19
23,191
8,863
1,419
97,218
186
130,877
Management and license fees
60,377
38,019
—
98,396
118,019
42,179
—
(258,594
)
—
Corporate expenses and other
10,208
9,766
26,431
46,405
28,519
7,517
6,746
57,243
146,430
Stock-based compensation
7,543
8,700
4,185
20,428
6,948
1,721
7,904
27,514
64,515
Triple-net operating lease rent expense
—
—
—
—
—
141,722
—
—
141,722
Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
615,846
$
338,091
$
—
$
953,937
$
946,243
$
257,409
$
(42,646
)
$
—
$
2,114,943
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Wynn Palace
Wynn Macau
Other Macau
Total Macau Operations
Las Vegas Operations
Encore Boston Harbor
Wynn Interactive
Corporate and Other
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
(357,666
)
$
(247,727
)
$
(22,190
)
$
(627,583
)
$
450,073
$
209,962
$
(240,111
)
$
106,983
$
(100,676
)
Pre-opening expenses
—
—
—
—
15,451
214
4,677
301
20,643
Depreciation and amortization
207,110
81,114
2,709
290,933
199,973
152,906
39,422
9,084
692,318
Gain on EBH Transaction, net
—
—
—
—
—
(181,989
)
—
—
(181,989
)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
—
—
—
—
48,036
—
48,036
Property charges and other
23,296
11,482
43
34,821
3,680
1,366
33,015
(7,766
)
65,116
Management and license fees
13,895
11,354
—
25,249
101,170
40,464
—
(166,883
)
—
Corporate expenses and other
6,081
6,283
16,980
29,344
22,736
7,125
5,877
37,457
102,539
Stock-based compensation
10,727
13,447
2,458
26,632
8,012
1,565
10,594
20,824
67,627
Triple-net operating lease rent expense
—
—
—
—
—
11,773
—
—
11,773
Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
(96,557
)
$
(124,047
)
$
—
$
(220,604
)
$
801,095
$
243,386
$
(98,490
)
$
—
$
725,387
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO
ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited
$
729,156
$
32,411
$
729,994
$
(423,856
)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
44,621
(65,956
)
52,223
(285,512
)
Pre-opening expenses
2,646
7,247
9,468
20,643
Depreciation and amortization
176,527
172,292
687,270
692,318
Gain on EBH Transaction, net
—
(181,989
)
—
(181,989
)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
—
—
94,490
48,036
Property charges and other
(1,388
)
35,790
130,877
65,116
Triple-net operating lease rent expense
35,404
11,773
141,722
11,773
Corporate expenses and other
44,088
31,734
146,430
102,539
Stock-based compensation
15,376
19,058
64,515
67,627
Interest income
(44,931
)
(18,895
)
(175,785
)
(29,758
)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
184,955
178,620
751,509
650,885
Change in derivatives fair value
(48,353
)
(1,155
)
(45,098
)
(15,956
)
Loss on debt financing transactions
—
—
12,683
—
Other
(8,315
)
(31,901
)
11,479
(5,811
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(499,408
)
6,084
(496,834
)
9,332
Adjusted Property EBITDAR
$
630,378
$
195,113
$
2,114,943
$
725,387
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Percent
2023
2022
Percent
Wynn Palace Supplemental Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$
417,273
$
68,918
505.5
$
1,471,280
$
255,886
475.0
Rooms
50,472
12,266
311.5
201,783
40,079
403.5
Food and beverage
29,538
11,519
156.4
104,566
35,546
194.2
Entertainment, retail and other
27,075
20,362
33.0
109,215
78,778
38.6
Total
$
524,358
$
113,065
363.8
$
1,886,844
$
410,289
359.9
Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)
$
171,133
$
(23,935
)
NM
$
615,846
$
(96,557
)
NM
Casino Statistics:
VIP:
Average number of table games
59
50
18.0
56
53
5.7
VIP turnover
$
3,161,083
$
1,047,561
201.8
$
11,363,248
$
2,641,321
330.2
VIP table games win (1)
$
93,892
$
1,118
NM
$
383,384
$
23,471
NM
VIP table games win as a % of turnover
2.97
%
0.11
%
3.37
%
0.89
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
17,381
$
245
NM
$
18,744
$
1,259
NM
Mass market:
Average number of table games
245
237
3.4
242
229
5.7
Table drop (2)
$
1,711,850
$
373,312
358.6
$
6,126,841
$
1,312,786
366.7
Table games win (1)
$
404,468
$
86,933
365.3
$
1,373,436
$
282,138
386.8
Table games win %
23.6
%
23.3
%
22.4
%
21.5
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
17,934
$
3,987
349.8
$
15,574
$
3,489
346.4
Average number of slot machines
585
578
1.2
580
623
(6.9
)
Slot machine handle
$
624,688
$
229,341
172.4
$
2,385,033
$
732,197
225.7
Slot machine win (3)
$
27,580
$
8,306
232.0
$
102,816
$
31,295
228.5
Slot machine win per unit per day
$
512
$
156
228.2
$
486
$
142
242.3
Room statistics:
Occupancy
98.3
%
50.1
%
94.9
%
38.4
%
ADR (4)
$
311
$
146
113.0
$
323
$
156
107.1
REVPAR (5)
$
306
$
73
319.2
$
306
$
60
410.0
NM: Not meaningful.
Note: The results of operations of Wynn Palace for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were negatively impacted by certain travel-related restrictions and conditions, including COVID-19 testing and other mitigation procedures, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)
(unaudited) (continued)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Percent Change
2023
2022
Percent Change
Wynn Macau Supplemental Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$
320,642
$
51,418
523.6
$
970,269
$
216,639
347.9
Rooms
29,534
7,144
313.4
109,308
25,691
325.5
Food and beverage
20,762
7,456
178.5
68,017
25,334
168.5
Entertainment, retail and other
15,261
11,180
36.5
65,940
43,585
51.3
Total
$
386,199
$
77,198
400.3
$
1,213,534
$
311,249
289.9
Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)
$
125,817
$
(35,169
)
NM
$
338,091
$
(124,047
)
NM
Casino Statistics:
VIP:
Average number of table games
30
52
(42.3
)
41
41
—
VIP turnover
$
1,405,523
$
429,575
227.2
$
5,132,628
$
1,771,143
189.8
VIP table games win (1)
$
61,362
$
5,135
NM
$
191,936
$
55,999
242.7
VIP table games win as a % of turnover
4.37
%
1.20
%
3.74
%
3.16
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
22,233
$
1,074
NM
$
12,699
$
3,828
231.7
Mass market:
Average number of table games
221
217
1.8
216
235
(8.1
)
Table drop (2)
$
1,558,372
$
317,801
390.4
$
5,155,929
$
1,170,633
340.4
Table games win (1)
$
297,671
$
54,695
444.2
$
910,825
$
189,769
380.0
Table games win %
19.1
%
17.2
%
17.7
%
16.2
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
14,655
$
2,740
434.9
$
11,560
$
2,284
406.1
Average number of slot machines
557
691
(19.4
)
530
646
(18.0
)
Slot machine handle
$
652,498
$
218,935
198.0
$
2,212,196
$
895,466
147.0
Slot machine win (3)
$
20,775
$
7,867
164.1
$
68,667
$
31,768
116.2
Slot machine win per unit per day
$
405
$
124
226.6
$
355
$
139
155.4
Poker rake
$
4,460
$
223
NM
$
18,266
$
357
NM
Room statistics:
Occupancy
99.4
%
51.8
%
96.5
%
41.1
%
ADR (4)
$
282
$
135
108.9
$
281
$
154
82.5
REVPAR (5)
$
281
$
70
301.4
$
271
$
63
330.2
NM: Not meaningful.
Note: The results of operations of Wynn Macau for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were negatively impacted by certain travel-related restrictions and conditions, including COVID-19 testing and other mitigation procedures, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)
(unaudited) (continued)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Percent
Change
2023
2022
Percent
Change
Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$
167,579
$
141,349
18.6
$
628,185
$
535,279
17.4
Rooms
242,993
190,584
27.5
784,385
651,291
20.4
Food and beverage
199,706
176,126
13.4
770,401
702,515
9.7
Entertainment, retail and other
86,526
77,433
11.7
297,635
243,051
22.5
Total
$
696,804
$
585,492
19.0
$
2,480,606
$
2,132,136
16.3
Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)
$
270,785
$
219,251
23.5
$
946,243
$
801,095
18.1
Casino Statistics:
Average number of table games
232
234
(0.9
)
233
234
(0.4
)
Table drop (2)
$
657,564
$
590,693
11.3
$
2,425,621
$
2,274,010
6.7
Table games win (1)
$
167,106
$
125,441
33.2
$
599,001
$
511,746
17.1
Table games win %
25.4
%
21.2
%
24.7
%
22.5
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
7,816
$
5,823
34.2
$
7,038
$
5,990
17.5
Average number of slot machines
1,631
1,678
(2.8
)
1,645
1,703
(3.4
)
Slot machine handle
$
1,689,839
$
1,591,100
6.2
$
6,423,374
$
5,617,775
14.3
Slot machine win (3)
$
125,950
$
115,802
8.8
$
451,833
$
394,052
14.7
Slot machine win per unit per day
$
840
$
750
12.0
$
752
$
634
18.6
Poker rake
$
9,477
$
6,950
36.4
$
25,720
$
19,680
30.7
Room statistics:
Occupancy
88.9
%
89.9
%
89.6
%
86.7
%
ADR (4)
$
631
$
492
28.3
$
513
$
454
13.0
REVPAR (5)
$
561
$
443
26.6
$
459
$
393
16.8
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)
(unaudited) (continued)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2023
2022
Percent Change
2023
2022
Percent Change
Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$
160,464
$
161,534
(0.7
)
$
648,668
$
624,738
3.8
Rooms
24,300
23,259
4.5
90,195
85,078
6.0
Food and beverage
21,552
22,546
(4.4
)
85,653
82,818
3.4
Entertainment, retail and other
10,829
11,001
(1.6
)
41,270
38,439
7.4
Total
$
217,145
$
218,340
(0.5
)
$
865,786
$
831,073
4.2
Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)
$
64,393
$
63,254
1.8
$
257,409
$
243,386
5.8
Casino Statistics:
Average number of table games
185
194
(4.6
)
191
187
2.1
Table drop (2)
$
358,324
$
370,590
(3.3
)
$
1,422,416
$
1,447,851
(1.8
)
Table games win (1)
$
78,720
$
81,032
(2.9
)
$
308,890
$
315,057
(2.0
)
Table games win %
22.0
%
21.9
%
21.7
%
21.8
%
Table games win per unit per day
$
4,621
$
4,546
1.6
$
4,429
$
4,604
(3.8
)
Average number of slot machines
2,560
2,601
(1.6
)
2,550
2,716
(6.1
)
Slot machine handle
$
1,323,309
$
1,303,782
1.5
$
5,256,696
$
5,007,772
5.0
Slot machine win (3)
$
105,061
$
103,846
1.2
$
421,190
$
402,688
4.6
Slot machine win per unit per day
$
446
$
434
2.8
$
452
$
406
11.3
Poker rake
$
5,389
$
4,895
10.1
$
21,505
$
9,476
126.9
Room statistics:
Occupancy
93.3
%
93.9
%
93.0
%
91.4
%
ADR (4)
$
424
$
404
5.0
$
398
$
382
4.2
REVPAR (5)
$
395
$
380
3.9
$
370
$
349
6.0
(1)
Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.
(2)
In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.
(3)
Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.
(4)
ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.
(5)
REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.
(6)
Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207256310/en/