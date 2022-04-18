Wynn Resorts : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A





Explanatory Note





This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 8, 2021 (the "Original Filing") by Wynn Resorts, Limited (the "Company"). The Original Filing reported the appointment of Julie Cameron-Doe as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective in the second quarter of 2022. At the time of the Original Filing, the effective date of Ms. Cameron-Doe's commencement of work for the Company was not determined. The Company hereby amends Item 5.02 of the Original Filing to provide an update on the effective date. Other than providing the additional information in Item 5.02 below, no other disclosure in the Original Filing is amended by this Form 8-K/A.





Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.





On April 13, 2022, the Company entered into a first amendment to its employment agreement with Julie Cameron-Doe to provide for an effective date of April 18, 2022.





The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the amendment, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

















