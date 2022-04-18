Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wynn Resorts, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WYNN   US9831341071

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(WYNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 04:52:15 pm EDT
73.36 USD   -0.83%
04:43pWynn Resorts Chief Financial Officer Appointment Takes Effect
MT
04:34pWYNN RESORTS : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:30pWYNN RESORTS LTD Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wynn Resorts : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

04/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
wynn-20211207

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 7, 2021
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Nevada 000-50028 46-0484987
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
3131 Las Vegas Boulevard South
Las Vegas, Nevada 89109
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(702) 770-7555
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.01 WYNN Nasdaq Global Select Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period or complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Explanatory Note

This Amendment No. 1 on Form 8-K/A amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 8, 2021 (the "Original Filing") by Wynn Resorts, Limited (the "Company"). The Original Filing reported the appointment of Julie Cameron-Doe as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective in the second quarter of 2022. At the time of the Original Filing, the effective date of Ms. Cameron-Doe's commencement of work for the Company was not determined. The Company hereby amends Item 5.02 of the Original Filing to provide an update on the effective date. Other than providing the additional information in Item 5.02 below, no other disclosure in the Original Filing is amended by this Form 8-K/A.

Item 5.02
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 13, 2022, the Company entered into a first amendment to its employment agreement with Julie Cameron-Doe to provide for an effective date of April 18, 2022.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the amendment, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.




SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Dated: April 18, 2022 By: /s/ Ellen F. Whittemore
Ellen F. Whittemore
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary


Disclaimer

Wynn Resorts Limited published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
04:43pWynn Resorts Chief Financial Officer Appointment Takes Effect
MT
04:34pWYNN RESORTS : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
04:30pWYNN RESORTS LTD Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:01pTurner Sports Assembles Iconic NFL Foursome for Capital One's The Match - Tom Brady & A..
PR
04/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Wynn Resorts' Price Target to $97 From $99, Keeps Equalweight Ratin..
MT
04/13Vegas, Macau...Dubai? Global casinos raise bets on gambling in the Gulf
RE
04/13Vegas, Macau...Dubai? Global casinos raise bets on gambling in the Gulf
RE
04/01Steve Wynn discipline case heading back to Nevada regulators
AQ
04/01Citigroup Upgrades Wynn Resorts to Buy From Neutral, Reduces Price Target to $96.50 Fro..
MT
04/01UAE's Aldar Properties buys beach property in Ras Al Khaimah
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 720 M - -
Net income 2022 -216 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -48,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 574 M 8 574 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,41x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 26 950
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 73,97 $
Average target price 105,82 $
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig S. Billings Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Jay L. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-13.02%8 574
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-1.81%28 237
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-7.31%18 110
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.17%8 836
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED3.23%7 110
KANGWON LAND, INC.13.31%4 564