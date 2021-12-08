Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Wynn Resorts, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WYNN   US9831341071

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(WYNN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wynn Resorts : Names Julie Cameron-Doe as new Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

12/08/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Wynn Resorts Names Julie Cameron-Doe as new Chief Financial Officer

Leading luxury resort company solidifies its leadership structure
with a well-regarded, senior finance executive.

LAS VEGAS (December 7, 2021) - Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts") announced it will appoint Julie Cameron-Doe as its Chief Financial Officer, effective in the second quarter of 2022 on completion of her notice period with her current employer. Ms. Cameron-Doe will succeed Craig Billings, who will become the Company's CEO early next year.

Mr. Billings said, "Julie is a proven leader and is a sitting public company CFO. Coming from the gaming industry, she understands many aspects of our business and she has diverse international experience. She is the clear choice for this position and her appointment rounds out our senior executive team. We are indeed fortunate to have her join us next year."

Ms. Cameron-Doe will join Wynn Resorts from Aristocrat Leisure Ltd where she has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018. She will bring a wealth of diverse financial experience to Wynn, having held senior finance roles at Aristocrat since 2013 as well as in global businesses, including Orbitz, The Walt Disney Company, and KPMG.

Ms. Cameron-Doe said, "To me, Wynn Resorts represents the gold standard in resort companies. The opportunity to work alongside Craig and the team, building on their legacy of excellence, is incredibly exciting. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and future development."

###

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 12 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

###



Contact:
Michael Weaver, Wynn Resorts
702-770-7501
michael.weaver@wynnresorts.com

Deanna Pettit-Irestone, Wynn Las Vegas
702-770-2121
deanna.pettit@wynnlasvegas.com


Disclaimer

Wynn Resorts Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:11:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
06:03aWYNN RESORTS LTD : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05:37aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alibaba, Broadcom, Costco, JD.com, Marriott...
12/07Aristocrat Leisure CFO Resigns
MT
12/07Wynn Resorts to Appoint Julie Cameron-Doe as CFO in Q2 of 2022
MT
12/07Wynn Resorts Names Julie Cameron-Doe as New Chief Financial Officer
BU
12/05Wynn Macau CEO to Step Down in Early 2022; Names Head of Interactive Arm as Successor
MT
12/03S&P 500 Posts 1.2% Weekly Decline, Marking Second Straight Week in Red Amid Omicron Wor..
MT
12/01Suncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest -sources
RE
12/01Macau Casino Stocks Extend Selloff as Junket Operator Suncity Shuts VIP Rooms
DJ
11/30Suncity closes its Macau VIP gaming rooms after CEO's arrest -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 707 M - -
Net income 2021 -738 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 9 917 M 9 917 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 86,44 $
Average target price 105,62 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings Chief Financial Officer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED-29.01%9 917
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-37.80%28 321
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL33.96%20 043
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED31.54%8 102
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED-8.82%6 841
KANGWON LAND, INC.3.19%4 175