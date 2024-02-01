The Company Claims First Place Among All Hotel Companies in Quality of Products/Services Category

Wynn Resorts has once again been honored on FORTUNE Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2024. The Company was the highest ranked gaming resort company. Additionally, Wynn Resorts placed first among all hotel companies in the Quality of Products/Services category, a recognition the Company received for a fifth time.

“It’s gratifying to be included on the World’s Most Admired list for a sixteenth consecutive year,” said Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “The recognition in general, and the top ranking in quality in particular, are a tribute to thousands of people who work for Wynn Resorts globally that create our guest experiences every day.”

In addition to securing a top five spot in the Hotels, Casinos, and Resorts category, Wynn Resorts ranked in the top two for Innovation, and also received high marks for Social Responsibility, People Management, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment, and Global Competitiveness.

The Company is continually recognized on a global scale for its service-driven mentality, also claiming the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of any independent hotel company in the world. Whether a personally-curated experience from Wynn’s prestigious concierge team or its signature large-scale events such as Concours, the quality of services offered to guests sets a best-in-class precedent within the hospitality industry.

In partnership with Korn Ferry, FORTUNE works with top industry executives, directors and analysts to rate companies based on nine criteria – ranging from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. Each year, FORTUNE Magazine conducts a survey to compile the World’s Most Admired Companies list, the definitive report card on corporate reputations in a variety of fields including consumer products, power, natural resources, and hospitality. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

For more information on methodology, and to view the complete list, please visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201505306/en/