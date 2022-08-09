Wynn Resorts : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K

Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results





LAS VEGAS, August 9, 2022 - Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Operating revenues were $908.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $81.3 million, from $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $130.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) was $179.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of $206.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.





"Our second quarter financial results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor. Our teams' ongoing focus on five-star hospitality and new experiences at our market-leading properties combined with very strong customer demand drove a new all-time quarterly record for Adjusted Property EBITDA at Wynn Las Vegas and a second quarter record at Encore Boston Harbor," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "In Macau, while COVID-related travel restrictions continued to impact our results, we remain confident that the market will benefit from the return of visitation over time."





Consolidated Results





Operating revenues were $908.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $81.3 million, from $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, operating revenues increased $206.0 million and $44.9 million at our Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, and decreased $211.7 million and $125.4 million at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, respectively, from the second quarter of 2021.





Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $130.1 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $93.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $128.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.





Adjusted Property EBITDA was $179.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDA of $206.9 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, Adjusted Property EBITDA increased $93.5 million and $16.8 million at our Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, and decreased $103.5 million and $54.5 million at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, respectively, from the second quarter of 2021.





Property Results





Macau Operations





The results of operations of our Macau Operations for the second quarter of 2022 continued to be negatively impacted by certain travel-related restrictions and conditions, including COVID-19 testing and other mitigation procedures, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Wynn Palace





Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $58.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $211.7 million from $270.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace was $(50.0) million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. VIP table games loss as a percentage of turnover was (1.94)%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 3.95% experienced in the second quarter of 2021. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 19.7%, below the 23.1% experienced in the second quarter of 2021.

Wynn Macau





Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $58.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $125.4 million from $184.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Macau was $(40.4) million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.79%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 2.64% experienced in the second quarter of 2021. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 14.1%, below the 19.2% experienced in the second quarter of 2021.





Las Vegas Operations





Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $561.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $206.0 million from $355.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Las Vegas Operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $226.7 million, compared to $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2022 was 24.6%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 23.2% experienced in the second quarter of 2021.





Encore Boston Harbor





Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $210.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $44.9 million from $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Encore Boston Harbor for the second quarter of 2022 was $63.7 million, compared to $46.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2022 was 21.9%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and above the 21.2% experienced in the second quarter of 2021.





Balance Sheet





Our cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 totaled $2.01 billion, comprised of approximately $1.11 billion held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") and subsidiaries, approximately $419.6 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance excluding WML and subsidiaries, and approximately $488.2 million at Corporate and other.





As of June 30, 2022, the available borrowing capacity under the Wynn Resorts Finance Revolver and WM Cayman II Revolver was $835.6 million and $211.5 million, respectively.





Total current and long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2022 was $11.91 billion, comprised of $5.97 billion of Macau related debt, $3.13 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.20 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $613.2 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.





In the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 2,381,928 shares of its common stock at an average price of $57.70 per share, for an aggregate cost of $137.4 million.





In the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a sale-leaseback arrangement with respect to certain real estate assets related to Encore Boston Harbor. Upon closing of the related transactions, currently expected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022 subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, we expect to receive cash consideration of approximately $1.7 billion and to concurrently enter into a lease agreement for the purpose of continuing to operate the Encore Boston Harbor property. We expect to use the cash proceeds from the sale of the real estate assets for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of certain debt obligations.





Conference Call and Other Information





The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on August 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com





On or before August 12, 2022, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at investorrelations@wynnresorts.com, to obtain access to such financial information.





Forward-looking Statements





This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the continued impact of its consequences, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions (including with respect to our ability to extend or renew our gaming concession in Macau, which expires on December 31, 2022, and the amendments to the Macau gaming law), dependence on key employees, general global political and economic conditions, adverse tourism trends, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction risks, cybersecurity risk and our leverage and debt service. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures





(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operating income and expenses. We use Adjusted Property EBITDA to manage the operating results of our segments. Adjusted Property EBITDA is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDA because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDA calculations preopening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net loss, Adjusted Property EBITDA does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.





(2) "Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, and foreign currency remeasurement and other, net of noncontrolling interests. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net loss and loss per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.





The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA, and (iii) net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA.





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating revenues: Casino $ 359,585 $ 602,746 $ 849,447 $ 1,118,964 Rooms 201,298 137,765 371,674 213,955 Food and beverage 229,816 149,142 403,836 217,651 Entertainment, retail and other 118,133 100,460 237,209 176,225 Total operating revenues 908,832 990,113 1,862,166 1,726,795 Operating expenses: Casino 244,064 381,615 568,143 733,581 Rooms 65,070 50,552 123,785 84,087 Food and beverage 185,471 117,106 332,127 191,054 Entertainment, retail and other 74,985 80,922 163,889 154,381 General and administrative 200,378 197,545 397,158 377,319 Provision for credit losses (3,487) 441 (3,145) 7,808 Pre-opening 4,502 2,495 6,949 4,122 Depreciation and amortization 162,968 183,307 347,524 368,428 Property charges and other 26,909 5,651 72,629 11,268 Total operating expenses 960,860 1,019,634 2,009,059 1,932,048 Operating loss (52,028) (29,521) (146,893) (205,253) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,691 720 3,971 1,624 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (154,830) (150,424) (306,988) (303,276) Change in derivatives fair value 1,562 972 8,962 5,381 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,322) Other (10,099) 5,553 (25,226) (5,540) Other income (expense), net (160,676) (143,179) (319,281) (303,133) Loss before income taxes (212,704) (172,700) (466,174) (508,386) Provision for income taxes (718) (697) (1,858) (1,190) Net loss (213,422) (173,397) (468,032) (509,576) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 83,371 42,028 154,657 97,229 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (130,051) $ (131,369) $ (313,375) $ (412,347) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited: Basic $ (1.14) $ (1.15) $ (2.73) $ (3.66) Diluted $ (1.14) $ (1.15) $ (2.73) $ (3.66) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 114,471 114,545 114,749 112,792 Diluted 114,471 114,545 114,749 112,792

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (130,051) $ (131,369) $ (313,375) $ (412,347) Pre-opening expenses 4,502 2,495 6,949 4,122 Property charges and other 26,909 5,651 72,629 11,268 Change in derivatives fair value (1,562) (972) (8,962) (5,381) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,322 Foreign currency remeasurement and other 10,099 (5,553) 25,226 5,540 Income tax impact on adjustments (8) (72) (8) (72) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (3,618) 1,090 (15,807) (1,178) Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (93,729) $ (128,730) $ (233,348) $ (396,726) Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ (0.82) $ (1.12) $ (2.03) $ (3.52) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 114,471 114,545 114,749 112,792





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (107,742) $ - $ 51,606 $ 313 $ 2,258 $ 1,587 $ 2,028 $ (49,950) Wynn Macau (73,479) - 19,556 6,478 2,272 1,612 3,171 (40,390) Other Macau (4,103) - 971 4 - 2,547 581 - Total Macau Operations (185,324) - 72,133 6,795 4,530 5,746 5,780 (90,340) Las Vegas Operations 142,826 3,547 45,750 955 26,349 5,576 1,703 226,706 Encore Boston Harbor 13,760 - 37,432 19 10,164 1,941 430 63,746 Wynn Interactive (57,321) 955 5,373 26,395 - 2,426 1,219 (20,953) Corporate and other 34,031 - 2,280 (7,255) (41,043) 6,524 5,463 - Total $ (52,028) $ 4,502 $ 162,968 $ 26,909 $ - $ 22,213 $ 14,595 $ 179,159





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (26,231) $ 422 $ 66,062 $ 980 $ 8,648 $ 1,177 $ 2,497 $ 53,555 Wynn Macau (20,334) - 20,782 1,945 5,999 1,266 4,428 14,086 Other Macau (3,052) - 1,095 2 - 1,410 545 - Total Macau Operations (49,617) 422 87,939 2,927 14,647 3,853 7,470 67,641 Las Vegas Operations 54,985 1,932 48,078 2,724 16,907 5,635 2,961 133,222 Encore Boston Harbor (3,620) 28 39,155 479 7,997 2,258 619 46,916 Wynn Interactive (54,294) 113 5,877 - - 2,768 4,637 (40,899) Corporate and other 23,025 - 2,258 (479) (39,551) 5,327 9,420 - Total $ (29,521) $ 2,495 $ 183,307 $ 5,651 $ - $ 19,841 $ 25,107 $ 206,880





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (167,243) $ - $ 102,068 $ 451 $ 7,443 $ 3,130 $ 3,337 $ (50,814) Wynn Macau (108,295) - 39,578 7,947 6,596 3,290 5,812 (45,072) Other Macau (8,050) - 1,948 5 - 4,965 1,132 - Total Macau Operations (283,588) - 143,594 8,403 14,039 11,385 10,281 (95,886) Las Vegas Operations 225,756 4,944 91,352 2,277 47,376 10,990 3,389 386,084 Encore Boston Harbor 15,949 - 78,421 640 19,502 3,646 838 118,996 Wynn Interactive (162,356) 2,005 29,621 68,356 - 4,853 5,067 (52,454) Corporate and other 57,346 - 4,536 (7,047) (80,917) 17,162 8,920 - Total $ (146,893) $ 6,949 $ 347,524 $ 72,629 $ - $ 48,036 $ 28,495 $ 356,740





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (81,019) $ 836 $ 133,072 $ 3,154 $ 16,826 $ 2,355 $ 5,700 $ 80,924 Wynn Macau (37,286) - 42,246 2,192 11,854 2,630 9,006 30,642 Other Macau (6,322) - 2,203 17 - 2,953 1,149 - Total Macau Operations (124,627) 836 177,521 5,363 28,680 7,938 15,855 111,566 Las Vegas Operations 14,979 2,443 96,181 5,151 25,515 11,049 5,985 161,303 Encore Boston Harbor (22,253) 28 78,268 1,221 14,234 4,540 1,241 77,279 Wynn Interactive (109,557) 815 11,948 - - 3,494 8,932 (84,368) Corporate and other 36,205 - 4,510 (467) (68,429) 10,741 17,440 - Total $ (205,253) $ 4,122 $ 368,428 $ 11,268 $ - $ 37,762 $ 49,453 $ 265,780

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO

ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (130,051) $ (131,369) $ (313,375) $ (412,347) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (83,371) (42,028) (154,657) (97,229) Pre-opening expenses 4,502 2,495 6,949 4,122 Depreciation and amortization 162,968 183,307 347,524 368,428 Property charges and other 26,909 5,651 72,629 11,268 Corporate expenses and other 22,213 19,841 48,036 37,762 Stock-based compensation 14,595 25,107 28,495 49,453 Interest income (2,691) (720) (3,971) (1,624) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 154,830 150,424 306,988 303,276 Change in derivatives fair value (1,562) (972) (8,962) (5,381) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,322 Other 10,099 (5,553) 25,226 5,540 Provision for income taxes 718 697 1,858 1,190 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 179,159 $ 206,880 $ 356,740 $ 265,780





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 27,194 $ 212,067 (87.2) $ 141,607 $ 397,976 (64.4) Rooms 7,008 20,883 (66.4) 20,839 37,895 (45.0) Food and beverage 6,857 13,805 (50.3) 18,300 25,477 (28.2) Entertainment, retail and other 17,592 23,616 (25.5) 41,230 46,349 (11.0) Total $ 58,651 $ 270,371 (78.3) $ 221,976 $ 507,697 (56.3) Adjusted Property EBITDA(6) $ (49,950) $ 53,555 NM $ (50,814) $ 80,924 NM Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 46 94 (51.1) 56 99 (43.4) VIP turnover $ 344,462 $ 1,811,381 (81.0) $ 1,310,017 $ 4,011,563 (67.3) VIP table games (loss) win (1) $ (6,671) $ 71,570 NM $ 13,082 $ 168,026 (92.2) VIP table games (loss) win as a % of turnover (1.94) % 3.95 % 1.00 % 4.19 % Table games (loss) win per unit per day $ (1,600) $ 8,346 NM $ 1,284 $ 9,402 (86.3) Mass market: Average number of table games 231 228 1.3 232 225 3.1 Table drop (2) $ 210,549 $ 707,494 (70.2) $ 742,408 $ 1,315,012 (43.5) Table games win (1) $ 41,581 $ 163,547 (74.6) $ 152,755 $ 295,196 (48.3) Table games win % 19.7 % 23.1 % 20.6 % 22.4 % Table games win per unit per day $ 1,977 $ 7,877 (74.9) $ 3,630 $ 7,249 (49.9) Average number of slot machines 634 726 (12.7) 652 707 (7.8) Slot machine handle $ 130,404 $ 421,269 (69.0) $ 381,333 $ 780,041 (51.1) Slot machine win (3) $ 4,922 $ 18,772 (73.8) $ 17,571 $ 33,015 (46.8) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 85 $ 284 (70.1) $ 149 $ 258 (42.2) Room statistics: Occupancy 28.5 % 70.6 % 37.7 % 65.6 % ADR (4) $ 145 $ 180 (19.4) $ 166 $ 179 (7.3) REVPAR (5) $ 41 $ 127 (67.7) $ 63 $ 118 (46.6)

NM: Not meaningful.

Note: The results of operations of Wynn Palace for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were negatively impacted by certain travel-related restrictions and conditions, including COVID-19 testing and other mitigation procedures, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 39,959 $ 142,419 (71.9) $ 142,389 $ 281,346 (49.4) Rooms 4,762 13,427 (64.5) 14,152 28,129 (49.7) Food and beverage 5,231 8,559 (38.9) 13,617 15,992 (14.9) Entertainment, retail and other 8,631 19,623 (56.0) 23,525 38,212 (38.4) Total $ 58,583 $ 184,028 (68.2) $ 193,683 $ 363,679 (46.7) Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ (40,390) $ 14,086 NM $ (45,072) $ 30,642 NM Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 40 85 (52.9) 37 87 (57.5) VIP turnover $ 301,645 $ 1,489,912 (79.8) $ 1,188,695 $ 3,294,294 (63.9) VIP table games win (1) $ 14,446 $ 39,388 (63.3) $ 48,475 $ 98,022 (50.5) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 4.79 % 2.64 % 4.08 % 2.98 % Table games win per unit per day $ 4,006 $ 5,111 (21.6) $ 7,181 $ 6,201 15.8 Mass market: Average number of table games 246 240 2.5 247 240 2.9 Table drop (2) $ 216,154 $ 670,400 (67.8) $ 685,292 $ 1,261,290 (45.7) Table games win (1) $ 30,582 $ 128,921 (76.3) $ 112,842 $ 234,104 (51.8) Table games win % 14.1 % 19.2 % 16.5 % 18.6 % Table games win per unit per day $ 1,365 $ 5,903 (76.9) $ 2,521 $ 5,390 (53.2) Average number of slot machines 665 607 9.6 625 588 6.3 Slot machine handle $ 199,312 $ 300,523 (33.7) $ 482,851 $ 601,794 (19.8) Slot machine win (3) $ 6,329 $ 9,223 (31.4) $ 16,941 $ 19,431 (12.8) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 105 $ 167 (37.1) $ 150 $ 183 (18.0) Room statistics: Occupancy 31.3 % 68.0 % 40.5 % 64.4 % ADR (4) $ 150 $ 198 (24.2) $ 174 $ 219 (20.5) REVPAR (5) $ 47 $ 135 (65.2) $ 70 $ 141 (50.4)

NM: Not meaningful.

Note: The results of operations of Wynn Macau for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were negatively impacted by certain travel-related restrictions and conditions, including COVID-19 testing and other mitigation procedures, related to the COVID-19 pandemic.





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 135,345 $ 112,775 20.0 $ 259,616 $ 192,678 34.7 Rooms 167,116 93,785 78.2 298,582 133,546 123.6 Food and beverage 196,627 112,858 74.2 332,656 152,935 117.5 Entertainment, retail and other 61,981 35,648 73.9 111,401 54,623 103.9 Total $ 561,069 $ 355,066 58.0 $ 1,002,255 $ 533,782 87.8 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 226,706 $ 133,222 70.2 $ 386,084 $ 161,303 139.4 Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 237 218 8.7 232 195 19.0 Table drop (2) $ 564,982 $ 427,014 32.3 $ 1,112,898 $ 751,545 48.1 Table games win (1) $ 138,879 $ 99,021 40.3 $ 268,043 $ 175,674 52.6 Table games win % 24.6 % 23.2 % 24.1 % 23.4 % Table games win per unit per day $ 6,440 $ 4,997 28.9 $ 6,372 $ 4,979 28.0 Average number of slot machines 1,712 1,715 (0.2) 1,720 1,631 5.5 Slot machine handle $ 1,326,178 $ 1,115,149 18.9 $ 2,504,162 $ 1,906,409 31.4 Slot machine win (3) $ 89,844 $ 78,890 13.9 $ 170,675 $ 129,379 31.9 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 577 $ 506 14.0 $ 548 $ 438 25.1 Poker rake $ 5,021 $ 3,927 27.9 $ 8,882 $ 5,794 53.3 Room statistics: Occupancy 90.5 % 67.2 % 83.8 % 52.9 % ADR (4) $ 460 $ 333 38.1 $ 448 $ 332 34.9 REVPAR (5) $ 417 $ 224 86.2 $ 375 $ 176 113.1

Note: The results of our Las Vegas Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were impacted by certain COVID-19 pandemic related protective measures and operating schedule modifications.





WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)





Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 157,087 $ 135,485 15.9 $ 305,835 $ 246,964 23.8 Rooms 22,412 9,670 131.8 38,101 14,385 164.9 Food and beverage 21,101 13,920 51.6 39,263 23,247 68.9 Entertainment, retail and other 9,554 6,166 54.9 17,751 10,735 65.4 Total $ 210,154 $ 165,241 27.2 $ 400,950 $ 295,331 35.8 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 63,746 $ 46,916 35.9 $ 118,996 $ 77,279 54.0 Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 184 195 (5.6) 184 197 (6.6) Table drop (2) $ 366,222 $ 306,070 19.7 $ 712,417 $ 540,632 31.8 Table games win (1) $ 80,263 $ 64,874 23.7 $ 157,054 $ 114,251 37.5 Table games win % 21.9 % 21.2 % 22.0 % 21.1 % Table games win per unit per day $ 4,794 $ 3,654 31.2 $ 4,716 $ 3,201 47.3 Average number of slot machines 2,781 2,171 28.1 2,778 2,031 36.8 Slot machine handle $ 1,232,427 $ 1,094,178 12.6 $ 2,415,740 $ 2,007,973 20.3 Slot machine win (3) $ 99,424 $ 89,560 11.0 $ 194,720 $ 164,380 18.5 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 393 $ 453 (13.2) $ 387 $ 447 (13.4) Poker rake $ 1,241 $ - NM $ 2,026 $ - NM Room statistics: Occupancy 94.1 % 87.8 % 87.4 % 81.1 % ADR (4) $ 391 $ 304 28.6 $ 360 $ 294 22.4 REVPAR (5) $ 368 $ 267 37.8 $ 315 $ 238 32.4

NM: Not meaningful.

Note: The results of Encore Boston Harbor for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were impacted by certain COVID-19 pandemic related protective measures and operating schedule modifications. Encore Boston Harbor's room statistics have been computed based on 53 days of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 89 days of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, representing the actual number of days the hotel was open.





(1) Table games win (loss) is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.

(2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.

(3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.

(4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.

(5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.

(6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Net Loss Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA.





