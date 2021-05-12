Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Wynn Resorts, Limited
  News
  Summary
    WYNN   US9831341071

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(WYNN)
  Report
Wynn Resorts : Business combination agreement (Form 8-K)

05/12/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Other Events
On May 10, 2021, Wynn Interactive Ltd., an exempted company limited by shares incorporated in Bermuda ('Wynn Interactive') and indirect, majority owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited ('Wynn Resorts'), entered into a business combination agreement (the 'Business Combination Agreement') with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, a Cayman Islands exempted company ('Austerlitz I') and Wave Merger Sub Limited, an exempted company limited by shares incorporated in Bermuda and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Austerlitz I ('Merger Sub'). The Business Combination Agreement provides for, among other things, the consummation of the following transactions (the 'Business Combination'): (i) Austerlitz I will transfer by way of continuation from the Cayman Islands to Bermuda and change its name to 'Wynn Interactive, Limited'; and (ii) Merger Sub will merge with and into Wynn Interactive (the 'Merger'), with Wynn Interactive being the surviving company of the Merger and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Austerlitz I. Upon closing of the transaction, assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Austerlitz I, Wynn Resorts will retain a 58% equity interest (and 72% voting interest) in Wynn Interactive, Limited. The proposed business combination is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to approval by Austerlitz I's stockholders, gaming regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.




Disclaimer

Wynn Resorts Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 347 M - -
Net income 2021 -522 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -28,0x
Yield 2021 0,00%
Capitalization 14 455 M 14 455 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 27 500
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wynn Resorts, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 127,50 $
Last Close Price 125,00 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig S. Billings President & Chief Financial Officer
Philip Glen Satre Non-Executive Chairman
Patricia Mulroy Independent Director
Clark T. Randt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED11.43%14 455
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-4.13%42 965
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL25.23%19 013
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED30.51%8 820
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED0.00%7 377
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%6 590