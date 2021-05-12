Wynn Resorts : Business combination agreement (Form 8-K)

Other Events

On May 10, 2021, Wynn Interactive Ltd., an exempted company limited by shares incorporated in Bermuda ('Wynn Interactive') and indirect, majority owned subsidiary of Wynn Resorts, Limited ('Wynn Resorts'), entered into a business combination agreement (the 'Business Combination Agreement') with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, a Cayman Islands exempted company ('Austerlitz I') and Wave Merger Sub Limited, an exempted company limited by shares incorporated in Bermuda and a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Austerlitz I ('Merger Sub'). The Business Combination Agreement provides for, among other things, the consummation of the following transactions (the 'Business Combination'): (i) Austerlitz I will transfer by way of continuation from the Cayman Islands to Bermuda and change its name to 'Wynn Interactive, Limited'; and (ii) Merger Sub will merge with and into Wynn Interactive (the 'Merger'), with Wynn Interactive being the surviving company of the Merger and direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Austerlitz I. Upon closing of the transaction, assuming no share redemptions by the public stockholders of Austerlitz I, Wynn Resorts will retain a 58% equity interest (and 72% voting interest) in Wynn Interactive, Limited. The proposed business combination is expected to close by the end of 2021, subject to approval by Austerlitz I's stockholders, gaming regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.















