Wynn Resorts : Interactive Investor Presentation Slides (May 2021) 05/10/2021 | 05:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor Presentation M a y 2 0 2 1 LEGAL DISCLAIMER Important Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It In connection with the proposed business combination, a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Form S-4") is expected to be filed by Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, a Cayman Islands exempted company ("AAC") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that will include preliminary and definitive proxy statements to be distributed to holders of AAC ordinary shares in connection with AAC's solicitation for proxies for the vote by AAC's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination with Wynn Interactive Ltd., an exempted company limited by shares incorporated in Bermuda ("Wynn Interactive" or the "Company") and other matters as described in the Form S-4, as well as a prospectus of AAC relating to the offer of the securities to be issued in connection with the completion of the business combination. AAC and Wynn Interactive urge investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the Form S-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about AAC, Wynn Interactive and the proposed business combination. Such persons can also read AAC's final prospectus dated February 25, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-252932), for a description of the security holdings of AAC's officers and directors and their respective interests as security holders in the consummation of the proposed business combination. After the Form S-4 has been filed and declared effective, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to AAC's shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. Shareholders will also be able to obtain copies of such documents, without charge, once available, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a request to: Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I, 1701 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134, or (702) 323-7330. Participants in the Solicitation AAC and Wynn Interactive and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of AAC's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of AAC's directors and executive officers in AAC's final prospectus dated February 25, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-252932), which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of AAC's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of AAC's and Wynn Interactive's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of AAC's and Wynn Interactive's equity holders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination when it becomes available. Forward-Looking Statements This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. AAC's and Wynn Interactive's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, AAC's and Wynn Interactive's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the proposed business combination, the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions to the proposed business combination, and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside AAC's and Wynn Interactive's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement (the "Agreement"); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AAC and/or Wynn Interactive following the announcement of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated therein; (3) the inability to complete the proposed business combination, including due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of AAC, certain regulatory approvals, or satisfy other conditions to closing in the Agreement; (4) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Agreement or could otherwise cause the transaction to fail to close; (5) the impact of COVID-19 on Wynn Interactive's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (6) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of AAC's ordinary shares on NASDAQ following the proposed business combination; (7) the risk that the proposed business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the proposed business combination; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Wynn Interactive to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the proposed business combination; (10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (11) the possibility that AAC or Wynn Interactive may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in AAC's most recent filings with the SEC and will be contained in the Form S-4, including the proxy statement/prospectus expected to be filed in connection with the proposed business combination. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning AAC or Wynn Interactive, the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to AAC or Wynn Interactive or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of AAC and Wynn Interactive expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law. 2 LEGAL DISCLAIMER (CONT'D) No Offer or Solicitation This presentation is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of AAC or Wynn Interactive, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or exemptions therefrom. Trademarks This presentation may contain trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, some of the trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights referred to in this presentation may be listed without the TM, SM © or ® symbols, but Wynn Interactive will assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the rights of the applicable owners, if any, to these trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights. Non-GAAP Financial Measures The financial information and data contained in this presentation is unaudited and does not conform to Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in, any proxy statement, registration statement, or prospectus to be filed by AUS with the SEC. This presentation includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. or U.K. GAAP including, but not limited to, EBITDA margin, Adj. EBITDA and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. In addition, the conversion of the Company's financial statements into U.S. GAAP and the audit of the Company's financial statements in accordance with PCAOB standards, may impact how the Company currently calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, and we cannot assure you that there would not be differences, and such differences could be material. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. This presentation includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable GAAP measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures is included. Use of Projections This presentation contains financial forecasts with respect to the Company's projected financial results, including Revenue, Adj. EBITDA and EBITDA margin, for the Company's fiscal years 2021 through 2023. Neither AAC's nor the Company's independent auditors have audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, they did not express an opinion or provide any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the prospective financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the prospective financial information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the prospective results are indicative of the future performance of the Company or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the prospective financial information. Inclusion of the prospective financial information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the prospective financial information will be achieved. You should review the Company's audited financial statements, which will be included in the Form S-4 relating to the proposed business combination. Industry and Market Data In this presentation, AAC and the Company rely on and refer to certain information and statistics obtained from third-party sources which they believe to be reliable. Neither AAC nor the Company has independently verified the accuracy or completeness of any such third-party information. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such industry and market data. 3 LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH SIGNIFICANT EXPERIENCE IN GAMING AND TECHNOLOGY Matt Maddox Craig Billings Sadok Kohen William P. Foley II Chairman, President & CPO , Co-Founder & Director, Founder, Wynn Interactive Executive Director, Wynn Interactive Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I Wynn Interactive CEO & Founder, BetBull Director, Wynn Interactive President, WynnBET 4 TRANSACTION OVERVIEW This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Wynn Resorts Limited published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 21:37:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 05:38p WYNN RESORTS : Interactive Investor Presentation Slides (May 2021) PU 04:25p WYNN RESORTS' : Q1 Loss Shrinks, Revenue Declines; Wynn Interactive to Combine .. MT 04:16p WYNN RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and .. AQ 04:13p WYNN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:13p WYNN RESORTS LTD : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 04:12p WYNN RESORTS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta.. AQ 04:04p WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Flash (WYNN) WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Reports Q1 Loss $-2.4.. MT 04:04p WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Flash (WYNN) WYNN RESORTS LIMITED Posts Q1 Revenue $725.. MT 04:04p WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results BU 02:39p Dow reaches all-time high on commodity surge; S&P, Nasdaq drop RE