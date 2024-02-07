Casino resort operators such as Wynn have been earning record profits from a steady post-pandemic recovery and travel rebound in Macau.

Shares of the company rose 2.9% in extended trading.

After over a month of negotiations last year, Wynn ratified a five-year contract with Las Vegas hospitality unions to increase wages for employees.

Company's board also announced a dividend of 25 cents per share.

Wynn Resorts posted adjusted profit of $1.91 per share, ahead of analyst estimates of $1.15, according to LSEG data.

Its operating revenues during the fourth quarter were $1.84 billion, while analysts expected $1.74 billion.

(Reporting by Anandita Mehrotra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)