Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE    XFAB   BE0974310428

X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE

(XFAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X FAB Silicon Foundries : FAB announces fourth quarter 2020 revenues

01/05/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

Regulatory News:
X-FAB (Paris:XFAB)

Q4 2020 revenues substantially exceeding the guidance range

X-FAB closed the fourth quarter of 2020 with revenues amounting to approximately USD 136 million (preliminary figure*), clearly exceeding the guided range of USD 120-127 million. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenues increased by 20%, while quarter-on-quarter they rose 42%. In the course of the quarter, more and more customers requested their delivery dates to be pulled forward, resulting in higher than expected quarterly revenues.

After a strong pick up in September, bookings remained at a high level throughout the fourth quarter reaching a new quarterly record of USD 191 million and partially offsetting low order intake earlier during the year. Fourth quarter bookings increased 49% year-on-year and 71% quarter-on-quarter.

Execution and COVID-19 prevention as key success factors

In light of the strong order intake, X-FAB’s main focus is to ensure a reliable supply to its customers by managing the ramp-up of capacities and by execution excellence. X-FAB continues to make every effort to support the sudden increase in demand. This being said, it also remains a top priority to protect the health and well-being of X-FAB’s employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to the continuity of production. The various safety measures implemented in all locations remain in place and are constantly being adapted based on the local occurrence of infections.

Management comment

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB Group, added: “I am very excited about the strong recovery of demand we see from our customers and across all our key markets. This is clearly a good sign for the business development going forward. At the same time, we are still faced with the uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and it cannot be predicted what the shape of the economic recovery will be like. We therefore maintain our cautious approach for the time being, while it is of utmost importance to satisfy our customers’ needs.”

Detailed fourth quarter results will be communicated on February 11, 2021.

* prepared under IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted by the EU; has not been audited nor reviewed by the statutory auditor

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB’s modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special silicon carbide and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB’s analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs about 3,800 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.xfab.com.

Forward-looking information

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding or based upon our management’s current intentions, beliefs or expectations relating to, among other things, X-FAB’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies or developments in the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied thereby. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding trends or current activities should not be taken as a report that such trends or activities will continue in the future. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless legally required. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The information contained in this press release is subject to change without notice. No re-report or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information contained herein and no reliance should be placed on it.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE
12:01pX FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES : FAB announces fourth quarter 2020 revenues
BU
2020X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES : FAB Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
2020X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES : FAB Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
2020X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE : 3rd quarter results
CO
2020X-FAB : Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
2020X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE : Half-year results
CO
2020X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE : Crossing thresholds
CO
2020X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE : Publication of a transparency notification
BU
2020X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE : Publication of a Transparency Notification
BU
2020X FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES : FAB on Track to Resume Production After Cyber Attack
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 465 M - -
Net income 2020 -30,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 72,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 807 M 808 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE
Duration : Period :
X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,18 $
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Spread / Highest target -13,6%
Spread / Average Target -32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rudi de Winter Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ahmad Tarmizi bin Sulaiman Chairman
Manfred Riemer Chief Operating Officer
Alba Morganti Chief Financial Officer
Jorg Doblaski Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE2.44%808
MEDIATEK INC.6.69%44 575
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.41%25 032
SAN'AN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.3.11%19 202
AVARY HOLDING (SHENZHEN) CO., LIMITED-3.60%17 129
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.6.01%13 322
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ