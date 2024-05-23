X-FAB begins cooperation with Soitec in Texas
This collaboration follows the successful completion of the evaluation phase, during which SiC power devices were fabricated at X-FAB Texas on 150 mm SmartSiC wafers.
Soitec will thus offer X-FAB's customers easy access to SmartSiC, its technology that 'significantly improves the performance of power electronics devices and increases manufacturing yields'.
