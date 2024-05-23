X-FAB and Soitec announce that they will begin their collaboration to supply Soitec SmartSiC wafers for the production of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices at X-FAB's Lubbock, Texas facility.

This collaboration follows the successful completion of the evaluation phase, during which SiC power devices were fabricated at X-FAB Texas on 150 mm SmartSiC wafers.

Soitec will thus offer X-FAB's customers easy access to SmartSiC, its technology that 'significantly improves the performance of power electronics devices and increases manufacturing yields'.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.