X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE is a specialty foundry group with expertise in analog/mixed-signal IC production, MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) and SiC (silicon carbide) focusing on high-growth automotive, industrial, and medical end markets with long lifecycles. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, strong design support, manufacturing excellence, and innovative solutions. At the end of 2023, the group operates 6 wafer fab facilities located in Germany (3), France, Malaysia, and the United States and has about 4,500 employees worldwide. Net sales by activity break down between sale of semiconductor wafers (88%) and technology services (12%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (44.4%), Germany (9.7%), the United Kingdom (6.5%), Europe (5.1%), the United States (10.6%), China (9.9%), Japan (4.5%), Malaysia (2%), Asia (7.1%) and other (0.2%).

Sector Semiconductors