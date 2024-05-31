X Financial
( NYSE: XYF )
2024 Q1 Earnings Results Presentation
Company Overview
X Financial at a Glance
A leading technology-driven personal ﬁnance company in China
In the first quarter of 2024
As of March 31, 2024
21,505 mn (RMB)
1.37 mn
43,812 mn (RMB)
Total Loan Facilitation and Origination Amount
Active Borrowers
Loan Balance
Our Business
Loan Facilitation Based on 100% Institutional Funding
Prime
Borrowers
Insurance
Financial
Company
Guarantee Companies
Risk Management
Loan Application
& Pairing
Institutional
X Financial
Funding
Partners
Investment Demand
Risk Control
Credit Insurance Model
Prime
Borrowers
Blacklist +
Third-party
Other Database
Risk Control
Credit Data
Insurance
n
efi
t
s
Insured loan
Insurance
products
Partner
WinSAFE
m
u
im
I
n s u r a n c e
rP e
Institutional Funding Partners
Principal +
Funding Partners
Interest
Confidence
Enhanced risk management system to accurately identify prime borrowers and pricing risk
Jointly analyze risk and develop advanced risk assessment models
Strengthen funding partners conﬁdence resulting in deepened cooperation
Both principal and interest are insured against default
Financial Guarantee Model
We have established cooperation with high-quality financing guarantee companies who provide guarantee services to protect institutional funding partners against default for both the principal and interest.
Strong Capabilities of the
Financial Guarantee Companies
Balanced Geographic
At least AA Credit Rating（1)
~RMB1 Billion of
Joint Risk Control
Coverage Of Services
Registered Capital
（1）Substantially all credit ratings were evaluated at least AA level by rating companies including China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd., China Chengxin Credit Management Co., Ltd., Xiamen Lianhe Credit Information Service Co., Ltd and Fujian China Chengxin Credit Rating Consulting Co., Ltd.
Technology-driven Approach to Servicing Borrowers and Funding Partners
Borrowers
Customer Profiles
Lines of Credit
Borrowing Costs
Tenure
s
t
A
e
s
s
Proprietary Risk Management Model
3rd Party Guarantee Partners
Funding
Fundin g
Funding Partners
Risk Assessment
Credit Limit
Regulation Requirement
Our Growth Strategies
Optimize product
offerings
Expand user base and enhance
user acquisition
Strengthen risk management and technology capabilities
Strengthen brand awareness
Diversify and scale up
funding sources
Investment Highlights
01
02
Leading industry position with differentiated products
Rigorous data-driven credit assessment
beneﬁting from China's booming personal ﬁnance market
modeling system
03
04
Diversiﬁed funding sources
Founded by seasoned entrepreneurs
and 100% institutional funding
with proven track record
