X Legend Entertainment : Announcement of the board of directors approved the change of CPAs.
03/04/2022 | 08:16am EST
Provided by: X-LEGEND ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
6
Date of announcement
2022/03/04
Time of announcement
21:03:12
Subject
Announcement of the board of directors approved
the change of CPAs.
Date of events
2022/03/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 7
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution
(Date of occurrence of the event):2022/03/04
2.Name of the original accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
3.Name of the original CPA 1:Lai Chung-Hsi
4.Name of the original CPA 2:Chih Ping-Chiun
5.Name of the new accounting firm:PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
6.Name of the new CPA 1:Lee Hsiu-Ling
7.Name of the new CPA 2:Huang Chin-Lien
8.Reason for the replacement:
Due to the internal organization adjustment of the accounting firm, the
CPA will be changed.
9.Specify whether the company or the original CPA
decided to terminate or discontinue the appointment:NA
10.The date the company notified or was notified
by the CPA about the termination:2022/01/17
11.Were there adjustments to or suggestions on major
internal control improvement matters in financial
report that have been filed or are being prepared
n the last 2 fiscal years:None
12.Was there any divergence in opinion between the Company
and the original CPA concerning above adjustments or
suggestions? (If so, please specify.):None
13.Whether the company consults the new CPA regarding
the adjustments and suggestions and probable opinion
before official engagement? (If so, please specify.):NA
14.Specify whether the original CPA is authorized to
respond to the reasonable inquiries (including diverging
opinions on above matters) from the new CPA:NA
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The CPA will be changed since 2022 Q1.
X-Legend Entertainment Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 13:15:02 UTC.