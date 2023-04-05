Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. X-Terra Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTT   CA98387W2058

X-TERRA RESOURCES INC.

(XTT)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:27:40 2023-04-05 pm EDT
0.7300 CAD   -1.35%
03:11pX Terra Resources : Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
03/20X-terra retains consultants for investor relation and digital marketing services
AQ
03/09X-terra resources grants stock options
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X Terra Resources : Corporate Presentation March 2023

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discovering new

frontiers

XTERRARESOURCES.COM

TSX-V: XTT | OTC: XTRRF |

FRANKFURT: XTR

March 2023

DISCLAIMER

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this document may include "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of X-Terra Resources, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this document, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or thetimes at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the development of X-Terra Resources' properties, or if any of them do so, what benefits X-Terra Resources will derive. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond X-Terra Resources' control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and

Uncertainties in X Terra Resources' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. X-Terra Resources does not intend, nor does X Terra Resources undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this document to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Jeannot Théberge, P. Geo registered in the Provinces of Québec and New-Brunswick, a consultant to X-Terra Resources, a qualified person under

National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has reviewed the technical contents and has approved the

disclosure of the technical information contained in this presentation.

TSX-V:XTT | OTC: XTRRF | FRANKFURT: XTR

2

Who we are

X-Terra Resources is a diverse mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and definition of lithium and precious metal properties in Canada.

Investment Highlights

Focused exploration in top-tier jurisdictions - Quebec & Eastern Canada.

  • 5 newly acquired 100% owned Lithium properties located in James Bay, Québec
  • Three highly prospective properties that will be drilled in 2022:

Liberty | Triple Lithium | Grog

  • Board and Management with expertise in exploration and capital markets
  • Attractive valuation and capital structure with valuation milestones over next 12 months

Liberty, Galli, Triple Lithium

Over 14,000 hectares of favorable prospective land for lithium exploration

Grog

Large epithermal gold system & new discovery

Northwest

Orogenic gold system & new discovery

TSX-V:XTT | OTC: XTRRF | FRANKFURT: XTR

3

Why X-Terra Resources ?

Growth through the identification, acquisition and development of mineral properties of merit in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

01

02

Thoughtful, technical rigor with an emphasis on quality over quantity.

Disciplined approach to capital management

Anchored by a fundamental exploration

03 approach while continuously employing and exploring innovative techniques.

TSX-V:XTT | OTC: XTRRF | FRANKFURT: XTR

4

Why Lithium ?

It is forecasted that electric vehicles will represent 70% of global sales by the year 2040. What does this mean for Lithium?

01

02

Demand for Lithium Carbonate (LCE) is expected to double to more than 1.5 million tonnes by 2027

The global Lithium Battery Manufacturing Equipment market is expected to reach $12 billion by 2026.

Disclaimer

X-Terra Resources Inc. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about X-TERRA RESOURCES INC.
03:11pX Terra Resources : Corporate Presentation March 2023
PU
03/20X-terra retains consultants for investor relation and digital marketing services
AQ
03/09X-terra resources grants stock options
AQ
03/07X-terra announces closing of private placement of units
AQ
03/07X-Terra Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.5 million in funding from J..
CI
02/21X-Terra Resources Plans to Raise Up To $1.5 Million via Private Placement
MT
02/17X-terra announces private placement
AQ
02/17X-Terra Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.5 million in funding ..
CI
02/03X-Terra Resources To Consolidate Its Shares
MT
02/03X-terra announces share consolidation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,72 M -0,53 M -0,53 M
Net cash 2021 0,67 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart X-TERRA RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
X-Terra Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael F. Ferreira Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sylvain Champagne Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Sébastien Bellefleur Independent Director
Jean-François Madore Independent Director
Michael J. Byron Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
X-TERRA RESOURCES INC.76.19%10
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.77%29 692
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED42.49%12 498
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP.,LTD32.97%7 674
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC19.77%6 394
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED8.05%3 983
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer