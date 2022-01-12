X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 1/2022 – Registration of amendments to the Issuer's Articles of Association

XTB S.A. (joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580) DISCLAIMER This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 1 dated 12 January 2022 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757). This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail. CURRENT REPORT NO 1/2022 Warsaw, 12 January 2022 Registration of amendments to the Issuer's Articles of Association The Management Board of XTB S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") informs that today it received the decision of the District Court for the Capital City in Warsaw, XII Commercial Department of the National Court Register on the registration of amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company on January 5, 2022 made by resolution No. 9 of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Issuer of November 19, 2021 on amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company. The content of the amended provisions together with the uniform text of the Articles of Association is provided by the Issuer in the attachment to this current report. Legal basis: Article 56.1.2 of the Act on Public Offering - current and periodic information.

Attachment to current report no. 1/2022 The content of the amended provisions of the Articles of Association of XTB Title of the Articles of Association : As it currently stands:

"Articles Of Association of "X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski" Spółka Akcyjna"

is replaced by the following:

"Articles Of Association of XTB Spółka Akcyjna" in §1: section 1 as it currently stands: "The Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") operates under the name: "X - Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski Spółka Akcyjna." is replaced by the following: "The Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") operates under the name XTB Spółka Akcyjna." section 2 as it currently stands: "The Company may use its abbreviated name: "X - Trade Brokers DM" S.A." is replaced by the following: DISCLAIMER This is a translation of a document originally issued in the Polish language. The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation. Neither the Company nor its shareholders are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original document and this translation into English.

"The Company may use its abbreviated name: XTB S.A." in §2: section 1 as it currently stands: "Shareholder I" shall mean XX ZW Investment Group S.A., a company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, with its registered office at 26-28, rue Edward Steichen, L-2540 Luxembourg, entered into the Register of Commercial Companies in Luxembourg under number B 171838;" is repealed; section 2 as it currently stands: "Shareholder II; shall mean Systexan S. à r.l., a company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, with its registered office at 5, rue Guillaume Kroll, L-1882 Luxembourg, entered into the Register of Commercial Companies in Luxembourg under number B 173866, or an entity controlled in the meaning of the provisions of the Accountancy Act by Polish Enterprise Fund VI L.P. with its registered office on the Cayman Islands to which the shares in the Company have been transferred"; is repealed; section 3 as it currently stands: "Dematerialisation Date" shall mean the date of dematerialisation of (even a part of) the shares in the Company in the meaning of the Act on Trading;" is repealed; section 4 as it currently stands: "First Listing Date" shall mean the date of the first listing of (even a part of) shares in the Company on a regulated market run by Giełda Papierów Wartościowych w Warszawie S.A.;" DISCLAIMER This is a translation of a document originally issued in the Polish language. The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation. Neither the Company nor its shareholders are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original document and this translation into English.

is repealed; section 10 as it currently stands: "Act on Licensed Auditors" shall mean the Act on Licenced Auditors and Their Self-Government, Entities Entitled to Audit Financial Statements and Public Supervision dated 7 may 2009;" is replaced by the following: "Act on Licensed Auditors" shall mean the Act on Licenced Auditors, audit companies and Public Supervision dated 11 may 2017" the points with the previous consecutive numbering from number 5 to 11 shall receive a successive new numbering from number 1 to number 7. in § 11: section 2 as it currently stands: "Until the First Listing Date, the members of the Management Board shall be appointed and removed by the General Meeting of Shareholders." is repealed; section 3 as it currently stands: "From the First Listing Date, the members of the Management Board shall be appointed and removed by the Supervisory Board." is replaced by the following: DISCLAIMER This is a translation of a document originally issued in the Polish language. The Polish original should be referred to in matters of interpretation. Neither the Company nor its shareholders are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original document and this translation into English.