X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(XTB)
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 16/2020 – Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the III quarter of 2020

10/25/2020

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at ul. Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 16 dated 25 October 2020 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 16/2020

Warsaw, 25 October 2020

Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the III quartet of 2020

The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 25 October 2020 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the III quarter of 2020 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the III quarter of 2020 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the III quarter of 2020, publication of which was planned for 9 November 2020.

Legal basis:

Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.

Appendix to the current report

No 16/2020 dated 25 October 2020

APPENDIX TO CR NO 16/2020

Q3 2020

68,4 MM PLN

+ 341,1% r/r

79,5 MM PLN

+ 342,3% r/r

21 178

+ 110,9% r/r

55 760

+ 98,2% r/r

760 373

+ 79,6% r/r

139,6 MM PLN

+ 129,1% r/r

184 PLN

+ 27,5% r/r

2

APPENDIX TO CR NO 16/2020

Selected consolidated financial data

(in PLN'000)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

Total operating income

139 630

60 952

657 788

149 733

Total operating expenses

(60 138)

(42 980)

(198 388)

(126 568)

Profit on operating activities (EBIT)

79 492

17 972

459 400

23 165

Finance income

754

2 408

3 819

5 640

Finance costs, including:

(839)

860

(21 596)

(452)

- negative foreign exchange differences relating

-

-

(21 880)

-

to a company in Turkey

Profit before tax

79 407

21 240

441 623

28 353

Income tax

(11 010)

(5 733)

(79 767)

(7 690)

Net profit

68 397

15 507

361 856

20 663

(in PLN'000)

AS AT

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2019

Own cash

680 024

484 351

436 800

Own cash + treasury bonds and similar

880 659

499 250

451 695

Equity

846 590

490 744

456 671

Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)

15,1

14,6

11,3

Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)

14,2

13,3

10,8

Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

New clients1

21 178

10 042

73 612

26 131

Average number of active clients2

55 760

28 136

53 309

25 171

Clients in total

219 024

139 949

219 024

139 949

Net deposits (in PLN'000)3

296 259

95 259

1 341 444

290 143

Average operating income per active client

2,5

2,2

12,3

5,9

(in PLN'000)4

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots5

760 373

423 333

2 374 230

1 203 072

Profitability per lot (in PLN)6

184

144

277

124

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal

275 143,5

140 167,7

729 835,2

409 133,3

value (in USD'000000)

Profitability per 1 million transaction volume in CFD

131,3

108,7

233,1

91,5

instruments (in PLN)

Turnover of shares in nominal value

346,1

48,9

866,6

123,6

(in USD'000000)

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.

2) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

3) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.

4) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

5) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.

6) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

3

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2020 14:19:01 UTC

