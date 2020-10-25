X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 16/2020 – Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the III quarter of 2020

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
DISCLAIMER
This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 16 dated 25 October 2020 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.
CURRENT REPORT NO. 16/2020
Warsaw, 25 October 2020
Information on the preliminary financial and operating results for the III quartet of 2020
The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer") hereby announces that on 25 October 2020 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the III quarter of 2020 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.
The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the III quarter of 2020 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the III quarter of 2020, publication of which was planned for 9 November 2020.
Legal basis:
Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.
Appendix to the current report
No 16/2020 dated 25 October 2020
APPENDIX TO CR NO 16/2020
Q3 2020
68,4 MM PLN
+ 341,1% r/r
79,5 MM PLN
+ 342,3% r/r
21 178
+ 110,9% r/r
55 760
+ 98,2% r/r
760 373
+ 79,6% r/r
139,6 MM PLN
+ 129,1% r/r
184 PLN
+ 27,5% r/r
Selected consolidated financial data
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2020
Total operating income
|
139 630
60 952
|
657 788
|
149 733
Total operating expenses
|
(60 138)
|
(42 980)
(198 388)
|
(126 568)
Profit on operating activities (EBIT)
|
79 492
|
17 972
459 400
|
23 165
Finance income
|
754
|
2 408
3 819
|
5 640
Finance costs, including:
|
(839)
|
860
(21 596)
|
(452)
- negative foreign exchange differences relating
|
-
|
-
(21 880)
|
-
to a company in Turkey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
79 407
|
21 240
441 623
|
28 353
Income tax
|
(11 010)
|
(5 733)
(79 767)
|
(7 690)
Net profit
|
68 397
|
15 507
361 856
|
20 663
(in PLN'000)
AS AT
30.09.2020
Own cash
680 024
484 351
|
436 800
Own cash + treasury bonds and similar
880 659
499 250
|
451 695
Equity
846 590
490 744
|
456 671
Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)
15,1
14,6
|
11,3
Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)
14,2
13,3
|
Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2020
New clients1
|
21 178
|
10 042
|
73 612
|
26 131
Average number of active clients2
|
55 760
|
28 136
|
53 309
|
25 171
Clients in total
|
219 024
|
139 949
|
219 024
|
139 949
|
296 259
|
95 259
|
1 341 444
|
290 143
Average operating income per active client
|
2,5
|
2,2
12,3
|
5,9
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots5
|
760 373
|
423 333
|
2 374 230
|
1 203 072
Profitability per lot (in PLN)6
|
184
|
144
277
|
124
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal
|
275 143,5
|
140 167,7
729 835,2
|
409 133,3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profitability per 1 million transaction volume in CFD
|
131,3
|
108,7
233,1
|
91,5
Turnover of shares in nominal value
|
346,1
|
48,9
866,6
|
123,6
1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.
2) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
3) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.
4) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
5) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.
6) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
