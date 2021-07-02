X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 (2021-2023)

We are pleased to announce that from July 1 this year the Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 for 2021-2023 is launched, organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Programme consists in preparing analytical reports financed by the WSE by investment firms. XTB has qualified for the Programme and will be covered analytically by Trigon Dom Maklerski.
More information can be found in the WSE announcement available here.
Disclaimer
