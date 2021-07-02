Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XTB   PLXTRDM00011

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(XTB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 (2021-2023)

07/02/2021 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are pleased to announce that from July 1 this year the Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 for 2021-2023 is launched, organized by the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The Programme consists in preparing analytical reports financed by the WSE by investment firms. XTB has qualified for the Programme and will be covered analytically by Trigon Dom Maklerski.

More information can be found in the WSE announcement available here.

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
04:46aX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : Analytical Coverage Support Programme 3.0 (..
PU
06/29X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 11/2021 – Information on super..
PU
05/07X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : XTB financial results for the 1st quarter o..
PU
05/06X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : Report for the 1st Quarter 2021
PU
04/23X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 10/2021 – Preliminary financia..
PU
04/12X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 9/2021 – List of shareholders ..
PU
04/12X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 8/2021 – Resolutions adopted b..
PU
04/12X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 7/2021 – Information on divide..
PU
03/29X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : XTB awarded ‘mWIG40 company of the ye..
PU
02/03X TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S A  : CR no. 2/2021 – Preliminary financial..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 797 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2020 402 M 106 M 106 M
Net cash 2020 2 134 M 560 M 560 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,23x
Yield 2020 10,0%
Capitalization 2 019 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2019 -2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 532
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
Duration : Period :
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Omar Arnaout Chairman-Management Board
Pawel Szejko Chief Financial Officer
Jakub Leonkiewicz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lukasz Baszczynski Member-Supervisory Board
Jaroslaw Jasik Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.-3.91%540
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.20.62%52 353
XP INC.9.78%25 107
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-2.97%21 874
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.68%16 359
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-4.73%13 063