X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 10/2021 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021
04/23/2021 | 11:16am EDT
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.
(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at ul. Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)
DISCLAIMER
This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 10 dated 23 April 2021 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).
This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.
CURRENT REPORT NO. 10/2021
Warsaw, 23 April 2021
Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter 2021
The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 23 April 2021 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2021 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.
The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2021, publication of which was planned for 7 May 2021.
Legal basis:
Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.
Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021
Selected consolidated financial data
(in PLN'000)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2020
Total operating income
186 697
139 962
306 664
Total operating expenses
(86 902)
(83 616)
(72 529)
Profit on operating activities (EBIT)
Finance income
Finance costs, including:
negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey
99 795
56 346
234 135
8 278
2 038
1 043
(114)
(1 310)
(12 904)
-
-
(21 880)
Profit before tax
107 959
57 074
222 274
Income tax
(18 908)
(16 843)
(46 305)
Net profit
89 051
40 231
175 969
(in PLN'000)
AS AT
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2020
Own cash
642 831
542 205
731 175
Own cash + bonds
1 046 983
940 821
757 387
Equity
977 662
888 305
690 132
Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)
9,9
17,1
18,0
Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)
9,5
16,0
15,1
Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)
THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
31.03.2020
New clients1
67 231
38 413
21 911
Clients in total
316 658
255 791
170 290
Number of active clients 2
103 425
72 346
45 660
Average number of active clients 3
103 425
72 346
45 660
Net deposits (in PLN'000)4
951 295
619 798
454 360
Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)5
1,8
1,9
6,7
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots 6
1 115 389
800 935
784 840
Profitability per lot (in PLN)7
167
175
391
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value
386 347
292 000
248 655
(in USD'000000)
Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD
127
123
309
instruments in nominal value (in USD) 8
Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000)
1 417
777
157
1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.
2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods..
3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.
5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.
6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.
7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).
Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results
In the first quarter of 2021 XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 89,1 million compared to PLN 40,2 million a quarter earlier. It is an increase of PLN 48,9 million. Consolidated revenue amounted to PLN 186,7 million (IV quarter 2020: PLN 140,0 million) and operating expenses amounted to PLN 86,9 million (IV quarter 2020: PLN 83,6 million). In this period the Group noted a record number of new clients i.e. 67 231, which is an increase of 75,0% q/q.
Revenues
In the first quarter of 2021 XTB noted revenues increase by 33,4% q/q, i.e. by PLN 46,7 million from PLN 140,0 million to PLN 186,7 million. The significant factor determining the level of revenues was a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots and in the nominal value of the realized turnover. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 1 115 thousand lots (Q4 2020: 801 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot amounted to PLN 167 (Q4 2020: PLN 175).
31.03.2021
30.12.2020
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
31.03.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2019
30.06.2019
Total operating income
(in PLN'000)
186 697
139 962
139 630
211 494
306 664
89 571
60 952
47 891
Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1
Profitability per lot (in PLN)2
1 115 389
800 935
760 373
829 017
784 840
394 146
423 333
385 318
167
175
184
255
391
227
144
124
1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.
2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.
XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the Q1 of 2021 the Group reported a new record in the number of new clients amounted to 67 231 compared to 38 413 a quarter earlier i.e. an increase by 75,0%. This is the effect of continuing the optimized sales and marketing strategy, bigger penetration of already existed markets, successive introduction of new products to the offer and expansion into new geographic markets. Similarly to the number of new clients, the number of active clients was also record high. The number of active clients increased from 72 346 to 103 425, i.e. by 43,0% q/q.
