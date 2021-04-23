Log in
X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : CR no. 10/2021 – Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021

04/23/2021 | 11:16am EDT
X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

(joint stock company with its registered office in Warsaw and address at ul. Ogrodowa 58, 00-876 Warszawa, entered into the Register of Business Entities of the National Court Register under No. 0000217580)

DISCLAIMER

This document is an unofficial translation of the Polish version of Current Report No. 10 dated 23 April 2021 and does not constitute a current or periodical report as defined under the Regulation of the Minister of Finance on the current and periodical information provided by issuers of securities and the conditions for considering the information required by the provisions of law of the state not being a member state as equivalent thereto that was issued in accordance with the Polish Act on Public Offering, the Conditions Governing the Introduction of Financial Instruments to Organised Trading, and Public Companies dated 29 July 2005 (amended and restated: Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).

This document is for informational purposes only. Neither the Company, its shareholders, nor any of their advisors are responsible for translation errors, if any, or for any discrepancies between the original report and this translation into English. If there are any discrepancies between the English translation and the Polish version, the latter shall prevail.

CURRENT REPORT NO. 10/2021

Warsaw, 23 April 2021

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter 2021

The Management Board of the X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A (the "Issuer", "Company", "XTB") hereby announces that on 23 April 2021 the aggregation process of financial data for the purpose of the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2021 was completed. Therefore the decision was made to publish the preliminary consolidated selected financial and operating data for the above period, which the Issuer submits as an attachment to the foregoing current report.

The Issuer informs also that the final financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021 will be submitted in the extended consolidated report of the Issuer's Group for the I quarter of 2021, publication of which was planned for 7 May 2021.

Legal basis:

Article 17 paragraph 1 MAR - inside information.

Appendix to the current report No. 10/2021 dated 23 April 2021

Preliminary financial and operating results for the I quarter of 2021

X-TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI S.A.

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.

APPENDIX TO CR NO. 10/2021

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.

Selected consolidated financial data

(in PLN'000)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2020

Total operating income

186 697

139 962

306 664

Total operating expenses

(86 902)

(83 616)

(72 529)

Profit on operating activities (EBIT)

Finance income

Finance costs, including:

  • negative foreign exchange differences relating to a company in Turkey

99 795

56 346

234 135

8 278

2 038

1 043

(114)

(1 310)

(12 904)

-

-

(21 880)

Profit before tax

107 959

57 074

222 274

Income tax

(18 908)

(16 843)

(46 305)

Net profit

89 051

40 231

175 969

(in PLN'000)

AS AT

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2020

Own cash

642 831

542 205

731 175

Own cash + bonds

1 046 983

940 821

757 387

Equity

977 662

888 305

690 132

Standalone capital adequacy ratio (%)

9,9

17,1

18,0

Aggregated capital adequacy ratio (%)

9,5

16,0

15,1

Selected consolidated operating data (KPI)

THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

31.03.2020

New clients1

67 231

38 413

21 911

Clients in total

316 658

255 791

170 290

Number of active clients 2

103 425

72 346

45 660

Average number of active clients 3

103 425

72 346

45 660

Net deposits (in PLN'000)4

951 295

619 798

454 360

Average operating income per active client (in PLN'000)5

1,8

1,9

6,7

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots 6

1 115 389

800 935

784 840

Profitability per lot (in PLN)7

167

175

391

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in nominal value

386 347

292 000

248 655

(in USD'000000)

Profitability for 1 million USD transaction volume in CFD

127

123

309

instruments in nominal value (in USD) 8

Turnover of shares in nominal value (in USD'000000)

1 417

777

157

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.

2) The number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the individual periods..

3) The average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

4) Net deposits comprise deposits placed by clients less amounts withdrawn by the clients in a given period.

5) The Group's operating income in a given period divided by the average quarterly number of clients who at least one transaction has been concluded over the last three months.

6) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.

7) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

8) Total operating income converted into USD by the arithmetic average of exchange rates published by the National Bank of Poland on the last day of each month of the reporting period, divided by turnover of CFD in nominal value (in USD'000000).

X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.

Management Board's commentary on the preliminary results

In the first quarter of 2021 XTB reported a consolidated net profit of PLN 89,1 million compared to PLN 40,2 million a quarter earlier. It is an increase of PLN 48,9 million. Consolidated revenue amounted to PLN 186,7 million (IV quarter 2020: PLN 140,0 million) and operating expenses amounted to PLN 86,9 million (IV quarter 2020: PLN 83,6 million). In this period the Group noted a record number of new clients i.e. 67 231, which is an increase of 75,0% q/q.

Revenues

In the first quarter of 2021 XTB noted revenues increase by 33,4% q/q, i.e. by PLN 46,7 million from PLN 140,0 million to PLN 186,7 million. The significant factor determining the level of revenues was a constantly growing client base combined with their high transaction activity noted in the number of concluded transactions in lots and in the nominal value of the realized turnover. As a consequence the transaction volume in CFD instruments amounted to 1 115 thousand lots (Q4 2020: 801 thousand lots) and a profitability per lot amounted to PLN 167 (Q4 2020: PLN 175).

31.03.2021

30.12.2020

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

31.03.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2019

30.06.2019

Total operating income

(in PLN'000)

186 697

139 962

139 630

211 494

306 664

89 571

60 952

47 891

Transaction volume in CFD instruments in lots1

Profitability per lot (in PLN)2

1 115 389

800 935

760 373

829 017

784 840

394 146

423 333

385 318

167

175

184

255

391

227

144

124

1) A lot is a unit of trading in financial instruments; in the case of foreign currency transactions, a lot corresponds to 100,000 units of the underlying currency; in the case of instruments other than CFDs based on currencies, the amount is specified in the instruments table and varies for various instruments.

2) Total operating income divided by the transaction volume in CFDs in lots.

XTB has a solid foundation in the form of constantly growing client base and the number of active clients. In the Q1 of 2021 the Group reported a new record in the number of new clients amounted to 67 231 compared to 38 413 a quarter earlier i.e. an increase by 75,0%. This is the effect of continuing the optimized sales and marketing strategy, bigger penetration of already existed markets, successive introduction of new products to the offer and expansion into new geographic markets. Similarly to the number of new clients, the number of active clients was also record high. The number of active clients increased from 72 346 to 103 425, i.e. by 43,0% q/q.

PERIOD ENDED

31.03.2021 31.12.2020 30.09.2020 30.06.2020 31.03.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2019 30.06.2019

New clients1

67 231

Average number of active clients2

103 425

38 413

21 178

30 523

21 911

10 424

10 042

9 246

58 069

53 309

52 084

45 660

26 582

25 171

23 688

1) The number of new Group's clients in the individual periods.

2) The average quarterly number of clients respectively for 3 months of 2021 and 12, 9, 6 and 3 months of 2020 and 12, 9 and 6 months of 2019.

www.xtb.pl

4

Disclaimer

X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 15:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
