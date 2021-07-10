X Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S A : XTB MENA Limited – update of license information

In connection with questions addressed to the Company regarding the license for XTB MENA Limited in the UAE, we would like to inform you that, to the best of our knowledge, we have fulfilled all the conditions set for us by the DFSA regulator in the preliminary approval of November 2020. This is now subject to verification by the regulator and we are waiting for his decision. As soon as we receive it, we will share this information with you.

