SKRR Exploration Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc., pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project. The Property consists of thirteen contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan, approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon, on the Manitoba border. Transaction Terms Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon.

As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1. In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which 50% will be released on the date that is four months following the date of closing, 25% will be released on the date that is six months following the Closing Date, and 25% will be released on the date that is eight months following the Closing Date. X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property.

The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.