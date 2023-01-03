Advanced search
    XONE   CA9837871024

X1 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC.

(XONE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:22 2022-12-30 am EST
0.0650 CAD   -.--%
08:17aX1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress
EQ
08:01aX1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress
AQ
2022X1 Entertainment Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended August 31, 2022
CI
X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

01/03/2023 | 08:17am EST
Issuer: X1 Entertainment Group / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Mergers & Acquisitions
X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

03.01.2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

 

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States.

 

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google’s YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

 

Vancouver, BC – January 3, 2023 – X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (“X1” or the “Company”) (CSE: XONE – OTCQB: XOEEF – WKN: A3DQM2), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

 

“Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions.”, said the Company’s CEO, Mark Elfenbein.  “With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products. With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November.”

 

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:  

 

  • Google’s, YouTube, signing an agreement with X1 talent Zanadood, to create 80 YouTube short videos over a 6-month period.
  • Snapchat signing a deal to engage X1 talent RuffSenpai to create 60 Snapchat videos per month for a new Snapchat Spotlight feature.  
  • Semiconductor company, AMD, signing a deal with X1 talent, Brizzy Voices (who has over 2 million YouTube fans), to promote a new laptop to gamers utilizing Brizzy’s social media channels of YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
  • Comcast’s Xfinity signing a deal with X1 talent, BlizzB3ar to promote the Xfinity streaming service to Generation Z audiences.

 

Key recent highlights on Shift:  

 

  • Growing Twitter social presence by 200% from Nov 2021 (15,000 followers) to Nov 2022 (45,000 followers).
  • Launching a merchandise store for Shift in December and releasing the first run of Shift branded apparel.
  • Launching the new version of ShiftRLE.gg in November, incorporating the acquisition of Octane.gg, and creating a destination for Rocket League breaking news, statistics and exclusive content via a new-and-improved user interface.

 

About X1

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. is a diversified portfolio company with assets across the gaming, esports, media, and entertainment industries. Based in Vancouver, BC, X1 is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol (CSE: XONE).

 

For more information on the Company, visit www.x1ent.com or email info@x1ent.com.

 

 

On behalf of the Company
Mark Elfenbein, CEO

 

 

About this press release:
In Germany this press release is brought to you by https://www.aktien.news – your German news platform for international commodity stocks. For more information visit https://www.akt.ie/nnews.
 

 

Cautionary Statement

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of any of the words “will”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

 


