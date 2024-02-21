SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) ("X3 Holdings" or the "Company"), a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries, proudly announces the debut of its innovative AI and metaverse-based air cargo airport management and operations platform. This advanced platform, harnessing the power of AI, IoT, and digital twinning technology, is a significant stride in transforming global trade digital solutions and services.

The platform marks a new paradigm in cargo airport operations by creating an immersive, highly interactive virtual environment that mirrors the complexities of real-world operations. By leveraging cutting-edge digital twinning technology, the platform offers detailed and comprehensive view of airport functions, transforming the efficiency and precision of global trade operations.

The platform is not merely a technological breakthrough; it's a strategic tool that dramatically enhances the efficacy of airport management, customs operations, and logistics and transportation. The platform is redefining operational excellence in the global trade domain, offering unprecedented improvements in accuracy and efficiency.

On the operational front, the platform has already demonstrated significant impact. Airport and customs authorities are experiencing enhanced accuracy and efficiency in real-time cargo management. Likewise, logistics and transportation companies are capitalizing on the platform for more strategic and efficient planning and execution of cargo transportation.

Currently, the platform is operational on ten international air cargo routes, connecting key trade centers like New York, Frankfurt, Shanghai, Abu Dahbi, and Delhi. It's not only optimizing air cargo transportation but also setting a new benchmark in service quality for a global user base. X3 Holdings is aggressively pushing the envelope in AI and metaverse technology, aiming to revolutionize digital applications in global trade and beyond.

Stewart Lor, CEO of X3 Holdings, expressed his commitment: "In the era of digital transformation, we are invigorated by the groundbreaking advancements from Sora. Our initiative to integrate ChatGPT and Sora technologies into our digital trade platform is not just a step forward, it signifies a strategic evolution towards adopting the innovations that will redefine the future of global trade. This move is about more than keeping pace in the realms of digital and metaverse advancements; it represents a significant leap toward achieving our goal of revolutionizing how the world engages in trade. We are on a mission to lead the change, stepping into a future where X3 Holdings is at the forefront of global trade innovation."

About X3 Holdings

X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: XTKG) is a global provider of digital solutions and technology services spanning diverse industries. The Company is operating across diversified business segments in digital technologies, cryptomining operations, renewable energy and agriculture technologies. X3 Holdings is headquartered in Singapore with subsidiaries and operations globally. For additional information, please visit www.x3holdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements; specifically, the Company's statements regarding listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and the IPO are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets that the Company operates and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

