Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation including any printed or electronic copy of these slides, the talks given by the presenters, the information communicated during any delivery of the presentation and any question and answer session and any documents or materials distributed at or in connection with the presentation, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, business, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, implied or express statements regarding X4's expectations as to plans for commercial launch of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor), which is approved in the U.S. for use in patients 12 years of age and older with WHIM syndrome (the "Indication"); X4's belief in its readiness for commercial launch of XOLREMDI; the potential benefit of XOLREMDI in the Indication; the potential number of patients in the United States with WHIM syndrome and the potential market for XOLREMDI due to unmet potential patient needs; the initiation, timing, progress, and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials and related preparatory work and the period during which the results of the trials will become available, as well as our research and development programs; and the mission and goals for our business.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond X4's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward- looking statements, including the risks that: X4's launch and commercialization efforts in the U.S. with respect to XOLREMDI may not be successful, and X4 may be unable to generate revenues at the levels or on the timing we expect or at levels or on the timing necessary to support our goals; the number of patients with WHIM syndrome, the unmet need for additional treatment options, and the potential market for XOLREMDI may be significantly smaller than we expect; XOLREMDI may not achieve the clinical benefit, clinical use, or market acceptance we expect or we may encounter reimbursement-related or other market-related issues that impact the success of our commercialization efforts; we may encounter adverse events for XOLREMDI at any stage that negatively impact commercialization; X4 may have difficulty establishing and maintaining an effective sales and marketing organization or suitable third-party alternatives for any approved products; X4 may not be able to obtain regulatory approval for, or successfully commercialize, mavorixafor or any other product candidate for other chronic neutropenic disorders or any other potential indication; the expected availability, content, and timing of clinical data from X4's ongoing clinical trials of mavorixafor may be delayed or unavailable, including its interim clinical results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial; the risk that trials and studies may not have satisfactory outcomes; the risk that the outcomes of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials will not be predictive of later clinical trial results; the design and rate of enrollment for clinical trials, including the current design of a potential Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders may not enable successful completion of the trial(s); the commercial opportunity for XOLREMDI in WHIM syndrome and other chronic neutropenic disorders may be smaller than we anticipate and X4's potential future revenue from XOLREMDI may be adversely affected; X4's use of capital and other financial results, including its financial runway; X4 may be unable to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development; trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; the outcomes of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials will not be predictive of later clinical trial results; initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials, including assessing the ability of mavorixafor monotherapy to durably increase absolute neutrophil count in patients with chronic neutropenic; the potential adverse safety effects arising from the testing or use of our product and product candidates; general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions which could impact X4's business; risks related to X4's ability to raise additional capital; risks related to the substantial doubt about X4's ability to continue as a going concern; there will be changes in expected or existing competition; there will be changes in the regulatory environment; unexpected litigation or other disputes; the need to align with our collaborators may hamper or delay our development and commercialization efforts or increase our costs; our business may be adversely affected and our costs may increase if any of our key collaborators fails to perform its obligations or terminates our collaboration; the internal and external costs required for our ongoing and planned activities, and the resulting impact on expense and use of cash, may be higher than expected which may cause us to use cash more quickly than we expect or to change or curtail some of our plans or both; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 7, 2024, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and X4's own internal estimates and research. While X4 believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. Finally, while X4 believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified or validated by any independent source. X4 is the owner of various trademarks, trade names and service marks. Certain other trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this presentation are the property of third parties. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this presentation are referred to without the ® and TM symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights thereto.