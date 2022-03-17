Log in
    XFOR   US98420X1037

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XFOR)
X4 Pharmaceuticals : Investor Deck March 2022

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
Investor Presentation

March 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the clinical development and therapeutic potential of mavorixafor for the treatment of WHIM syndrome, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, congenital neutropenia and other neutropenias and other primary immunodeficiencies, and of X4's other product candidates; X4's possible exploration of additional opportunities for mavorixafor; the expected duration of patent protection; the expected availability, content and timing of clinical data from X4's ongoing clinical trials of mavorixafor; anticipated regulatory filings; clinical trial design; patient prevalence; market opportunities; and X4's cash runway and ability to satisfy covenants in agreements with third parties.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or delayed patient enrollment, and may not have satisfactory outcomes; the risk that the outcomes of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials will not be predictive of later clinical trial results; the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates; the risk that patient prevalence, market or opportunity estimates may be inaccurate; risks related to X4's ability to raise additional capital; risks related to the substantial doubt about X4's ability to continue as a going concern; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2022, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third- party sources and X4's own internal estimates and research. While X4 believes these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. Finally, while X4 believes its own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified or validated by any independent source.

2

X4: Strategy of Building on Success and Delivering Long-Term Growth

Advancing innovative treatments for rare diseases caused by dysregulation of the immune system

Phase 3 Candidate (PRV* Eligible): Mavorixafor - Once-dailyoral CXCR4 antagonist

Advancing Mavorixafor to potentially treat >30,000 patients (U.S. and EU Markets) in multiple indications Building a sustainable rare disease company with a growing pipeline

Key Business Drivers

  • Encouraging Phase 2 trial data; Breakthrough Therapy Designation in lead indication (WHIM syndrome)
  • Fully enrolled global Phase 3 trial in WHIM; top-linedata expected in 4Q 2022
  • Positive Phase 1b data in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia (lymphoma); additional data expected in 2H 2022
  • Positive Phase 1b data in chronic neutropenia; interim data expected in 2Q/3Q 2022
  • Pipeline of multiple pre-clinical compounds

*PRV: priority review voucher

3

Advancing a Pipeline of Oral CXCR4 Antagonists

Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Expected

Target Patient

Milestones

Populations

WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia,

Top-line data

Phase 3

4Q 2022

> 1,000 U.S.2

Infections and Myelokathexis) syndrome1

2H 2023 NDA

Mavorixafor

Chronic Neutropenia (CN)

Add'l data /

> 5,000 U.S.3

Phase 1b

clinical update

in 2Q/3Q 2022

Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

Add'l data /

Phase 1b

> 2,000 U.S.4

clinical update

(WM)

in 2H 2022

Other leukemias

IND-

X4P-002

Oncology indications

IND in 2H 2022

and lymphomas

enabling

> 25,000 U.S.3

X4P-003

Primary immuno-deficiencies (PIDs)

Undisclosed

Potential to address the needs of >30,000 patients across multiple indications 2,3,4

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Data on File. 1. Phase 2 open label extension (OLE) trial for WHIM ongoing 2. Company market research. Qessential market research, 2019 and IPM.ai artificial

intelligence study, 2020. 3. Estimate using Andersen et al. J Intern Med. 2016 Jun;279(6):566-75. 4. WM Epidemiology Analysis Nemetz Group.

4

Seasoned Executive Leadership Team

PAULA RAGAN, Ph.D.

President & CEO

ADAM MOSTAFA

Chief Financial Officer

MARY DIBIASE, Ph.D.

Chief Operating Officer

DIEGO CADAVID, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

ART TAVERAS, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

DEREK MEISNER, J.D.

Chief Legal Officer

5

Disclaimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -79,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55,7 M 55,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 114x
Nbr of Employees 79
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Paula S. Ragan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam S. Mostafa Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Michael S. Wyzga Independent Chairman
Art Taveras Chief Scientific Officer
Diego Cadavid Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.54%56
MODERNA, INC.-33.32%68 256
LONZA GROUP AG-14.36%51 460
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-21.93%42 053
SEAGEN INC.-8.32%26 027
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%20 459