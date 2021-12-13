Log in
    XFOR   US98420X1037

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XFOR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 12/13 04:00:00 pm
2.14 USD   -44.13%
X4 PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Presentation December 2021
PU
05:27pX4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aTop Premarket Decliners
MT
X4 Pharmaceuticals : Investor Presentation December 2021

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Investor Presentation

December 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the clinical development and therapeutic potential of mavorixafor for the treatment of WHIM syndrome, Waldenström's macroglobulinemia, congenital neutropenia and other neutropenias and other primary immunodeficiencies, and of X4's other product candidates; X4's possible exploration of additional opportunities for mavorixafor; the expected duration of patent protection; the expected availability, content and timing of clinical data from X4's ongoing clinical trials of mavorixafor; anticipated regulatory filings; clinical trial design; and X4's cash runway and ability to satisfy covenants in agreements with third parties.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic or delayed patient enrollment, and may not have satisfactory outcomes; the risk that the outcomes of preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials will not be predictive of later clinical trial results; the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates; risks related to X4's ability to raise additional capital; risks related to the substantial doubt about X4's ability to continue as a going concern; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 4, 2021, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

2

X4: Building On Success With Near-Term Catalysts; Delivering High Growth

Advancing innovative treatments for rare diseases caused by dysregulation of the immune system

Clinically proven Phase 3 candidate: Mavorixafor - a once-dailyoral CXCR4 antagonist

Advancing Mavorixafor to potentially treat >30,000 patients (US and EU Markets) in multiple indications Building a sustainable Rare Disease Company with a growing pipeline

Key Value Drivers

  • Strong Phase 2 PoC; Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Lead Indication (WHIM syndrome)
  • Fully Enrolled Global Phase 3 trial in WHIM
  • Positive Phase 1b Biomarker Data in Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (lymphoma)
  • Ongoing Phase 1b trial in Chronic Neutropenia
  • Pipeline of multiple pre-clinical compounds

Expected Upcoming Milestones

4Q21: ASH and Investor Day

  • Response Rates In Waldenstrom's Phase 1b
  • Initial Data in Chronic Neutropenia
  • Long-termOutcomes in WHIM Phase 2
  • WHIM prevalence/patient ID update

2H22: Data & regulatory updates on CN/WM trials

2H22: New molecule entering the clinic

2H22: WHIM prevalence/patient ID updates

4Q22: Top-Line Phase 3 Data in WHIM

3

Broad Market Potential through CXCR4 Antagonism

Addressing the Needs of >30,0001 patients in US and EU Markets

in initial three indications

Candidate

Indication

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Expected

Target Patient

Milestones

Populations

WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia,

Top-line data

Phase 3

4Q 2022

1,000-3,700 U.S.3

Infections and Myelokathexis) syndrome2

NDA 2H 2023

Mavorixafor

Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia

Additional data

2,000-3,000 U.S.4

Phase 1b

(WM)

in 4Q 2021

Chronic Neutropenia (CN)

Initial data in

5,000-10,000 U.S.5

Phase 1b

(Severe and Moderate)

4Q 2021

Other leukemias

IND-

X4P-002

Oncology indications

IND in 2H 2022

and lymphomas

enabling

>25,0004

X4P-003

Primary immuno-deficiencies (PID)

Undisclosed

1. EU Estimates: using U.S. prevalence of each disease and applying it to EU population. 2. Phase 2 open label extension (OLE) trial for WHIM ongoing 3. Company market research. Qessential market

research, 2019 and IPM.ai artificial intelligence study, 2020. 4. WM Epidemiology Analysis Nemetz Group. Data on file. 5. Estimate using Andersen et al. J Intern Med. 2016 Jun;279(6):566-75.

4

Seasoned Executive Leadership Team

PAULA RAGAN, Ph.D.

President & CEO

ADAM MOSTAFA

Chief Financial Officer

MARY DIBIASE, Ph.D.

Chief Operating Officer

DIEGO CADAVID, M.D.

Chief Medical Officer

ART TAVERAS, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

DEREK MEISNER, J.D.

Chief Legal Officer

5

Disclaimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
