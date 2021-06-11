Log in
    XFOR   US98420X1037

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(XFOR)
X4 Pharmaceuticals : EHA 2021 Corporate Update Presentation

06/11/2021 | 08:28am EDT
EHA 2021

Conference Call &

Webcast

June 11, 2021

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," or other similar terms or expressions that concern X4's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the clinical development of mavorixafor for the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and primary immunodeficiencies, the potential benefits of mavorixafor in the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia or any other indication, and the availability and timing of future data from X4's ongoing clinical trial of mavorixafor for the treatment of Waldenström's macroglobulinemia. Any forward- looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. Actual events or results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained herein, including, without limitation, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, the risk that initial or interim results from a clinical trial may not be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials, the potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of mavorixafor or other product candidates, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in X4's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 6, 2021, and in other filings X4 makes with the SEC from time to time. X4 undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

2

Today's Agenda

EHA 2021 Poster EP784:

Preliminary Clinical Data

From a Phase 1b Study of

Mavorixafor and Ibrutinib in

Patients With Waldenström's

Macroglobulinemia With

MYD88 and CXCR4

Mutations

  • Introduction (5 min)
    • X4 overview, focus on CXCR4, introduction to mavorixafor
  • Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia (WM) (15 min)
    • Disease overview, unmet need
    • Phase 1b trial overview
    • EHA 2021 poster results
  • Fireside Chat with Dr. Christian Buske (20 min)
  • Wrap-Up /Looking Ahead
  • Q&A

3

X4 Management on Today's Call

4

X4 Snapshot

X4 is leading the discovery and development of therapies to treat diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options

Mavorixafor: late-stagedisease-modifying therapeutic candidate

  • Phase 3 global clinical trial in WHIM syndrome ongoing (data in 2022)
  • Phase 1b trial ongoing in Severe Congenital Neutropenia
  • Phase 1b trial ongoing in Waldenström's macroglobulinemia (EHA data today)

Initial therapeutic indications target >10,000 rare disease patients

Emerging pipeline with multiple pre-clinical candidates

Leadership with deep expertise in the science of the CXCR4 pathway and in successful development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics

Strong balance sheet with cash and equivalents expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2022

HQ in Boston with a research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria

5

Disclaimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 12:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
