X5 RETAIL GROUP N.V. ANNOUNCES COURT'S ACCEPTANCE OF CLAIM BY RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY AND TRADE AND DATE OF COURT HEARING

Amsterdam, 1 April 2024 - X5 Retail Group N.V. ("X5" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX ticker: FIVE), which operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retail chains, announces that the claim of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation on the suspension of X5 Retail Group N.V.'s corporate rights in X5 Corporate Centre LLC, was accepted by the Arbitrazh Court of the Moscow Region. The court hearing is scheduled for April 23, 2024.

X5 Retail Group N.V. (LSE and MOEX: FIVE; Expert RA - ruAAA; ACRA - AAA(RU)) is a leading Russian food retailer. The Company operates proximity stores under the Pyaterochka brand, Perekrestok supermarkets and Chizhik hard discounters. X5 provides an omnichannel experience to its customers, integrating retail stores and e-commerce through its businesses Vprok.ru, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya.

As of 31 December 2023, X5 had 24,472 Company-operated stores. It has the leading market position in both Moscow and St Petersburg and a significant presence in the European part of Russia, as well as a growing presence in the Russian Far East. Its store base includes 21,308 Pyaterochka proximity stores, 972 Perekrestok supermarkets, 1,500 Chizhik hard discounters and 610 Krasny Yar and Slata stores. The Company operates 62 DCs and 5,344 Company-owned trucks across the Russian Federation.

X5 is one of the largest employers in Russia. The Company employs over 372 thousand people.

For the full year 2023, revenue totalled RUB 3,145,859 million (USD 36,903 million*), EBITDA pre-IFRS 16 reached RUB 214,764 million (USD 2,519 million*), and net profit pre-IFRS 16 for the period amounted to RUB 90,284 million (USD 1,059 million*).

* FX rate: 85.2466 USD/RUB

