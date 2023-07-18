Investor Presentation

X5 is a leading Russian food retailer…

Q2 2023 Highlights

#1 Russian

13.2% market share1

22,682 stores

>358 ths

food retailer

vs 9.5% in 2017

in 72 Russian regions

employees

by revenue

+14.7% y-o-y

Loyal

72.5 mln

21.4 mln

customer

active loyalty card users

MAUs of X5 digital services

base

>60% of adult population

in Q2 2023

+33.4% y-o-y

>17 mln

average daily purchases

New and

+83.7% y-o-y

>181 ths

>3,000

digital

digital businesses' sales

average number of daily

hard discounters in

businesses

growth to RUB 27.0 bln

online orders

the next three years

Strong

15.2%

5.7%

+1.9 p.p.

financials

revenue growth y-o-y

EBITDA margin (pre-IFRS 16)

adj. ROIC2 growth y-o-y

  1. FY 2022 numbers
  2. ROIC = NOPAT / average (equity + net debt, including short-term financial investment), adjusted for impact from Karusel transformation, tax on investments and tax accrual related to X5's reorganisation in previous periods

X5 businesses

20,248

Proximity stores

24,494

Pickup points and parcel lockers

809

Express

Hard discounter

delivery

stores

6,509

Stores

45

Dark stores

4

956

Supermarkets

3

Large dark stores

64

Dark kitchens (incl. 3 franchisees)

5

Pyaterochka

Proximity stores

80 %

Share of revenue (Q2 2023)

20,248

>4 THS

390 SQM

Stores

SKUs

Average selling space

