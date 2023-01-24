X5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an advertisement of securities, an offer or invitation to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire or subscribe for securities of X5 Group N.V. or any of its subsidiaries or any depositary receipts representing such securities in any jurisdiction or an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity in relation thereto. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an advertisement or an offer of securities in the Russian Federation.
3
X5 is a leading Russian food retailer…
FY 2022 Highlights
#1 Russian
13.2% market share*
21,323 stores
>352 ths
food retailer
vs 9.5% in 2017
in 67 Russian regions
employees
by revenue
+11.5% y-o-y
Loyal
69.5 mln
20.5 mln
customer
active loyalty card users
MAUs of X5 digital services
base
62% of adult population
in Q4 2022
-23.6% y-o-y growth
>17 mln
average daily purchases
New and
+46.6% y-o-y
>98 ths
>3,000
digital
digital businesses' sales
average number of daily
hard discounters in
businesses
growth to RUB 70.3 bln
online orders
the next three years
Strong
19.0%
7.9%
+3.6 p.p.
financials*
revenue growth
EBITDA margin (under
adj. ROIC1 growth y-o-y
y-o-y
pre-IFRS 16)
1. ROIC = NOPAT / average (equity + net debt, including short-term financial investment), adjusted for impact from Karusel transformation, tax on investments and tax accrual related to X5's reorganisation in previous periods * H1 2022 numbers
X5 businesses
19,164
Proximity stores
23,926
Pickup points and parcel lockers
517
Express
Hard discounter
delivery
stores
4,483
Stores
45
Dark stores
4
971
Supermarkets
3
Large dark stores
58
Dark kitchens (incl. 4 franchisees)
5
Pyaterochka
Proximity stores
80%
Share of revenue (Q4 2022)
19,164
>4 THS
391 SQM
Stores
SKUs
Average selling space
