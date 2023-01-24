X5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an advertisement of securities, an offer or invitation to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire or subscribe for securities of X5 Group N.V. or any of its subsidiaries or any depositary receipts representing such securities in any jurisdiction or an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity in relation thereto. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an advertisement or an offer of securities in the Russian Federation. No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of X5 Group N.V. or any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, advisers, representatives or any other person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein or any other material discussed at the presentation. Neither X5 Group N.V. nor any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or any other material discussed at the presentation or their contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward- looking statements", with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and businesses of X5 Group N.V. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as" anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "expected", "plan", "goal" believe", or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond X5 Group N.V's control. As a result, X5 Group N.V's actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in these forward- looking statements. X5 Group N.V. assumes no responsibility to update any of the forward looking statements contained in this presentation. For Russian law purposes, the securities mentioned in this presentation (the "Securities") represent foreign securities. No prospectus for the issue of the Securities has been or is intended to be registered with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The information provided in this presentation is not intended to advertise or facilitate the offer of the Securities in the territory of the Russian Federation. This presentation does not represent an offer to acquire the Securities or an invitation to make offers to acquire the Securities.