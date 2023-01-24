Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. X5 Retail Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIVE   US98387E2054

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.5314 USD   -.--%
02:17aX5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
02:17aX5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
02:02aEarnings Flash (FIVE.L) X5 RETAIL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue RUB2.205T
MT
X5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

01/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
Investor Presentation

2

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as an advertisement of securities, an offer or invitation to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy or acquire or subscribe for securities of X5 Group N.V. or any of its subsidiaries or any depositary receipts representing such securities in any jurisdiction or an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity in relation thereto. In particular, this presentation does not constitute an advertisement or an offer of securities in the Russian Federation.

No part of this presentation, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of X5 Group N.V. or any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, advisers, representatives or any other person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein or any other material discussed at the presentation. Neither X5 Group N.V. nor any of its directors, officers, employees, shareholders, affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or any other material discussed at the presentation or their contents or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation.

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward- looking statements", with respect to the financial condition, results, operations and businesses of X5 Group N.V. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events.

Forward-looking statements often use words such as" anticipate", "target", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "expected", "plan", "goal" believe", or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of

which are beyond X5 Group N.V's control. As a result,

X5 Group N.V's actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations set out in these forward- looking statements. X5 Group N.V. assumes no responsibility to update any of the forward looking statements contained in this presentation.

For Russian law purposes, the securities mentioned in this presentation (the "Securities") represent foreign securities. No prospectus for the issue of the Securities has been or is intended to be registered with the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The information provided in this presentation is not intended to advertise or facilitate the offer of the Securities in the territory of the Russian Federation. This presentation does not represent an offer to acquire the Securities or an invitation to make offers to acquire the Securities.

The information and opinions contained in this document are provided as at the date of this presentation and are subject to change without notice. Some of the information is still in draft form and neither X5 Group N.V. nor any other party is under any duty to update or inform recipients of this presentation of any changes to such information or opinions. In particular, it should be noted that some of the financial information relating to X5 Group N.V. and its subsidiaries contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates.

Neither X5 Group N.V. nor any of its agents, employees or advisors intend or have any duty or obligation to supplement, amend, update or revise any of the statements contained in this presentation.

3

X5 is a leading Russian food retailer…

FY 2022 Highlights

#1 Russian

13.2% market share*

21,323 stores

>352 ths

food retailer

vs 9.5% in 2017

in 67 Russian regions

employees

by revenue

+11.5% y-o-y

Loyal

69.5 mln

20.5 mln

customer

active loyalty card users

MAUs of X5 digital services

base

62% of adult population

in Q4 2022

-23.6% y-o-y growth

>17 mln

average daily purchases

New and

+46.6% y-o-y

>98 ths

>3,000

digital

digital businesses' sales

average number of daily

hard discounters in

businesses

growth to RUB 70.3 bln

online orders

the next three years

Strong

19.0%

7.9%

+3.6 p.p.

financials*

revenue growth

EBITDA margin (under

adj. ROIC1 growth y-o-y

y-o-y

pre-IFRS 16)

1. ROIC = NOPAT / average (equity + net debt, including short-term financial investment), adjusted for impact from Karusel transformation, tax on investments and tax accrual related to X5's reorganisation in previous periods * H1 2022 numbers

X5 businesses

19,164

Proximity stores

23,926

Pickup points and parcel lockers

517

Express

Hard discounter

delivery

stores

4,483

Stores

45

Dark stores

4

971

Supermarkets

3

Large dark stores

58

Dark kitchens (incl. 4 franchisees)

5

Pyaterochka

Proximity stores

80%

Share of revenue (Q4 2022)

19,164

>4 THS

391 SQM

Stores

SKUs

Average selling space

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
