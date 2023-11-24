Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders

and the Supervisory board of X5 Retail Group N.V.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of X5 Retail Group N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, and the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of cash flows and consolidated statement of changes in equity for 2022, and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022 and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for 2022 in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) as adopted by the European Union

(EU IFRSs).

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs).

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' (IESBA), International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Russian Federation, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

