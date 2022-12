By Joe Hoppe

X5 Retail Group NV said Thursday that it has completed a 14 billion-ruble ($193.3 million) corporate bond offering to finance current expenses.

The Russian food retailer, which is listed in Moscow and London, said the coupon rate for the bonds--which have a 2.25-year call option--was set at 8.68% a year.

