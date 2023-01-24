Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. X5 Retail Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIVE   US98387E2054

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.5314 USD   -.--%
02:17aX5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
02:17aX5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
02:02aEarnings Flash (FIVE.L) X5 RETAIL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue RUB2.205T
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

01/24/2023 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

X5.RU 01

X5 Group 2022 net sales increase 18.3% Digital business net sales up 46.6%

FY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

+18.3% y-o-y

Total net sales increased by RUB 402.2 billion, totalling RUB 2.6 trillion

10.8% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales

7.5% contribution to sales growth from a

8.3% increase in selling space

+2,202 new stores

X5 net new stores in 2022

Including 1,192 proximity stores, 445 hard discounters, 595 Krasny Yar and Slata stores, 7 joint dark stores and 6 dark kitchens.

19 supermarkets, 21 hypermarkets and 3 Vprok.ru dark stores were closed.

12x y-o-y

Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 33.0 billion, totaling RUB

35.9 billion

Chizhik opened 445 stores and entered 9 new regions in 2022.

+18.0% y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB

320.5 billion, totalling RUB 2.1

trillion

Q4 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

+8.3% y-o-y

+46.6% y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for

Digital business2 net sales

Perekrestok increased by RUB

increased by RUB 22.4 billion,

27.9 billion, reaching RUB 365

totalling RUB 70.4 billion

billion

2.7% of total net sales

+0.6 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth

rate

+16.3% y-o-y

Total net sales increased by RUB 98.6 billion, totaling RUB 704.0 billion

7.9% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales

8.4% contribution to sales growth from a

8.3% increase in selling space

+1,093 new stores

X5 net new stores in Q4 2022

Including 299 proximity stores, 201 hard discounters, 595 Krasny Yar and Slata stores, 2 dark kitchens and 3 joint dark stores.

5 hypermarkets and 2 Vprok.ru dark stores were closed.

8x y-o-y

Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 13.4 billion, totaling RUB 15.2 billion

+13.5% y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB

65.5 billion, reaching RUB 551.9 billion

+4.4% y-o-y

+ 35.8% y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for

Digital business2 net sales

Perekrestok increased by RUB

increased by RUB 5.8 billion,

4.1 billion, reaching RUB 98.0

totalling RUB 22.1 billion

billion

3.1% of total net sales

+0.6 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth

rate

Amsterdam

24 January 2023

X5 Retail Group N.V. ("X5" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX ticker: "FIVE"), a leading Russian food retailer that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retail chains, today announces its preliminary consolidated net retail sales and operational results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) ended 31 December 20223.

  1. LFL comparisons of retail sales between two periods are comparisons of retail sales in local currency (including VAT) generated by the relevant stores. The stores that are included in LFL comparisons are those that have operated for at least 12 full months. Their sales are included in LFL calculations starting from the day of the store's opening. We include all stores that fit our LFL criteria in each reporting period.
  2. Vprok.ru, express delivery, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya.
  3. Numbers in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.

X5.RU 02

Igor Shekhterman

X5 Chief Executive Officer

Despite a challenging macro environment, X5 Group continued to deliver strong results while expanding our market presence and customer offering. In that regard, I would like to start off by thanking the entire X5 team, including all staff and management, for their contribution to X5's impressive performance and their commitment to providing the best possible value and service to our customers.

In 2022, total net sales grew by 18.3% to RUB

2.6 trillion, with net offline sales at Pyaterochka and Perekrestok increasing by 18.0% and 8.3% year-on-year, respectively. X5 added 2,202 net new stores in 2022 (compared to 1,366 net new stores in 2021), driven by the expansion of the Group's proximity and hard discounter formats as well as the addition of stores from Krasny Yar and Slata, two leading retailers in Eastern Siberia, with whom X5 finalised a strategic partnership this year.

We have continued to see standout performance from our hard discounter format, Chizhik, since its launch in the fall of 2020. Chizhik's net sales grew 12-foldyear-on-year in 2022 to nearly RUB 36 billion, while the number of stores increased 7-fold to a total of 517 stores by the end of December. The hard discounter format has proven attractive to customers looking for the best price offer amid ongoing food inflation, and we plan to accelerate store openings for Chizhik in 2023.

X5's digital businesses saw net sales rise by 46.6% year-on-year to RUB 70.4 billion, with our express delivery service, Vprok.ru online hypermarket and the Mnogo Lososya ready-to- eat delivery service demonstrating solid GMV growth in 2022. In 2022, we continued to rapidly expand express delivery services from

Pyaterochka and Perekrestok stores and secured partnerships with three leading delivery aggregators to make online delivery from X5 stores even more convenient. We also completed a revamp of our loyalty programme, X5 Club, which numbered nearly 70 million active loyal customers by the end of Q4 2022.

Social responsibility became an even bigger priority for X5 in 2022. I would particularly like to note our tremendous effort to ensure that all products remained available for our customers despite a very challenging supply chain environment. X5 also continued to support local communities through various charitable initiatives. Notably, we collected more than 518 tonnes of food donations through our Basket of Kindness joint project, a 1.5-fold increase from the amount collected in 2021. We also launched a pilot food sharing initiative, which we plan to roll out across more regions of Russia.

In 2023, our key areas of focus include entry into the Russian Far East, which will significantly expand X5's market geography and create new opportunities for customers and suppliers in the region. After signing a cooperation agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (RFEADC) in September 2022, we plan to assess local infrastructure needs in Q1 2023 in order to develop our further course of action.

Additionally, in 2023 we will continue to actively expand our hard discounter and proximity store networks with a focus on more accessible pricing, as well as reviewing opportunities to expand to new territories through strategic partnerships with local retail chains.

NET SALES PERFORMANCE

Sales of offline and digital businesses4

CHANGE

CHANGE

Y-O-Y, % OR

Y-O-Y, % OR

RUB MLN

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

MULTIPLE

FY 2022

FY 2021

MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

551,900

486,449

13.5

2,100,019

1,779,550

18.0

Perekrestok

97,965

93,861

4.4

365,283

337,362

8.3

Karusel

2,355

6,987

(66.3)

15,693

31,723

(50.5)

Chizhik

15,233

1,854

8x

35,893

2,940

12x

Offline net sales5

681,935

589,151

15.7

2,531,369

2,151,575

17.7

Digital businesses' net sales

22,058

16,244

35.8

70,354

47,991

46.6

Total net sales

703,993

605,395

16.3

2,601,723

2,199,566

18.3

  1. In the tables and text of this press release, immaterial deviations in the calculation of % change, subtotals and totals are due to rounding.
  2. Including Krasny Yar and Slata.

X5.RU 03

Net retail sales6 by format

Including express delivery, excluding Vprok.ru and 5Post sales

CHANGE

CHANGE

Y-O-Y, % OR

Y-O-Y, % OR

RUB MLN

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

MULTIPLE

FY 2022

FY 2021

MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

560,440

491,290

14.1

2,122,793

1,793,676

18.3

Perekrestok

104,400

97,986

6.5

385,495

348,941

10.5

Karusel

2,355

6,993

(66.3)

15,693

31,742

(50.6)

Chizhik

15,233

1,854

8x

35,893

2,940

12x

Net retail sales7

697,568

598,519

16.5

2,576,578

2,178,298

18.3

Q4 & FY 2022 LFL store performance by format

% change y-o-y8

Q4 2022

FY 2022

SALES

TRAFFIC

BASKET

SALES

TRAFFIC

BASKET

Pyaterochka

8.4

4.7

3.6

11.7

3.5

7.9

Perekrestok

5.3

1.2

4.0

7.1

0.0

7.1

X5 Group9

7.9

4.3

3.5

10.8

3.1

7.5

Q4 2022 monthly net retail sales (RUB) by format

change y-o-y, % or multiple

OCTOBER 2022

NOVEMBER 2022

DECEMBER 2022

Pyaterochka

14.1

12.8

13.5

Perekrestok

4.1

4.7

4.3

Karusel

(61.8)

(66.3)

(69.6)

Chizhik

10x

9x

7x

Offline business total

14.5

16.2

16.4

Digital business total

31.7

27.3

45.7

Total

14.9

16.5

17.2

  1. Net retail sales represent revenue from operations of X5-managed stores net of VAT. This number differs from revenue, which also includes proceeds from direct franchisees (royalty payments) and other revenue, which will be reported as part of X5's Q4 2022 financial results.
  2. Including Mnogo Lososya, Krasny Yar and Slata.
  3. Excluding Vprok.ru and Mnogo Lososya.
  4. Including Chizhik and Karusel.

X5.RU 04

AVERAGE TICKET AND NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS

Q4 & FY 2022 average ticket and customer visits by offline format

CHANGE

CHANGE

Y-O-Y, % OR

Y-O-Y, % OR

AVERAGE TICKET, RUB

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

MULTIPLE

FY 2022

FY 2021

MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

453.9

438.5

3.5

441.3

409.2

7.9

Perekrestok

713.0

683.7

4.3

670.6

626.0

7.1

Karusel

1,149.2

1,198.9

(4.1)

1,070.7

1,016.6

5.3

Chizhik

609.8

616.7

(1.1)

630.3

567.8

11.0

X5 Group10

484.2

470.0

3.0

469.0

437.4

7.2

NUMBER OF CUSTOMER

VISITS, MLN

Pyaterochka

1,415.1

1,284.6

10.2

5,524.1

5,028.7

9.9

Perekrestok

167.1

163.8

2.0

657.6

636.5

3.3

Karusel

2.4

6.8

(65.1)

16.9

36.0

(53.1)

Chizhik

28.5

3.4

8x

64.8

5.9

11x

X5 Group10

1,648.2

1,458.5

13.0

6,298.6

5,707.1

10.4

Q4 2022 average monthly ticket and customer visits by offline format

change y-o-y, % or multiple

AVERAGE TICKET

OCTOBER 2022

NOVEMBER 2022

DECEMBER 2022

Pyaterochka

4.0

2.8

3.7

Perekrestok

4.9

2.3

5.3

Karusel

(2.4)

(4.5)

(2.9)

Chizhik

3.4

0.8

(3.8)

X5 Group10

3.6

2.2

3.1

NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS

Pyaterochka

9.6

10.6

10.3

Perekrestok

0.2

4.4

1.7

Karusel

(60.9)

(64.9)

(69.0)

Chizhik

10x

9x

7x

X5 Group10

10.5

14.7

14.0

10.Including Krasny Yar and Slata.

X5.RU 05

EXPANSION DYNAMICS

Selling space and number of stores by format

SELLING SPACE,

CHANGE

SQUARE METRES

AS AT 31-DEC-22

AS AT 31-DEC-21

VS 31-DEC-21, % OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

7,497,056

7,048,488

6.4

Perekrestok

1,085,496

1,098,905

(1.2)

Karusel

49,225

128,063

(61.6)

Chizhik

152,370

20,327

7x

Joint dark stores

8,087

-

n/a

X5 Group11

9,107,479

8,409,757

8.3

NUMBER OF STORES

Pyaterochka

19,164

17,972

6.6

Perekrestok

971

990

(1.9)

Karusel

12

33

(63.6)

Chizhik

517

72

7x

Joint dark stores

7

-

n/a

X5 Group11

21,323

19,121

11.5

11. Including Vprok.ru dark stores, Mnogo Lososya dark kitchens, Krasny Yar and Slata stores.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 07:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about X5 RETAIL GROUP
02:17aX5 Retail : Х5 Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
02:17aX5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
02:02aEarnings Flash (FIVE.L) X5 RETAIL GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue RUB2.205T
MT
2022Russian Retailer X5 to Launch Faster Payments System in Perekrestok Supermarket Chain
MT
2022Russia's X5 Retail Completes RUB14 Billion Bond Offering
MT
2022X5 Retail Completes RUB14 Billion Bond Offering to Finance Expenses
DJ
2022X5 Retail Opens New Distribution Center In Russia
MT
2022X5's Chizhik Opens Distribution Centre in Noginsk
CI
2022X5 Retail : EGM 2022 Voting results
PU
2022X5 Retail Group N.V. Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on X5 RETAIL GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 205 B 31 962 M 31 962 M
Net income 2021 42 738 M 620 M 620 M
Net Debt 2021 796 B 11 533 M 11 533 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 176 B 2 553 M 2 553 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 325 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ekaterina Lobacheva President
Vsevolod A. Starukhin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Demchenkov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nadia Shouraboura Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-97.99%2 553
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.32%40 542
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-13.64%28 104
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION5.56%21 329
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.57%15 904
CARREFOUR10.87%14 470