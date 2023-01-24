X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

X5 Group 2022 net sales increase 18.3% Digital business net sales up 46.6%
FY 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
+18.3%y-o-y
Total net sales increased by RUB 402.2 billion, totalling RUB 2.6 trillion
10.8% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales
7.5% contribution to sales growth from a
8.3% increase in selling space
+2,202 new stores
X5 net new stores in 2022
Including 1,192 proximity stores, 445 hard discounters, 595 Krasny Yar and Slata stores, 7 joint dark stores and 6 dark kitchens.
19 supermarkets, 21 hypermarkets and 3 Vprok.ru dark stores were closed.
12x y-o-y
Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 33.0 billion, totaling RUB
35.9 billion
Chizhik opened 445 stores and entered 9 new regions in 2022.
+18.0%y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB
320.5 billion, totalling RUB 2.1
trillion
Q4 2022 HIGHLIGHTS
+8.3% y-o-y
+46.6%y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for
Digital business2 net sales
Perekrestok increased by RUB
increased by RUB 22.4 billion,
27.9 billion, reaching RUB 365
totalling RUB 70.4 billion
billion
2.7% of total net sales
+0.6 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth
rate
+16.3%y-o-y
Total net sales increased by RUB 98.6 billion, totaling RUB 704.0 billion
7.9% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales
8.4% contribution to sales growth from a
8.3% increase in selling space
+1,093 new stores
X5 net new stores in Q4 2022
Including 299 proximity stores, 201 hard discounters, 595 Krasny Yar and Slata stores, 2 dark kitchens and 3 joint dark stores.
5 hypermarkets and 2 Vprok.ru dark stores were closed.
8x y-o-y
Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 13.4 billion, totaling RUB 15.2 billion
+13.5%y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB
65.5 billion, reaching RUB 551.9 billion
+4.4% y-o-y
+ 35.8%y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for
Digital business2 net sales
Perekrestok increased by RUB
increased by RUB 5.8 billion,
4.1 billion, reaching RUB 98.0
totalling RUB 22.1 billion
billion
3.1% of total net sales
+0.6 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth
rate
Amsterdam
24 January 2023
X5 Retail Group N.V. ("X5" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX ticker: "FIVE"), a leading Russian food retailer that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retail chains, today announces its preliminary consolidated net retail sales and operational results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) ended 31 December 20223.
LFL comparisons of retail sales between two periods are comparisons of retail sales in local currency (including VAT) generated by the relevant stores. The stores that are included in LFL comparisons are those that have operated for at least 12 full months. Their sales are included in LFL calculations starting from the day of the store's opening. We include all stores that fit our LFL criteria in each reporting period.
Vprok.ru, express delivery, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya.
Numbers in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.
X5.RU 02
Igor Shekhterman
X5 Chief Executive Officer
Despite a challenging macro environment, X5 Group continued to deliver strong results while expanding our market presence and customer offering. In that regard, I would like to start off by thanking the entire X5 team, including all staff and management, for their contribution to X5's impressive performance and their commitment to providing the best possible value and service to our customers.
In 2022, total net sales grew by 18.3% to RUB
2.6 trillion, with net offline sales at Pyaterochka and Perekrestok increasing by 18.0% and 8.3% year-on-year, respectively. X5 added 2,202 net new stores in 2022 (compared to 1,366 net new stores in 2021), driven by the expansion of the Group's proximity and hard discounter formats as well as the addition of stores from Krasny Yar and Slata, two leading retailers in Eastern Siberia, with whom X5 finalised a strategic partnership this year.
We have continued to see standout performance from our hard discounter format, Chizhik, since its launch in the fall of 2020. Chizhik's net sales grew 12-foldyear-on-year in 2022 to nearly RUB 36 billion, while the number of stores increased 7-fold to a total of 517 stores by the end of December. The hard discounter format has proven attractive to customers looking for the best price offer amid ongoing food inflation, and we plan to accelerate store openings for Chizhik in 2023.
X5's digital businesses saw net sales rise by 46.6% year-on-year to RUB 70.4 billion, with our express delivery service, Vprok.ru online hypermarket and the Mnogo Lososya ready-to- eat delivery service demonstrating solid GMV growth in 2022. In 2022, we continued to rapidly expand express delivery services from
Pyaterochka and Perekrestok stores and secured partnerships with three leading delivery aggregators to make online delivery from X5 stores even more convenient. We also completed a revamp of our loyalty programme, X5 Club, which numbered nearly 70 million active loyal customers by the end of Q4 2022.
Social responsibility became an even bigger priority for X5 in 2022. I would particularly like to note our tremendous effort to ensure that all products remained available for our customers despite a very challenging supply chain environment. X5 also continued to support local communities through various charitable initiatives. Notably, we collected more than 518 tonnes of food donations through our Basket of Kindness joint project, a 1.5-fold increase from the amount collected in 2021. We also launched a pilot food sharing initiative, which we plan to roll out across more regions of Russia.
In 2023, our key areas of focus include entry into the Russian Far East, which will significantly expand X5's market geography and create new opportunities for customers and suppliers in the region. After signing a cooperation agreement with the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (RFEADC) in September 2022, we plan to assess local infrastructure needs in Q1 2023 in order to develop our further course of action.
Additionally, in 2023 we will continue to actively expand our hard discounter and proximity store networks with a focus on more accessible pricing, as well as reviewing opportunities to expand to new territories through strategic partnerships with local retail chains.
NET SALES PERFORMANCE
Sales of offline and digital businesses4
CHANGE
CHANGE
Y-O-Y, % OR
Y-O-Y, % OR
RUB MLN
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
MULTIPLE
FY 2022
FY 2021
MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
551,900
486,449
13.5
2,100,019
1,779,550
18.0
Perekrestok
97,965
93,861
4.4
365,283
337,362
8.3
Karusel
2,355
6,987
(66.3)
15,693
31,723
(50.5)
Chizhik
15,233
1,854
8x
35,893
2,940
12x
Offline net sales5
681,935
589,151
15.7
2,531,369
2,151,575
17.7
Digital businesses' net sales
22,058
16,244
35.8
70,354
47,991
46.6
Total net sales
703,993
605,395
16.3
2,601,723
2,199,566
18.3
In the tables and text of this press release, immaterial deviations in the calculation of % change, subtotals and totals are due to rounding.
Including Krasny Yar and Slata.
X5.RU 03
Net retail sales6 by format
Including express delivery, excluding Vprok.ru and 5Post sales
CHANGE
CHANGE
Y-O-Y, % OR
Y-O-Y, % OR
RUB MLN
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
MULTIPLE
FY 2022
FY 2021
MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
560,440
491,290
14.1
2,122,793
1,793,676
18.3
Perekrestok
104,400
97,986
6.5
385,495
348,941
10.5
Karusel
2,355
6,993
(66.3)
15,693
31,742
(50.6)
Chizhik
15,233
1,854
8x
35,893
2,940
12x
Net retail sales7
697,568
598,519
16.5
2,576,578
2,178,298
18.3
Q4 & FY 2022 LFL store performance by format
% change y-o-y8
Q4 2022
FY 2022
SALES
TRAFFIC
BASKET
SALES
TRAFFIC
BASKET
Pyaterochka
8.4
4.7
3.6
11.7
3.5
7.9
Perekrestok
5.3
1.2
4.0
7.1
0.0
7.1
X5 Group9
7.9
4.3
3.5
10.8
3.1
7.5
Q4 2022 monthly net retail sales (RUB) by format
change y-o-y, % or multiple
OCTOBER 2022
NOVEMBER 2022
DECEMBER 2022
Pyaterochka
14.1
12.8
13.5
Perekrestok
4.1
4.7
4.3
Karusel
(61.8)
(66.3)
(69.6)
Chizhik
10x
9x
7x
Offline business total
14.5
16.2
16.4
Digital business total
31.7
27.3
45.7
Total
14.9
16.5
17.2
Net retail sales represent revenue from operations of X5-managed stores net of VAT. This number differs from revenue, which also includes proceeds from direct franchisees (royalty payments) and other revenue, which will be reported as part of X5's Q4 2022 financial results.
Including Mnogo Lososya, Krasny Yar and Slata.
Excluding Vprok.ru and Mnogo Lososya.
Including Chizhik and Karusel.
X5.RU 04
AVERAGE TICKET AND NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS
Q4 & FY 2022 average ticket and customer visits by offline format
CHANGE
CHANGE
Y-O-Y, % OR
Y-O-Y, % OR
AVERAGE TICKET, RUB
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
MULTIPLE
FY 2022
FY 2021
MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
453.9
438.5
3.5
441.3
409.2
7.9
Perekrestok
713.0
683.7
4.3
670.6
626.0
7.1
Karusel
1,149.2
1,198.9
(4.1)
1,070.7
1,016.6
5.3
Chizhik
609.8
616.7
(1.1)
630.3
567.8
11.0
X5 Group10
484.2
470.0
3.0
469.0
437.4
7.2
NUMBER OF CUSTOMER
VISITS, MLN
Pyaterochka
1,415.1
1,284.6
10.2
5,524.1
5,028.7
9.9
Perekrestok
167.1
163.8
2.0
657.6
636.5
3.3
Karusel
2.4
6.8
(65.1)
16.9
36.0
(53.1)
Chizhik
28.5
3.4
8x
64.8
5.9
11x
X5 Group10
1,648.2
1,458.5
13.0
6,298.6
5,707.1
10.4
Q4 2022 average monthly ticket and customer visits by offline format
change y-o-y, % or multiple
AVERAGE TICKET
OCTOBER 2022
NOVEMBER 2022
DECEMBER 2022
Pyaterochka
4.0
2.8
3.7
Perekrestok
4.9
2.3
5.3
Karusel
(2.4)
(4.5)
(2.9)
Chizhik
3.4
0.8
(3.8)
X5 Group10
3.6
2.2
3.1
NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS
Pyaterochka
9.6
10.6
10.3
Perekrestok
0.2
4.4
1.7
Karusel
(60.9)
(64.9)
(69.0)
Chizhik
10x
9x
7x
X5 Group10
10.5
14.7
14.0
10.Including Krasny Yar and Slata.
X5.RU 05
EXPANSION DYNAMICS
Selling space and number of stores by format
SELLING SPACE,
CHANGE
SQUARE METRES
AS AT 31-DEC-22
AS AT 31-DEC-21
VS 31-DEC-21, % OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
7,497,056
7,048,488
6.4
Perekrestok
1,085,496
1,098,905
(1.2)
Karusel
49,225
128,063
(61.6)
Chizhik
152,370
20,327
7x
Joint dark stores
8,087
-
n/a
X5 Group11
9,107,479
8,409,757
8.3
NUMBER OF STORES
Pyaterochka
19,164
17,972
6.6
Perekrestok
971
990
(1.9)
Karusel
12
33
(63.6)
Chizhik
517
72
7x
Joint dark stores
7
-
n/a
X5 Group11
21,323
19,121
11.5
11. Including Vprok.ru dark stores, Mnogo Lososya dark kitchens, Krasny Yar and Slata stores.
