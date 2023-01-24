X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

Despite a challenging macro environment, X5 Group continued to deliver strong results while expanding our market presence and customer offering. In that regard, I would like to start off by thanking the entire X5 team, including all staff and management, for their contribution to X5's impressive performance and their commitment to providing the best possible value and service to our customers.

In 2022, total net sales grew by 18.3% to RUB

2.6 trillion, with net offline sales at Pyaterochka and Perekrestok increasing by 18.0% and 8.3% year-on-year, respectively. X5 added 2,202 net new stores in 2022 (compared to 1,366 net new stores in 2021), driven by the expansion of the Group's proximity and hard discounter formats as well as the addition of stores from Krasny Yar and Slata, two leading retailers in Eastern Siberia, with whom X5 finalised a strategic partnership this year.

We have continued to see standout performance from our hard discounter format, Chizhik, since its launch in the fall of 2020. Chizhik's net sales grew 12-foldyear-on-year in 2022 to nearly RUB 36 billion, while the number of stores increased 7-fold to a total of 517 stores by the end of December. The hard discounter format has proven attractive to customers looking for the best price offer amid ongoing food inflation, and we plan to accelerate store openings for Chizhik in 2023.

X5's digital businesses saw net sales rise by 46.6% year-on-year to RUB 70.4 billion, with our express delivery service, Vprok.ru online hypermarket and the Mnogo Lososya ready-to- eat delivery service demonstrating solid GMV growth in 2022. In 2022, we continued to rapidly expand express delivery services from