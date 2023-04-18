Advanced search
    FIVE   US98387E2054

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
0.5314 USD   -.--%
X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

04/18/2023 | 04:53am EDT
X5.RU 01

X5 Group continues expansion, with Q1 2023 net sales increasing 15.3%

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

+15.3% y-o-y

Total net sales increased by RUB 92.3 billion

6.5% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales

8.8% contribution to sales growth from a

7.9% increase in selling space

+437 new stores

X5 net new stores in Q1 2023

Including 385 proximity stores, 74 hard discounters, 2 joint dark stores, 2 dark kitchens and 1 Slata store

15 supermarkets and 12 hypermarkets were closed

5xy-o-y

Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 14.6 billion, totaling RUB 18.7 billion in Q1 2023

Chizhik opened 74 stores in Q1 2023

+11.3%y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB

54.5 billion, reaching RUB 537.9 billion

+2.7% y-o-y

Net offline retail sales for Perekrestok increased by RUB

2.5 billion, reaching RUB 93.7 billion

35.9%y-o-y

Digital business net sales2 increased by RUB 6.8 billion, totaling RUB 25.6 billion

3.7% of total net sales

Amsterdam

18 April 2023

+0.7 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth rate

X5 Retail Group N.V. ("X5" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX ticker: "FIVE"), a leading Russian food retailer that operates

the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retail chains, today announces its preliminary consolidated net retail sales and operational results for Q1 20233.

  1. LFL comparisons of retail sales between two periods are comparisons of retail sales in local currency (including VAT) generated by the relevant stores. The stores that are included in LFL comparisons are those that have operated for at least 12 full months. Their sales are included in LFL calculations starting from the day of the store's opening. We include all stores that fit our LFL criteria in each reporting period. Sales of express delivery service from stores and dark stores that have operated for less than 12 full months are also included in LFL calculations.
  2. Vprok.ru, express delivery, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya.
  3. Numbers in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.

X5.RU 02

NET SALES PERFORMANCE

Sales of offline and digital businesses4

CHANGE Y-O-Y,

RUB MLN

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

537,943

483,409

11.3

Perekrestok

93,744

91,290

2.7

Karusel

631

5,430

(88.4)

Chizhik

18,744

4,099

5x

Offline net sales5

669,764

584,228

14.6

Digital businesses' net sales

25,603

18,837

35.9

Total net sales

695,367

603,065

15.3

Net retail sales6 by format

Including express delivery, excluding Vprok.ru and 5Post sales

CHANGE Y-O-Y,

RUB MLN

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

548,912

489,193

12.2

Perekrestok

101,442

96,565

5.1

Karusel

631

5,430

(88.4)

Chizhik

18,744

4,099

5x

Net retail sales7

689,179

595,767

15.7

  1. In the tables and text of this press release, immaterial deviations in the calculation of % change, subtotals and totals are due to rounding.
  2. Including Krasny Yar and Slata.
  3. Net retail sales represent revenue from operations of X5-managed stores net of VAT. This number differs from revenue, which also includes proceeds from direct franchisees (royalty payments) and other revenue, which will be reported as part of X5's Q1 2023 financial results.
  4. Including Mnogo Lososya, Krasny Yar and Slata.

X5.RU 03

Q1 2023 LFL store performance by format

% change y-o-y

SALES

TRAFFIC

BASKET

Pyaterochka

7.0

3.9

3.0

Perekrestok

4.1

1.3

2.7

X5 Group8

6.5

3.6

2.8

Q1 2023 monthly net retail sales (RUB) by format

change y-o-y ,% or multiple

JANUARY 2023

FEBRUARY 2023

MARCH 2023

Pyaterochka

15.3

14.3

5.5

Perekrestok

5.4

5.2

(1.6)

Karusel

(73.6)

(90.2)

n/a

Chizhik

6x

5x

4x

Offline business total

15.2

14.6

5.8

Digital business total

38.7

35.3

34.1

Total

19.0

18.5

9.6

8. Excluding Krasny Yar and Slata, Vprok.ru and Mnogo Lososya; including Chizhik and Karusel.

X5.RU 04

AVERAGE TICKET AND NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS

Q1 2023 average ticket and customer visits by offline format

CHANGE Y-O-Y,

AVERAGE TICKET, RUB

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

465.4

452.4

2.9

Perekrestok

722.2

700.5

3.1

Karusel

1,098.9

1,095.9

0.3

Chizhik

586.0

702.5

(16.6)

X5 Group9

494.3

483.9

2.1

NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS, MLN

Pyaterochka

1,351.7

1,241.3

8.9

Perekrestok

160.4

157.7

1.7

Karusel

0.7

5.7

(88.3)

Chizhik

36.4

6.6

5x

X5 Group9

1,595.0

1,411.4

13.0

Q1 2023 average monthly ticket and customer visits by offline format

change y-o-y, % or multiple

AVERAGE TICKET

JANUARY 2023

FEBRUARY 2023

MARCH 2023

Pyaterochka

4.7

4.0

0.4

Perekrestok

3.5

4.8

1.3

Karusel

0.1

11.9

n/a

Chizhik

(6.4)

(12.7)

(23.6)

X5 Group9

3.8

3.4

(0.3)

NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS

Pyaterochka

11.4

10.8

5.2

Perekrestok

3.9

2.5

(0.8)

Karusel

(73.6)

(91.1)

n/a

Chizhik

6x

6x

5x

X5 Group9

15.3

15.0

9.5

9. Including Krasny Yar and Slata.

X5.RU 05

EXPANSION DYNAMICS

Selling space and number of stores by format

CHANGE

SELLING SPACE,

VS 31-DEC-22, %

CHANGE Y-O-Y,

SQUARE METRES (SQ. M)

AS AT 31-MAR-23

AS AT 31-DEC-22

OR MULTIPLE

AS AT 31-MAR-22

% OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

7,634,733

7,497,056

1.8

7,183,452

6.3

Perekrestok

1,068,031

1,085,496

(1.6)

1,094,674

(2.4)

Karusel

-

49,225

n/a

108,982

n/a

Chizhik

174,368

152,370

14.4

25,361

7x

Joint dark stores

10,258

8,087

26.8

1,469

7x

X5 Group10

9,203,045

9,107,479

1.0

8,528,416

7.9

NUMBER OF STORES

Pyaterochka

19,549

19,164

2.0

18,320

6.7

Perekrestok

956

971

(1.5)

982

(2.6)

Karusel

-

12

n/a

28

n/a

Chizhik

591

517

14.3

89

7x

Joint dark stores

9

7

28.6

1

9x

X5 Group10

21,760

21,323

2.0

19,479

11.7

Selling space and number of stores added by format

SELLING SPACE,

NET ADDED

NET ADDED

CHANGE Y-O-Y,

SQUARE METRES (SQ. M)

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

% OR MULTIPLE

Pyaterochka

137,677

134,964

2.0

Perekrestok

(17,466)

(4,232)

n/a

Karusel

(49,225)

(19,081)

n/a

Chizhik

21,998

5,034

4x

Joint dark stores

2,171

1,469

47.8

X5 Group10

95,566

118,659

(19.5)

NET NUMBER OF STORES

Pyaterochka

385

348

10.6

Perekrestok

(15)

(8)

n/a

Karusel

(12)

(5)

n/a

Chizhik

74

17

4x

Joint dark stores

2

1

2x

X5 Group10

437

358

22.1

10. Including Vprok.ru dark stores, Mnogo Lososya dark kitchens, Krasny Yar and Slata stores.

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 08:52:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
