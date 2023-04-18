X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

LFL comparisons of retail sales between two periods are comparisons of retail sales in local currency (including VAT) generated by the relevant stores. The stores that are included in LFL comparisons are those that have operated for at least 12 full months. Their sales are included in LFL calculations starting from the day of the store's opening. We include all stores that fit our LFL criteria in each reporting period. Sales of express delivery service from stores and dark stores that have operated for less than 12 full months are also included in LFL calculations.