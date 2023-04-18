X5 Retail : Quarterly Earnings Document

X5 Group continues expansion, with Q1 2023 net sales increasing 15.3%
Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
+15.3%y-o-y
Total net sales increased by RUB 92.3 billion
6.5% y-o-y increase in like-for-like (LFL1) sales
8.8% contribution to sales growth from a
7.9% increase in selling space
+437 new stores
X5 net new stores in Q1 2023
Including 385 proximity stores, 74 hard discounters, 2 joint dark stores, 2 dark kitchens and 1 Slata store
15 supermarkets and 12 hypermarkets were closed
5xy-o-y
Chizhik net sales increased by RUB 14.6 billion, totaling RUB 18.7 billion in Q1 2023
Chizhik opened 74 stores in Q1 2023
+11.3%y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for Pyaterochka increased by RUB
54.5 billion, reaching RUB 537.9 billion
+2.7% y-o-y
Net offline retail sales for Perekrestok increased by RUB
2.5 billion, reaching RUB 93.7 billion
35.9%y-o-y
Digital business net sales2 increased by RUB 6.8 billion, totaling RUB 25.6 billion
3.7% of total net sales
Amsterdam
18 April 2023
+0.7 p.p. of consolidated revenue growth rate
X5 Retail Group N.V. ("X5" or the "Company", LSE and MOEX ticker: "FIVE"), a leading Russian food retailer that operates
the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok and Chizhik retail chains, today announces its preliminary consolidated net retail sales and operational results for Q1 20233.
LFL comparisons of retail sales between two periods are comparisons of retail sales in local currency (including VAT) generated by the relevant stores. The stores that are included in LFL comparisons are those that have operated for at least 12 full months. Their sales are included in LFL calculations starting from the day of the store's opening. We include all stores that fit our LFL criteria in each reporting period. Sales of express delivery service from stores and dark stores that have operated for less than 12 full months are also included in LFL calculations.
Vprok.ru, express delivery, 5Post and Mnogo Lososya.
Numbers in this press release are preliminary and have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor.
NET SALES PERFORMANCE
Sales of offline and digital businesses4
CHANGE Y-O-Y,
RUB MLN
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
537,943
483,409
11.3
Perekrestok
93,744
91,290
2.7
Karusel
631
5,430
(88.4)
Chizhik
18,744
4,099
5x
Offline net sales5
669,764
584,228
14.6
Digital businesses' net sales
25,603
18,837
35.9
Total net sales
695,367
603,065
15.3
Net retail sales6 by format
Including express delivery, excluding Vprok.ru and 5Post sales
CHANGE Y-O-Y,
RUB MLN
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
548,912
489,193
12.2
Perekrestok
101,442
96,565
5.1
Karusel
631
5,430
(88.4)
Chizhik
18,744
4,099
5x
Net retail sales7
689,179
595,767
15.7
In the tables and text of this press release, immaterial deviations in the calculation of % change, subtotals and totals are due to rounding.
Including Krasny Yar and Slata.
Net retail sales represent revenue from operations of X5-managed stores net of VAT. This number differs from revenue, which also includes proceeds from direct franchisees (royalty payments) and other revenue, which will be reported as part of X5's Q1 2023 financial results.
Including Mnogo Lososya, Krasny Yar and Slata.
Q1 2023 LFL store performance by format
% change y-o-y
SALES
TRAFFIC
BASKET
Pyaterochka
7.0
3.9
3.0
Perekrestok
4.1
1.3
2.7
X5 Group8
6.5
3.6
2.8
Q1 2023 monthly net retail sales (RUB) by format
change y-o-y ,% or multiple
JANUARY 2023
FEBRUARY 2023
MARCH 2023
Pyaterochka
15.3
14.3
5.5
Perekrestok
5.4
5.2
(1.6)
Karusel
(73.6)
(90.2)
n/a
Chizhik
6x
5x
4x
Offline business total
15.2
14.6
5.8
Digital business total
38.7
35.3
34.1
Total
19.0
18.5
9.6
8. Excluding Krasny Yar and Slata, Vprok.ru and Mnogo Lososya; including Chizhik and Karusel.
AVERAGE TICKET AND NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS
Q1 2023 average ticket and customer visits by offline format
CHANGE Y-O-Y,
AVERAGE TICKET, RUB
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
465.4
452.4
2.9
Perekrestok
722.2
700.5
3.1
Karusel
1,098.9
1,095.9
0.3
Chizhik
586.0
702.5
(16.6)
X5 Group9
494.3
483.9
2.1
NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS, MLN
Pyaterochka
1,351.7
1,241.3
8.9
Perekrestok
160.4
157.7
1.7
Karusel
0.7
5.7
(88.3)
Chizhik
36.4
6.6
5x
X5 Group9
1,595.0
1,411.4
13.0
Q1 2023 average monthly ticket and customer visits by offline format
change y-o-y, % or multiple
AVERAGE TICKET
JANUARY 2023
FEBRUARY 2023
MARCH 2023
Pyaterochka
4.7
4.0
0.4
Perekrestok
3.5
4.8
1.3
Karusel
0.1
11.9
n/a
Chizhik
(6.4)
(12.7)
(23.6)
X5 Group9
3.8
3.4
(0.3)
NUMBER OF CUSTOMER VISITS
Pyaterochka
11.4
10.8
5.2
Perekrestok
3.9
2.5
(0.8)
Karusel
(73.6)
(91.1)
n/a
Chizhik
6x
6x
5x
X5 Group9
15.3
15.0
9.5
9. Including Krasny Yar and Slata.
EXPANSION DYNAMICS
Selling space and number of stores by format
CHANGE
SELLING SPACE,
VS 31-DEC-22, %
CHANGE Y-O-Y,
SQUARE METRES (SQ. M)
AS AT 31-MAR-23
AS AT 31-DEC-22
OR MULTIPLE
AS AT 31-MAR-22
% OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
7,634,733
7,497,056
1.8
7,183,452
6.3
Perekrestok
1,068,031
1,085,496
(1.6)
1,094,674
(2.4)
Karusel
-
49,225
n/a
108,982
n/a
Chizhik
174,368
152,370
14.4
25,361
7x
Joint dark stores
10,258
8,087
26.8
1,469
7x
X5 Group10
9,203,045
9,107,479
1.0
8,528,416
7.9
NUMBER OF STORES
Pyaterochka
19,549
19,164
2.0
18,320
6.7
Perekrestok
956
971
(1.5)
982
(2.6)
Karusel
-
12
n/a
28
n/a
Chizhik
591
517
14.3
89
7x
Joint dark stores
9
7
28.6
1
9x
X5 Group10
21,760
21,323
2.0
19,479
11.7
Selling space and number of stores added by format
SELLING SPACE,
NET ADDED
NET ADDED
CHANGE Y-O-Y,
SQUARE METRES (SQ. M)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
% OR MULTIPLE
Pyaterochka
137,677
134,964
2.0
Perekrestok
(17,466)
(4,232)
n/a
Karusel
(49,225)
(19,081)
n/a
Chizhik
21,998
5,034
4x
Joint dark stores
2,171
1,469
47.8
X5 Group10
95,566
118,659
(19.5)
NET NUMBER OF STORES
Pyaterochka
385
348
10.6
Perekrestok
(15)
(8)
n/a
Karusel
(12)
(5)
n/a
Chizhik
74
17
4x
Joint dark stores
2
1
2x
X5 Group10
437
358
22.1
10. Including Vprok.ru dark stores, Mnogo Lososya dark kitchens, Krasny Yar and Slata stores.
