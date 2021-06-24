X5 Retail : Group restructures digital businesses

​Amsterdam, 24 June 2021 - X5 Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), announces the restructuring its digital businesses (Vprok.ru Perekrestok online hypermarket, express e-grocery services and Okolo platform) into a separate business unit within X5. The decision has been approved by X5's Supervisory Board.

Developing digital businesses is one of X5's priorities under its 2021-2023 strategy. To achieve this, the Company is considering several options that include attracting public market investors, establishing a strategic partnership and growing the businesses organically.

X5 plans to complete an in-depth review of strategic options for creating a digital business company during the year. More details about the timeline and the steps X5 will take to develop the new business unit will be communicated in due course.

