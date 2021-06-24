Log in
    FIVE   US98387E2054

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/24 10:03:35 am
33.84 USD   +1.01%
X5 Retail : Group restructures digital businesses

06/24/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Amsterdam, 24 June 2021 - X5 Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE'), announces the restructuring its digital businesses (Vprok.ru Perekrestok online hypermarket, express e-grocery services and Okolo platform) into a separate business unit within X5. The decision has been approved by X5's Supervisory Board.

Developing digital businesses is one of X5's priorities under its 2021-2023 strategy. To achieve this, the Company is considering several options that include attracting public market investors, establishing a strategic partnership and growing the businesses organically.

X5 plans to complete an in-depth review of strategic options for creating a digital business company during the year. More details about the timeline and the steps X5 will take to develop the new business unit will be communicated in due course.

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 13:34:01 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 331 M - -
Net income 2021 596 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 162 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 7,84%
Capitalization 9 096 M 9 096 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 339 716
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 33,50 $
Average target price 44,10 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Vsevolod A. Starukhin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Demchenkov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Geoffrey King Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Mikhail Lvovich Kuchment Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-7.25%9 096
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED8.14%40 820
SYSCO CORPORATION4.05%39 530
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.64%30 357
THE KROGER CO.23.39%29 671
TESCO PLC-3.63%23 933