X5 Retail Group

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
04/12 03:44:57 am
30.915 USD   +0.05%
03:07aX5 RETAIL  : enters dark kitchen segment
PU
03/24X5 RETAIL  : Perekrestok signs a deal with Evroros to enter Murmansk region
PU
03/19X5 RETAIL  : N.V. to hold AGM on 12 May 2021
PU
X5 Retail : enters dark kitchen segment

04/12/2021 | 03:07am EDT
Moscow, 12 April 2021 - X5 Retail Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: 'FIVE') that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Karusel retail chains, announces a deal with Mnogo Lososya to enter the dark kitchen segment of the food market. This decision is in line with X5's strategy to meet the fullest possible range of customers' food-related needs, in particular by expanding the product offering in the fast-growing ready-to-eat segment.

Mnogo Lososya is a food tech project started by Yakov Mendeleev and Alexander Mutovin that operates a chain of dark kitchens and a number of online eating-out brands. Currently, it runs 25 kitchens, four brands (Mnogo Lososya, Ten Ideal Pizzas, Rolls No. 1, and YAJI), a mobile app and a software suite that supports its key business processes, including food cooking and delivery. The acquisition will bring the Company the Mnogo Lososya franchise and the team that founded and developed the project. The deal value is not disclosed.

Mnogo Lososya now delivers over 60,000 orders per month through its partners, Delivery Club and Yandex.Eats, as well as its own courier service.

'We have been consistently building a vertical integration of production and sales channels in our Ready Food business. Our Kitchen Factory in the Moscow metropolitan area now includes a dark kitchen. While this segment currently accounts for just 5% of the ready-to-eat meals delivery market, its growth rates are outpacing other online HoReCa segments and dark kitchens are expected to gain traction going forward. Leveraging synergies with Mnogo Lososya, Х5 will be well positioned to meet our customers' needs for rapid delivery of freshly cooked meals and to offer the unique combination of groceries and ready-to-eat meals through X5's delivery services. We intend to continue actively developing this business area and are open to new proposals that could help strengthen our positions in the food market,' said Igor Shekhterman, CEO of X5 Retail Group.

'Capitalising on X5's investments, infrastructure and expertise, we are one step closer to our dream, which is to offer fast delivery of high-quality and diverse food to as many people as possible, thus maximising the time they can spend on socialising and pastimes. To this end, we plan to build more kitchens, launch new brands and strive for higher speed and quality of our product offering,' said Alexander Mutovin, co-founder of Mnogo Lososya.​

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 07:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 891 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 7,74%
Capitalization 8 390 M 8 390 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 339 716
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 45,13 $
Last Close Price 30,90 $
Spread / Highest target 77,9%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Peter Demchenkov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alla Antonova Head-Architecture
Geoffrey King Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-14.45%8 390
SYSCO CORPORATION8.89%41 272
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.23%39 723
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.09%29 450
THE KROGER CO.18.95%28 410
AEON CO., LTD.-5.11%24 748
