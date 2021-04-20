Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. X5 Retail Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIVE

X5 RETAIL GROUP

(FIVE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/20 04:23:27 am
31.29 USD   +0.03%
04:12aX5 RETAIL  : opens distribution centre in Moscow region
PU
04/19X5 RETAIL  : Fitch Holds X5 Retail at BB+ on Strong Market Position; Outlook Stable
MT
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

X5 Retail : opens distribution centre in Moscow region

04/20/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Moscow, 20 April 2021- X5 Retail Group ('X5' or the 'Company'), a leading Russian food retailer (LSE and MOEX ticker: FIVE) that operates the Pyaterochka, Perekrestok, and Karusel retail chains, announces the further development of its logistics operations in the Moscow region and the opening of a Perekrestok distribution centre (DC).

Located in Orientir Sever-4 park (in the Solnechnogorsky district of the Moscow region) and boasting a total area of over 42,500 sq m, the Severny DC features six storage zones for fresh products, frozen goods, chilled meat, fish and caviar, as well as a dry storage facility (for beverages, grocery, confectionaries, etc.). Each zone has a specific temperature band best suited to keep relevant products fresh. The new distribution centre currently handles products from over 1,100 suppliers.

The logistics facility is already supplying food products to more than 510 Perekrestok, Karusel and Chizhik stores in the Central, North-West, South, Volga and Urals regions of Russia, with nearly 160 stores located in the Moscow region. The new facility handles up to 1,400 tonnes of goods per day, with its seamless operation supported by more than 830 employees and 220 vehicles. Overall, Perekrestok has generated upwards of 6,600 jobs in the Moscow region.

'Each new DC is a big step inthe further evolution of our business. It is our well-developed logistics infrastructure that enables us to supply fresh and high-quality food to our customers on a daily basis. This DC ensures seamless and uninterrupted supplies across the majority of regions where Perekrestok operates, which makes it one of the key elements of our supply chain,' said Х5 Retail Group CEO Igor Shekhterman.

The Severny DC will be catering to stores previously supplied by Altufyevo and Businovo DCs, whose capacity and equipment no longer meet the supermarket chain's needs. The two DCs are now slated to be closed. However, with the new DC opened, the total floor area of Perekrestok's warehouse facilities in the Moscow region now exceeds 131,000 sq m. As a result, the logistics infrastructure now relies on 9 DCs, including 3 DCs in the Moscow region. Currently, there are over 145 Perekrestok supermarkets in the Moscow region, 18 of which have been opened since the start of 2020.

Download (PDF. 0.4 MB)

Disclaimer

X5 Retail Group NV published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 08:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about X5 RETAIL GROUP
04:12aX5 RETAIL  : opens distribution centre in Moscow region
PU
04/19X5 RETAIL  : Fitch Holds X5 Retail at BB+ on Strong Market Position; Outlook Sta..
MT
04/16GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Daimler, GSK, Mattel
04/16X5 RETAIL  : Q1 Revenue Grows 8% on Higher Offline, Digital Sales
MT
04/15X5 RETAIL  : Vprok.ru Perekrestok expands with X5 infrastructure
PU
04/12X5 RETAIL  : to Acquire Dark Kitchen Operator
MT
04/12X5 RETAIL  : enters dark kitchen segment
PU
03/24X5 RETAIL  : Perekrestok signs a deal with Evroros to enter Murmansk region
PU
03/19X5 RETAIL  : N.V. to hold AGM on 12 May 2021
PU
03/19X5 RETAIL  : Records 45% Profit Boost in 2020 as Sales Grow
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 738 M - -
Net income 2021 544 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 7,62%
Capitalization 8 493 M 8 493 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 339 716
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart X5 RETAIL GROUP
Duration : Period :
X5 Retail Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends X5 RETAIL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 44,75 $
Last Close Price 31,28 $
Spread / Highest target 79,1%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Igor Shekhterman Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Svetlana Demyashkevich Chief Financial Officer
Peter Demchenkov Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alla Antonova Head-Architecture
Geoffrey King Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
X5 RETAIL GROUP-13.40%8 493
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED6.87%41 157
SYSCO CORPORATION8.48%41 119
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.24%27 964
THE KROGER CO.16.85%27 906
AEON CO., LTD.-7.06%24 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ