Xaar 2023 Interim Results

Tuesday 19th September 2023

Key topics

Overview

Financial performance

ESG

Significant strategic progress

Focus on 3D market

Summary and outlook

Q&A

John Mills

Ian Tichias

CEO

CFO

Results put us in a strong position for the future

Good performance with

Launched Aquinox with

adjusted profit

very positive customer

increasing 29%

response

Operational

Increasing number of

Printheadtechnology

EPS, Megnajet and

Confident in delivery on

full year expectations

FFEI delivered profit

contribution

Financial performance

in line with expectations

Group financial performance in line with expectations

£M

H1 2023

H1 2022

Var

% Var

Revenue

34.5

36.6

(2.1)

-6%

Gross Margin

40%

40%

Total Opex

(14.0)

(12.9)

(1.1)

+9%

aEBITDA

3.5

3.0

0.5

+17%

aPBT

1.8

1.4

0.4

+31%

Figures (£m) and percentage (%) are subject to rounding

£M

H1 2023

H1 2022

Var

% Var

Trade WC

30.2

26.5

3.7

+14%

Cash

7.3

12.7

(5.4)

-43%

Net Assets

71.3

69.5

1.8

+3%

Figures (£m) and percentage (%) are subject to rounding

Revenue by region and BU

40.0

35.0

30.0

25.0

£m

20.0

15.0

10.0

5.0

-

2020 H2

2021 H1

2021 H2

2022 H1

2022 H2

2023 H1

Americas

Asia

EMEA

EPS

FFEI

Megnajet

Printhead

Gross Margin maintained despite factory shut down

Working capital increase due to proactive investment

Robust balance sheet

In line with expectations despite challenging macro environment

