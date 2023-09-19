Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology. The Company designs and manufactures printheads that it sells globally to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and user developer integrators (UDIs). Its segments include Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems. The Printhead business unit focuses on the design, manufacture, marketing, and sales of printheads and associated products which are used in a variety of applications, such as ceramic tile decoration, graphics, decor, textiles, labels, and packaging. The Product Print Systems involves printing all kinds of industrial and promotional objects such as medical equipment, automotive parts, tools, apparel, appliances, sports equipment, and toys. The Digital Imaging segment focuses on high performance digital imaging solutions from digital inkjet label presses to digital pathology scanners. Its applications include ceramics, coding and marking, glass, graphics, and labelling.

Sector Computer Hardware