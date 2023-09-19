Xaar 2023 Interim Results
Tuesday 19th September 2023
John Mills
Ian Tichias
CEO
CFO
Results put us in a strong position for the future
Good performance with
Launched Aquinox with
adjusted profit
very positive customer
increasing 29%
response
Operational
Increasing number of
LaunchedimprovementsAquinox within very positiveOEM'scustomeradoptingresponseXaar
Printheadtechnology
EPS, Megnajet and
Confident in delivery on
full year expectations
FFEI delivered profit
contribution
Financial performance
in line with expectations
Group financial performance in line with expectations
£M
H1 2023
H1 2022
Var
% Var
Revenue
34.5
36.6
(2.1)
-6%
Gross Margin
40%
40%
Total Opex
(14.0)
(12.9)
(1.1)
+9%
aEBITDA
3.5
3.0
0.5
+17%
aPBT
1.8
1.4
0.4
+31%
Figures (£m) and percentage (%) are subject to rounding
£M
H1 2023
H1 2022
Var
% Var
Trade WC
30.2
26.5
3.7
+14%
Cash
7.3
12.7
(5.4)
-43%
Net Assets
71.3
69.5
1.8
+3%
Figures (£m) and percentage (%) are subject to rounding
Revenue by region and BU
40.0
35.0
30.0
25.0
£m
20.0
15.0
10.0
5.0
-
2020 H2
2021 H1
2021 H2
2022 H1
2022 H2
2023 H1
Americas
Asia
EMEA
EPS
FFEI
Megnajet
Printhead
Gross Margin maintained despite factory shut down
Working capital increase due to proactive investment
Robust balance sheet
In line with expectations despite challenging macro environment
