26 March 2024
Xaar plc
2023 FULL YEAR RESULTS
STRATEGIC PROGRESS AND WELL POSITIONED FOR MEDIUM & LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY
Xaar plc ("Xaar", the "Group" or the "Company"), the leading inkjet printing technology group, today announces its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023.
Financial Summary:
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
£70.6m
£72.8m
-3%
Gross profit
£26.9m
£28.6m
-6%
Gross margin %
38%
39%
-1ppt
R&D spend
£5.6m
£6.7m
-17%
Adjusted EBITDA1
£6.4m
£6.2m
3%
Adjusted profit before tax2
£2.9m
£2.8m
+4%
(Loss)/Profit before tax
(£2.4m)
£0.8m
(Loss)/Profit for the year
(£2.2m)
£1.8m
Basic (loss)/earnings per share
(2.8p)
2.1p
Net cash at the year end3
£7.1m
£8.5m
1 - EBITDA is calculated as statutory operating profit before depreciation (other than that arising from IFRS 16 lease accounting), amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA excluding Adjusting Items listed in Note 2 below.2 - Excluding the impact of share-based payment charges, exchange gains or losses on intra-group transactions, restructuring and transaction expenses, research and development expenditure tax credits, fair value losses on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss, and amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations
3 - Net cash at 31 December includes cash, cash equivalents and treasury deposits
Financial Highlights
· Revenue of £70.6 million (2022: £72.8 million) with increased customer adoption of our technology
· Gross margin of 38% benefitting from actions to mitigate input cost increases and increased operational leverage
· R&D spend of £5.6 million, equating to 8% of Group Revenue, underscores the continued investment in the product roadmap, with a focus on the ImagineX platform
· Adjusted Group profit for the year of £2.9 million in line with Board expectations
· Healthy balance sheet with net cash of £7.1 million
Strategic and Operational Highlights
· Increasing number of customers in development and enhanced relationships with end customers, giving rise to additional product launches expected in 2024 and anticipated recovery in key markets
· Further operational progress made in EngineeredPrinting Solutions (EPS), delivering strong revenue growth and good performances from FFEI and Megnajet
· Phase 1 of operational efficiency programme complete with factory re-organisation delivered on time and under budget delivering cost savings and increased capacity
· Cost reduction plan in place to navigate current market conditions
· Investment in working capital ensured successful mitigation of supply chain constraints as well as meeting customer demand
John Mills, Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"Whilst the external trading environment remains challenging, we have a clear plan in place and remain focused on the delivery of our strategy and taking advantage of the significant opportunities we have that will drive profitable growth. Our products continue to generate strong interest from customers, demonstrating our leadership in printing highly viscous fluids with all the performance and sustainability benefits they deliver.
Due to the current market conditions, adoption of our customers' products is taking longer than expected, impacting our revenue, however, we have put in place a cost action plan to mitigate this. We remain optimistic about the future, being well placed to benefit as the trading environment improves.
With a substantial market opportunity and the progress made, we remain well positioned to realise our exciting potential."
Contacts:
Xaar plc
Ian Tichias, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 1223 423 663
John Mills, Chief Executive Officer
Teneo
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
Giles Kernick
Olivia Lucas
A presentation for analysts and investors will be held via webcast and conference call at 09:00 today. For further details, please contactXaar@teneo.com
Chairman's Statement
2023 was a challenging year. Despite a strong start, the impact of macro-economic and geo-political factors slowed the momentum the business was building, particularly so in the fourth quarter. Global inflation and higher interest rates have led to lower demand for capital goods, and this has had an impact on our revenues.
Overall financial performance in 2023 was broadly in line with the Board's expectations with trading conditions being relatively weak, particularly in China, which is an important market for the business. In the latter part of the year, it also became clear that some customers were responding to general market conditions and geo-political events by delaying their new product launch plans, resulting in less certainty in the timing of new business for Xaar. Several customer product launches anticipated to take place at the end of 2023 and early in 2024 are now expected in mid to late 2024.
Despite these external challenges, good progress has been made within the business as our technology and product programme continue to deliver new capabilities and enhanced performance. Our High Viscosity technology is creating significant interest across a number of markets, and we are pleased to be developing strong partnerships with leading suppliers in sectors that represent new application areas for Xaar.
Within the business, the management team have been proactive in taking steps to manage inflationary cost pressures, streamlining internal operations, and reducing overheads. We remain focused on our core technology and the development of strong customer partnerships as the demand for digital print capability continues to grow.
Strategic Progress
We believe a significant opportunity exists in market sectors and applications where Xaar technology provides commercial and technical performance advantages. There is a wide range of interest in digital print across industrial sectors, in particular those using higher viscosity fluids, and the economic benefit of doing so compared to existing analogue techniques reassures us that prospects for the business remain significant.
Our technology strategy is focused on developing product functionality and places an emphasis on delivering attributes that customers tell us they need, and our operational and commercial strategies are designed to make doing business with Xaar straight forward and cost efficient.
Our vertical integration strategy, which concentrates on developing competence beyond the printhead itself into electronics, fluid management and integration, is also helping us gain access to new applications and is an advantage we can offer our OEM customers to enable their swift deployment of the print system element within their products.
As previously announced, we have invested in our manufacturing facilities to improve efficiency and lower costs and the first phase of this programme was completed in early 2023 on time and under budget. This has also enabled increased capacity and generated cost savings, especially in reducing our power usage.
Our financial strategy is aimed at generating strong returns, while maintaining capital discipline and delivering strong cash generation to facilitate continued investment in technology, products and capability.
While there is no doubt that the macro-economic challenges have slowed growth, we are pleased with the progress we have made across several areas of the business this year and we have a significant pipeline of opportunities to build upon in 2024 and beyond.
Financial Results
In a year where inflation and interest rate increases have dominated the economic landscape, the Group delivered revenue of £70.6 million (2022: £72.8 million) and pre-tax profit, adjusted for non-recurring costs, of £2.9 million, slightly ahead of the prior year. The full year unadjusted loss was £2.2 million (2022: £0.8 million profit).
Our balance sheet is sound, and we remain cash positive with banking facilities undrawn. The Group has maintained higher levels of inventory over the past two years to mitigate both cost increases and disruption in the supply chain. We anticipate normalising inventory and gaining the associated positive cash benefit during 2024.
The Board has not declared a dividend in 2023 as we continue to believe that prioritising cash for investment in the business will deliver more compelling returns for shareholders in the medium term.
People and ESG
A highlight of the year was our successful application for accreditation as a Great Place to Work. People are at the heart of Xaar and we prioritise staff safety and well-being alongside business performance and delivery. The Board engages with staff representatives regularly and we remain encouraged by the commitment and energy we see in action every day. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work and diligence.
We also seek to have a wider positive impact on society by understanding and prioritising stakeholder needs, managing our business responsibly, and reaching out to our local communities. Our teams have continued to support national STEM initiatives, encouraging young people to develop an interest in technology and business.
A focus on the environment is also important at Xaar as we make progress towards our goal of net zero by 2030. Recently we were nominated as finalists at the Edie awards for Green Project of the Year in relation to our factory re-organisation project. In addition to in-house initiatives, our products are designed to be cleaner, more efficient and generate less waste than traditional print techniques. Our development of printheads capable of reliable performance using water-based fluids is a particular area of focus. There is a clear environmental advantage in using our products as we can print highly viscous fluids, not just water based, which require much less drying time, thereby reducing significant energy usage as well as reduced water content.
Board and Governance
During the year Chris Morgan stood down from the Board and we welcomed two new non-executive Directors Richard Amos and Jacqui Sutton.
Richard Amos joined in June 2023 and is the Chair of Audit Committee. Richard also sits on the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Jacqui Sutton joined the Board in November 2023 and sits on the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. Both Richard and Jacqui bring a wealth of experience and have relevant knowledge and skills from their previous executive and non-executive roles.
In February 2024, Stuart Widdowson joined the Board as a non-executive Director. Stuart is appointed as a representative of Odyssean Capital LLP where he is the Managing Partner.
In a further change, Alison Littley has notified the Board of her intention to step down as a non-executive Director during 2024. Alison will stand for re-election this year but will resign from the board once her replacement is recruited. An announcement, including arrangements for chairing the remuneration committee and the senior independent director role, will be made in due course. I have appreciated the support of both Alison and Chris Morgan over the years and would like to take this opportunity to express thanks to them both for their commitment and contribution to the business.
Looking Ahead
Having put in place strong foundations through the development of our strategy over the last three years, the Board is optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead for the Group and for all our stakeholders including employees, customers, and shareholders.
Xaar remains in a good position with unique and compelling products and a significant addressable market. External factors mean we are cautious about the short term, but we believe the business is well positioned for growth over the medium and long term.
We look forward with confidence.
Andrew Herbert
Chairman
26 March 2024
Strategy Update
Introduction
2023 was a year in which the Group delivered encouraging progress in key strategic areas despite unexpected challenges.
The Group entered 2023 having invested in inventory over the previous two years to maintain customer service levels during the period of exceptional supply chain disruption in 2022, to mitigate cost inflation and to be well positioned for several customer product launches.
Due to current geo-political and macro-economic conditions, OEM machine launches are taking longer than expected which had a significant impact in Q4 of 2023. Several of these launches were delayed, impacting revenue in the latter stage of the year and the start of 2024. However, we remain optimistic about the future, and we are well placed to benefit as trading conditions improve.
The disappointing end to the year masked some more encouraging signs. We continue to enjoy leading positions in attractive structural growth markets. We deepened our relationships with key customers helped by our widening product range, and we have grown our customer base and maintained our market share.
Strategic progress
Xaar delivered a good performance in 2023. We continue to execute our strategy of delivering compelling products in each of our market segments and remain focused on the significant opportunities that will drive profitable growth.
Our products, especially Aquinox, are generating strong interest from both existing and new customers underlining our leadership in jetting highly viscous fluids which, alongside other advantages, provide significant sustainability benefits, as well as reducing our customers' time to market.
We have seen an increase in the number of customers adopting Xaar technology and we now have clearer visibility of their product launches. This is evidenced by the twelve new customer product launches during 2023.
We expect an increase in customer product launches that incorporate Xaar's technology during 2024, which we anticipate will drive demand for printheads.
Phase 1 of our factory upgrade has been successfully completed on time and within budget, positioning us to deliver increased efficiency and capacity, whilst realising significant cost savings. Further phases of development will see increased modernisation of our manufacturing facilities leading to greater efficiencies and scale potential. These will only be undertaken when business performance and market conditions improve.
We have seen continued good performance from EPS, FFEI and Megnajet, with EPS especially continuing to deliver excellent revenue and profit growth.As part of our strategic decision to consider options to withdraw from the Life Science part of FFEI, we sold non-core IP assets in the year delivering a profit of £2.0 million.
Financial performance
We have delivered performance in 2023 in line with updated management expectations, demonstrating operational and strategic progress across the Group. Revenue for the period was £70.6 million representing a decrease of 3% against 2023.
The Printhead business has a clear customer-focussed strategy, and we are pleased to have grown our customer base and at least maintained our market share in key sectors. The economic challenges globally, particularly rising interest rates, have directly impacted capital equipment purchases by some customers in the year, particularly so in Q4 2023.
As a result of these pressures, revenue for the Printhead business was down 5%. The external pressures not only impacted customers' new product launches but also existing core markets for printheads, with the ceramics sector being particularly affected, linked to the slowdown in the global construction industry.
Progress has been made in market sectors beyond Ceramics, especially the key growth area of 3D printing, andwe continue to see strong customer engagement where we have a competitive advantage enabling customers' use of high viscosity fluids.
Geographically we delivered growth in Asia, when compared to the COVID-19 impacted period in 2022. This increase of £4.0 million (49%) was offset by lower revenue in the US (down £5.6 million, 15%) and EMEA (down £0.6 million, 2%). While disappointed with revenue decline in some markets, we are pleased with the broader spread of business across geographic regions and market sectors. This demonstrates the increasing resilience of the business. We have increased diversification of customers, applications and geographies as the customer pipeline continues to grow.
EPS has delivered an excellent performance. Revenue increased 13%, with growth across all its product lines, and digital inkjet sales at the core of the success growing 15%. The proactive decisions taken in the last two years to strengthen the management team and rationalise the product range are delivering excellent results.
FFEI and Megnajet continue to perform well. These businesses provide us with an expanded product range enabling real traction and opportunity in the printbar and print engine markets, along with fluid management systems.
Our plan has been to focus on products that support our core strategy. As a result, we are considering options to withdraw from the non-core Life Sciences part of the FFEI business, and the sale of IP in this area during the year is part of this process. We delivered a one-off profit of £2.0 million through this sale which helped offset the one-off impact of Phase one of our factory re-organisation at Huntingdon completed in Q1.
Gross margin for the Group was 38% (2022: 39%) despite inflationary cost pressures and closing the Huntingdon factory for two months to complete Phase 1of the operational re-organisation. We have successfully protected our gross margins from input cost inflation which was evident in our supply chain in 2023. Our ability to pass on inflation increases underlines the strength of our products and our market position.
Group adjusted profit before tax for 2023 was £2.9 million, an increase of £0.1 million when compared to £2.8 million in 2022.The full year unadjusted loss was £2.2 million (2022: £0.8 million profit).
Healthy balance sheet and operational investment
The Group retains a healthy balance sheet and cash position. Cash at 31 December 2023 was £7.1 million, reflecting a net outflow of £1.4 million over the year.
During the year we invested £2.1 million in inventory allowing the Printhead business to increase its holding of finished goods. This has been a controlled and systematic approach over the last eighteen months giving confidence in our ability to deliver on customer orders.
As a consequence of the unexpected reduced demand in our core markets and particularly a significant slowdown in the ceramics sector in Q4 2023, we have a higher than planned finished goods holding in the Printhead business.
Whilst we have won business through the advantage of offering shorter lead times than our competition, ensuring we have been able to capitalise on commercial opportunities, we continue to monitor the product mix of finished goods to ensure it is appropriate for customer demand. Consequently, we expect to reduce inventory levels during 2024 which will have a positive impact on cash generation during the year.
We will maintain our disciplined approach to balance sheet management, as it remains a key priority to allow for further investment in the business focussing on operational capability. We have been disciplined in our management of cash expenditure focusing on improving operational capability and efficiencies, investing £1.5 million (2022: £2.4 million) in operational upgrades along with the factory upgrade completed in March 2023.
R&D investment is critical to the ongoing success of the business, and we will continue to invest in our R&D capabilities across the Group to ensure our technology remains market-leading. During 2023 we invested £5.6 million (2022: £6.7 million).
In June 2023 we successfully agreed a Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of £5.0 million with our lead bank, HSBC, which allows for accelerated investment in the business and our operational capability.
Operational improvements driving greater efficiency and capacity
Operational improvements have been made through investment in our manufacturing facilities to increase efficiency and lower costs. The first phase of this programme has now been completed with the Huntingdon factory re-organisation completed in early 2023 on time and under budget.
This will enable us to operate more efficiently, increase capacity and yields whilst crucially generating significant cost savings, especially in reducing our energy consumption. Accordingly, this investment will deliver a rapid return and payback in less than a year.
This is the first phase of our efficiency upgrade programme. The next phase of investment will result in more modern, efficient, and environmentally beneficial manufacturing facilities across the business. This will be undertaken when business performance improves, depending on business needs and volume demand. It is anticipated between £10 million and £15 million will be invested in the next phase.
We continue to exercise tight control over our cost base whilst also seeking opportunities to drive performance. This includes establishing an internal project, named Hubble, which will provide focus for our key priorities and goals.
This project is split into 4 key streams:-
· Commercial strategic opportunities
· Operational efficiency
· Organisational effectiveness
· Customer integration
Each project stream has an appropriate Executive sponsor and project lead. The project aims to deliver cost savings on an annual basis of £2 million of which £1.2 million has already been identified and implemented. The project will be delivered with no incremental investment.
Significant market opportunity remains
We have a strong proposition across our five key market sectors. Our digital inkjet technologies provide compelling propositions to transform print processes across a wide range of applications, and we can supply our customers with the products they need to develop their printers. This means we have significant growth opportunities, incremental to printhead sales, where we can shorten our customers' product development time to market.
The medium and long-term opportunity for the business remains significant. Whilst we already have good market share in core, mature markets such as Ceramics and Coding & Marking, our market leading technologies provide further growth opportunities in applications where our capabilities offer competitive advantage.
During 2023 we have made significant progress in 3D printing, where our ability to print high viscosity fluids is transforming the industry. The 3D printing sector is experiencing a greater level of customer product launches, thereby providing greater revenue potential opportunity for our products than previously expected.
Historically Xaar has almost exclusively operated in the B2B (Business to Business) area across our product ranges and applications, however there is an emerging opportunity for 3D printing in the B2C (Business to Consumer) sector where we can facilitate growth.
We are partnering with established system providers for our Xaar Irix printhead to enable a new generation of full colour, inkjet-based desktop 3D printing systems that are higher resolution and more flexible than the existing technologies. We anticipate this new generation of 3D printers to be launched during 2024 and 2025.
Customer engagement has increased as our printhead product range has expanded. Our ability to offer a broader solution to customers with fluid management systems and printbars has increased the number of customers developing machines with our products. During 2023 there were twelve customer product launches, and we anticipate at least a further twelve launches during 2024.
By providing an integrated solution for customers whereby they can access more of the printing ecosystem, we help our customers take advantage of the inkjet opportunity. Working with Xaar means a higher chance of success by being faster to market and increasing return on investment. Ultimately this will help us in our overriding strategy to sell more printheads and enables the business to manage volatility better, in any given market.
We are further supporting our business model with three key initiatives.
Firstly, we are diversifying the geographical spread of our customer base. By targetting OEMs in Europe and US, we gain greater regional diversity and reduce our dependence on any specific region. This has resulted in growth of new development projects in those regions and will build further resilience into our business.
The second initiative is to develop relationships with our end customers in a way that hasn't been previously achieved. By engaging with end users - in partnership with our OEMs - we are expanding our market understanding. This not only strengthens the relationship with end users and direct customers but presents us with a clear picture of the decisions that drive the adoption timing of new systems with Xaar technology.
The transition to Xaar technology and revolutionary high viscosity inks can present technical challenges when customers integrate our printheads into a new system. To counter this we are developing our service offering to better support them, which is our third initiative. This involves focussing our resources to identify issues earlier and provide more direct support to resolve technical challenges. Additionally, we are developing a full printer solution in house for our key markets so that we can identify and resolve issues with system integration before they create problems in the field.
Product development and capability
We have a unique roadmap of product development to ensure we offer an increasingly vertically integrated commercial strategy to capitalise on this market opportunity.
Our Xaar 2002 printhead has double the resolution of our competitors giving the ability for very high-quality print and incorporates our key technologies which enable printing of very challenging fluids in harsh production environments.
The Xaar Irix remains the flagship product in the Coding and Marking and Direct-to-Shape sectors. It delivers increased throw distance whilst maintaining print quality and along with our Xaar 50X printheads means we are maintaining our position in Coding and Marking and have several opportunities in the Direct-to-Shape market.
The Aquinox printhead is positioned to drive adoption in Packaging and Textiles markets. The response to the product has been extremely positive due to its ability to print high viscosity water-based inks. This gives customers the opportunity to use less energy, with a higher throughput, and more vibrant colours.
The significant benefits of high viscosity inks have also recently been independently validated by the Welsh Centre for Printing at Swansea University confirming the superiority of our technology. This was demonstrated at our first, and well-received, R&D open day held in November 2023 which was attended by customers, commercial partners and potential technology adopters. They were able to witness and participate in live demonstration of the functionality that our products offer. The day was highly successful, demonstrated by the level of interest and further enquiries we have had since.
The already successful ImagineX platform will deliver improved features over the next few years which will provide significant enhancements to the current portfolio, including:
· substantially improved speed and throughput (frequencies up to 150kHz, equivalent to a threefold increase in speed compared to current products),
· increased throw distance to improve image quality on curved surfaces,
· increased robustness to improve the life of the printhead and maintain image quality,
· higher viscosities enabling a broader range of fluids to be printed (above 100cP), and
· higher resolutions (up to 1440 dpi).
These features will help strengthen our position in markets where we are already well represented and will drive improved adoption in several markets where we are currently not participating. The enhancements in our product roadmap support our customers with a clear path to upgrade their products and maintain their product differentiation.
Strong commitment to sustainability
We continue to make progress on ESG and the Group's Sustainability Roadmap. The Board remains committed to the business becoming carbon net zero by 2030.
We are passionate about delivering solutions and products for our customers that are cleaner and better for the environment. Our products are well placed to deliver significant benefits commercially and environmentally for our customers through reductions in power consumption and water usage.
Digital inkjet printing is inherently more sustainable compared to traditional analogue printing with a smaller carbon footprint. It reduces and prevents excessive waste and uses less energy due to the ability to print short runs or direct-to-shape. With Ultra High Viscosity Technology and TF (ThroughFlow) Technology ink recirculation, Xaar printheads are capable of printing very viscous fluids which, in the textiles sector for example, results in a reduction in energy used in intensive drying processes. We are passionate about continuing further adoption and understanding of the environmental benefits our products can bring to customers.
During 2023 we gained full accreditation for the Great Place To Work certification. This was especially pleasing as it was gained on our first application and is testament to the hard work and engagement of colleagues across the business.
We also seek to have a wider positive impact on society by understanding and prioritising employee needs, doing business responsibly, and reaching out to our local communities. All our UK sites have now moved to 100% renewable energy. All printhead product packaging is fully recyclable. Our Apprentice Programme is well developed across the business, and we continue to support activities promoting STEM (Science, Technology,Engineering and Maths) subjects amongst young people as well as several sponsorship programmes supporting university students and industry placements.
Outlook
Whilst the end of 2023 was challenging, and the current external trading environment remains so, we are focused on the delivery of our strategy and taking advantage of the significant opportunities we have that will drive profitable growth. Our products continue to generate strong interest from customers, demonstrating our leadership in printing highly viscous fluids with all the performance and sustainability benefits they deliver.
As previously announced in our November 2023 trading update, due to the current geo-political and macro-economic conditions, bringing some of our customer's products to market is taking longer than expected, meaning we are cautious on precise timing.
As we reduce our finished goods inventory during 2024, the lower volumes will impact our ability to recover production overhead costs. Together with the effect of increased input costs, as previously explained, our gross margin will be impacted this year.
Despite this, we will continue to take decisive action to manage our costs and maximise cash generation during this slower trading period whilst preserving our sources of long-term competitive advantage.
We are confident that our market position remains strong and that the Group remains well positioned to prosper as our key markets resume a trajectory of healthy long-term growth. So, despite the short-term challenge we remain hugely excited for the future of Xaar and remain confident that the unique capabilities of our printheads will drive broad adoption across all markets over the coming years.
We believe the business is well positioned for growth through both new applications and share gains in new and existing markets and our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.
Business Performance
Revenue
Despite trading conditions becoming more challenging in the latter part of the year, the Group achieved revenue of £70.6 million, representing a marginal £2.2 million (3%) decline on 2022 revenues of £72.8 million. Group revenues were £34.5 million in the first half of the year and £36.1 million in the second half.
Whilst a lack of growth is disappointing, underlying market demand remains and we have retained market share. Therefore, we are confident in the medium term of returning to previous levels of organic growth. The pipeline of anticipated customer product launches in the coming twelve to eighteen months drives this confidence.
Revenue generated by the Digital Imaging operating segment totalled £8.7 million in the year (2022: £11.6 million), representing a decline of 25% compared to the prior year. In accordance with previous statements, as part of theongoing integration this year, we have maintained focus on the core print systems activities acquired and commenced the strategic exit from the non-core Life Sciences activities that also formed part of the acquired business. This has resulted in an aggregate reduction in revenue whilst synergies are built in core activities.
The year ended 31 December 2023 represents the first full year of trading in the Ink Supply Systems operating segment following the Group's entrance into this market in Q1 2022 via the acquisition of Megnajet Limited.
Group revenuebygeographicregion
£m
FY 2023
FY 2022
Variance
Variance %
PH
PPS
DI
ISS*
Total
PH
PPS
DI
ISS*
Total
PH
PPS
DI
ISS*
Total
PH
PPS
DI
ISS*
Total
Americas
8.0
19.0
3.0
0.6
30.6
10.8
19.3
4.8
1.3
36.2
(2.8)
(0.3)
(1.8)
(0.7)
(5.6)
(26)%
(2)%
(38)%
(54)%
(15)%
Asia
8.4
3.0
0.1
0.7
12.2
7.5
0.2
0.1
0.4
8.2
0.9
2.8
-
0.3
4.0
12%
1400%
-
75%
49%
EMEA
20.7
0.1
5.6
1.4
27.8
20.7
0.1
6.7
0.9
28.4
-
-
(1.1)
0.5
(0.6)
-
-
(16)%
56%
(2)%
Total
37.1
22.1
8.7
2.7
70.6
39.0
19.6
11.6
2.6
72.8
(1.9)
2.5
(2.9)
0.1
(2.2)
(5)%
13%
(25)%
4%
(3)%
* Megnajet Limited was acquired on 2 March 2022 - comparative figures in the table above reflect ten months of post-acquisition revenue.
PH - Print-head DI - Digital Imaging ISS - Ink Supply Systems
Whilst the Americas remains the Group's primary geographical market representing 43% of total Group revenue (2022: 50%), revenue from the Americas experienced a decline of £5.6 million (15%) year-on-year, due to a £2.8 million reduction in printhead revenue primarily in the Coding & Marking (C&M) sector, and a £1.8 million reduction in Digital Imaging revenue.
These reductions in revenue were partially offset by increased income generation from customers in Asia, with revenue increasing by £4.0 million to total £12.2 million for the year. This was driven by single-pass machine sales in Asia by EPS.
Revenue generated from customers located in EMEA regions remained largely stable year-on-year at £27.8million (2022: £28.4 million) which is pleasing and reflects continued customer engagement across our product offering in recently entered market sectors.
Printheadrevenuebysector(Figures (£m)andpercentages(%)aresubjecttorounding)
Whilst COVID-19 restrictions in China have now been lifted, a trailing impact on demand is still being suffered bythe Group within the Printhead segment. Suppressed demand has been exacerbated by the impact of inflationary cost pressures and interest rate rises on capital equipment sales globally. These constraints on demand have translated into a £1.9 million (5%) year-on-year reduction in Printhead revenue.
Growth has been achieved again this year in the 3D Printing and Advanced Manufacturing (AVM) sectors, which is pleasing as this reflects our overall customer strategy and enhanced product portfolio. The 3D printing market remains an exciting opportunity for us and is a sector we continue to expect to grow significantly in the future. Revenue from 3D Printing and AVM grew £2.5 million (64%) year-on-year. Both 3D Printing and AVM are markets where we are well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities and although OEM machine development cycles can be long, which means extended timescales for a customer to reach full production, the market opportunity is significant.
As anticipated, revenue in the Ceramics and Glass market has reduced, due to the significant slowdown in the sector, with growth of 9% fall in the year.
Coding and Marking (C&M) and Direct-to-Shape (DTS) revenues declined by £1.4 million (11%) in the year. Revenue from the Wide Format Graphics (WFG) and Labels market fell 25% in the year from £4.8 million to £3.6 million. Challenges faced with customer deferrals of orders in the prior year have continued to postpone revenue recognition for the Group.
Revenue fromPackaging and Textiles continues to be modest. Our ability to target this sector effectively has been somewhat limited by our product range, although the launch of the Aquinox printhead has started to address this. However, advancements in the product portfolio driven by the ImagineX platform should make this large sector more accessible in the future. Full year revenue has remained consistent year-on-year at £0.5 million.
Product Print Systemsrevenuebysector
Figures(£m)andpercentages(%)aresubjecttorounding.
Revenue from the Product Print Systems business achieved another year of significant growth of £2.5 million (13%) in 2023, totaling £22.1 million (2022: £19.6 million) for the year. Growth has again been achieved across all product groups this year, predominantly in the core area of digital inkjet machine sales, which have grown by £1.9 million (15%). This is particularly welcome seeing as this is the core focus in this segment and will drive increased profitability.
The anticipated full year increase in Pad Printing Machine revenue has been achieved. We see a strengthening demand pipeline due to the easing of the backlog of customers' deferred investment in capital equipment and we are well placed to deliver further growth in 2024.
Thechange in commercial strategy, increasing focus on consumables and accessory sales has also contributed to the revenue growth seen in this segment, with increased revenue (60%) achieved from ink, plates and partssales.
Gross profit
The Group maintained a consistent gross profit margin of 38% (2022: 39%), with gross profit reducing to £26.9 million (2022: £28.6 million) in line with the reduction in revenue in the year. The margin structure across all the Group's operating segments has remained stable year-on-year, cemented by the actions taken in prior years to deliver efficiency gains and secure raw material cost-savings to support gross margin.
The impact on profitability resulting from the temporary suspension of activity at the Group's production facility in Huntingdon (the first phase of the Group's efficiency upgrade programme) was largely successfully mitigated by the improvements in overhead recovery gained as a consequence of the resultant increased throughput following the production facility reorganisation.
Research and development expenses
The Group maintained its R&D spend to revenue ratio in the desired region of 8-11% with gross, pre-tax investment in R&D totalling £5.6 million for the year (2022: £6.7 million). This underscores the Group's continued commitment to the strategic goal of offering customers a fully vertically integrated product offering within all product sectors as set out in the Group's product roadmap; with focus in the year having been on the ImagineX platform.
We will continue to invest in our R&D capabilities across the Group to ensure our technology remains market leading.
Operating expenses
There has been a strong focus on the management of costs across the Group in response to broader macro-economic conditions and the headwinds faced in the trading environment in which the Group is operating.
Sales and marketing spend for the year of £5.4 million represents a 19% reduction on prior years (2022: £6.7 million), demonstrating the Group's focused, targeted approach to managing these costs.
General and administrative expenses of £20.2 million were £5.7 million higher than the prior year (2022: £14.5 million). Of this increase, £3.1 million arose from adjusting items resulting from restructuring and integration activities.
The remaining £2.6 million year-on-year increase in adjusted general and administrative expenses was broadly offset by the £2.2 million increase in other operating income. This was predominantly generated on disposal of the intangible assets associated with the non-core Life Sciences activities in the context of the ongoing integration of the FFEI Limited business during the year (2023 £2.2 million, 2022: £0.1 million).
Total adjusting items affecting the operating result were £5.3 million (2022: £2.0 million). Of the total £3.3 million year-on-year increase, £1.6 million was driven by unfavorable movements in exchange rates and fair value measurement. A further £1.0 million of this increase compared to the prior year was driven by increased spend on restructuring and efficiency upgrade programmes. Finally, a further £0.4 million increase in adjustingitems resulted from the ongoing integration of previously acquired businesses.
Result for the year
The total reported result for the year consisted of a loss before tax of £2.4 million (2022: profit before tax of £0.8 million). All of which resulted from continuing operations and is attributable to the owners of the Group.Consequently, basic (loss)/earnings per share was (2.8)p (2022: 2.1p).
After factoring in the impact of adjusting items, the Group achieved an adjusted profit before tax of £2.9 million (2022: £2.8 million). This equates to adjusted, basic earnings per share of 3.6p (2022: 4.8p). This is a pleasing result in light of the deterioration in the wider macro-economic environment and trading headwinds encountered during the year.
Whilstnot being measures defined under IFRS, we believe that the 'adjusted profit before tax' and 'adjusted earningsper share' measures presented, provide shareholders with a consistent presentation of the Group's underlying, operational performance. For full details of the nature and quantum of items added back as 'adjusting' when calculating these alternative performance measures, please refer to Note 9 of theconsolidatedfinancial statements.
Cash generation
The Group continued its robust, disciplined focus on cash, ensuring the maintenance of sufficient financial resources during the year. The Group holds a healthy cash balance of £7.1 million as at 31 December 2023 (2022: £8.5 million). This represents a reduction of £1.4 million year-on-year, which has been driven by planned working capital investment.
Operating cash inflows, before movements in working capital, generated during the year were £4.6 million (2022: £6.6 million).
In the context of market headwinds, we continued a proportionate level of investment in operational infrastructure and product development in the year of £1.9 million (2022: £5.4 million). This included maintenance capital expenditure and the completion of the first phase of the efficiency upgrade programme (namely the Huntingdon factory reorganisation) in the first half of the year; which was delivered on time and on budget.
This now enables us to operate more efficiently by increasing capacity and yields, whilst crucially generating significant cost savings, especially in the form of reduced energy consumption. Accordingly, this investment is anticipated to deliver a rapid return, with payback expected in less than a year.
In June 2023, we secured a Revolving Credit Facility of £5 million with our lead bank, HSBC. Access to these funds allows for accelerated investment in the business and in our operational capability. As at 31 December 2023, no amounts were drawn under this facility.
Healthybalancesheet
The Group has maintained a healthy balance sheet throughout the year with a consistent net current assetsposition of £33.5 million (2022: £30.0 million).
Non-current assets of £45.5 million decreased by £6.5 million during the year. In line with the Group's cash focus, there was a £1.6 million reduction in property, plant and equipment as new purchases were controlled. A £2.8 million reduction in the non-current element of the contingent consideration receivable resulted from the progression of this arrangement through its ongoing term. The remaining reduction in the carrying value of non-current assets being the annual depreciation and amortisation of assets in line with their useful economic life for the business.
Current assets increased by £1.3 million from £50.5 million as at 31 December 2022 to £51.8 million. Working capital balances remained broadly flat year-on-year, with the £1.9 million (7%) increase in inventory being offset by a reduction in cash and cash equivalents. The increase in current assets year-on-year predominantly results from the £1.8 million increase in the contingent consideration receivable following the re-aging of this balance based on assessments of the earn-out and milestone consideration expected to meet the conditions for payment to the Group during the year ending 31 December 2024.
Non-current liabilities totalled £7.2 million, following a £3.0 million reduction year-on-year. All remaining deferred consideration payable in respect of business combinations from prior years falls due for payment during the year ending 31 December 2024, reducing the non-current deferred consideration balance by £2.0 million compared to the prior year. The balance now being £nil as at 31 December 2023. The remainder of the reduction in non-current liabilities results from changes in the average remaining lease term of the Group's lease portfolio.
Current liabilities of £18.2 million have reduced by £2.3 million compared to the prior year (2022: £20.5 million). This movement is driven by a £3.6 million reduction in trade and other payables, which is partially offset by a £1.0 million increase in amounts borrowed under the Group's invoice discounting facility.
The business has a clear plan and strategy which its healthy balance sheet and cash position will support. There remain external development opportunities which, if they can expand our capabilities and expertise, we will look to potentially add to the Group. At present, we are focusing investment internally to ensure we have the operational capacity and efficiency to meet future demand, alongside investment in our product roadmap development.
Dividend
No dividend has been declared in respect of the year. The Board regularly reviews its capital allocation policy andbelieves that prioritising investment to enable profitable growth for the business is currently the most appropriate use of capital and is expected to achieve more compelling medium-term returns for shareholders.
John Mills
ChiefExecutiveOfficer
26March2024
Ian Tichias
ChiefFinancialOfficer
26March2024
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Year ended 31 December 2023
Year ended 31 December 2022
Adjusted
Adjusting items
Total
Adjusted
Adjusting items
Total
Notes
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Revenue
2
70,614
-
70,614
72,782
-
72,782
Cost of sales
(43,723)
-
(43,723)
(44,138)
-
(44,138)
Gross profit
26,891
-
26,891
28,644
-
28,644
Research and development expenses
4
(5,642)
179
(5,463)
(6,718)
379
(6,339)
Sales, general and administrative expenses
4
(20,093)
(5,484)
(25,577)
(18,828)
(2,377)
(21,205)
Other income
5
2,201
-
2,201
139
-
139
Operating (loss) / profit
3,357
(5,305)
(1,948)
3,237
(1,998)
1,239
Finance income
89
-
89
38
-
38
Finance costs
(562)
-
(562)
(453)
-
(453)
(Loss) / profit before tax
2,884
(5,305)
(2,421)
2,822
(1,998)
824
Tax
(64)
311
247
867
100
967
(Loss) / Profit for the year from continuing operations
2,820
(4,994)
(2,174)
3,689
(1,898)
1,791
Loss from discontinued operations after tax
-
-
-
(159)
-
(159)
(Loss) / profit for the year attributable to the equity shareholder of the parent
2,820
(4,994)
(2,174)
3,530
(1,898)
1,632
(Loss)/earnings per share
Basic
3
3.6p
(2.8)p
4.8p
2.1p
Diluted
3
3.5p
(2.8)p
4.5p
2.0p
* Further information on adjusting items is included in Note 4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Year ended
31 December
2023
Year ended
31 December
2022
£'000
£'000
(Loss) / profit for the year attributable to the equity of the shareholder of the parent
(2,174)
1,632
Items that may be reclassified to the income statement in subsequent years
Exchange (losses)/gains on translation of foreign operations
(318)
617
Other comprehensive (expense) / income for the year
(2,492)
2,249
Total comprehensive (expense) / income for the year
(2,492)
2,249
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023
31 December
2023
31 December
2022
£'000
£'000
Non-current assets
Goodwill
6,873
7,163
Other intangible assets
7,366
8,681
Property, plant and equipment
14,529
16,104
Right of use asset
7,826
8,068
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
8,277
11,089
Deferred tax asset
493
726
Non-current financial assets
136
136
45,500
51,967
Current assets
Inventories
31,035
29,148
Trade and other receivables
8,802
10,027
Contract assets
2,156
1,500
Current tax receivable
306
735
Financial asset at fair value through profit or loss
2,322
517
Cash and cash equivalents
7,135
8,546
51,756
50,473
Total assets
97,256
102,440
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
(9,568)
(13,216)
Deferred consideration
(2,115)
(1,646)
Provisions
(972)
(405)
Contract liabilities
(2,369)
(3,799)
Borrowings
(1,403)
(379)
Lease liabilities
(1,800)
(1,032)
(18,227)
(20,477)
Net current assets
33,529
29,996
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
(6,898)
(7,800)
Provisions
(300)
(300)
Deferred consideration
-
(2,094)
(7,198)
(10,194)
Total liabilities
(25,425)
(30,671)
Net assets
71,831
71,769
Equity
Share capital
7,923
7,844
Share premium
29,950
29,427
Own shares
(566)
(775)
Translation reserves
1,310
1,628
Other reserves
6,256
6,256
Retained earnings
26,958
27,389
Total equity
71,831
71,769
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Year ended
31 December
2023
Year ended
31 December
2022
Notes
£'000
£'000
Cash utilised by operations
6
(1,537)
(5,617)
Net income taxes received
1,088
112
Net cash outflow from operating activities
(449)
(5,505)
Investing activities
Investment income
89
38
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(1,510)
(2,456)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
24
17
Purchases of intangible assets
(430)
(2,933)
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets
1,760
-
Cash earn-out received from financial assets at FVTPL
637
236
Net cash outflow arising from acquisitions
-
(3,536)
Net cash inflow / (outflow) from investing activities
570
(8,634)
Financing activities
Proceeds from sale of own shares
15
408
Proceeds from issue of shares
602
-
Payment for own shares acquired
-
(1,000)
Lease payments
(1,075)
(914)
Interest paid
(59)
(22)
Utilisation of revolving credit facility
1,700
-
Repayment of revolving credit facility
(1,700)
-
Net inflows from invoice discounting facility
915
346
Payment of deferred consideration
(1,746)
(1,733)
Net cash outflow in financing activities
(1,348)
(2,915)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,227)
(17,054)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
8,546
25,051
Effect of foreign exchange rates
(184)
549
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
7,135
8,546
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
1. Presentation of the financial information
a) Basis of preparation
The financial information, which comprises the Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Statement of
Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Consolidated Cash Flow Statement and extracts from the notes to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023, has been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards and in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
The financial information incorporates the results of the Company and the entities under its control (together the 'Group').
The financial information has been presented in Sterling and has been prepared under the historical cost convention as modified for the revaluation of certain financial instruments. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£'000) except when otherwise indicated.
The financial information does not constitute statutory financial statements within the meaning of Sections 434 to 436 of the Companies Act 2006. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies and those for the year ended 31 December 2023 were approved by the Board of Directors on 25 March 2024 and will be delivered in due course. The Auditor has reported on the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 and their Report was unqualified and did not contain statements under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.
b) Alternative performance measures
The alternative performance measures (APMs) used by the Group adjust for both recurring and non-recurring items that the Directors consider are not reflective of the underlying performance of the Group. Recurring items are adjusted each year irrespective of materiality to ensure consistent treatment.
The Directors believe that the 'adjusted profit before tax' and 'adjusted earnings per share' measures presented provide a consistent presentation of the Group's underlying operational performance. They also present shareholders with a clearer insight of performance metrics used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker and mitigate volatility, for example resulting from exchange rate fluctuations, resulting from external factors that are not influenced by the Group.
These measures are not defined under IFRS; therefore, they may not be directly comparable with the 'adjusted' profit measures of other companies.
Adjusting items are defined as follows:
+ fair value gains or losses on financial assets at FVTPL;
+ restructuring and transaction expenses;
+ amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations;
+ foreign exchange gains or losses arising on intra-group transactions;
+ research and development expenditure credits and patent box tax credits;
+ share-based payments charges and employer's tax contributions thereon; and
+ the tax effect of the aforementioned adjusting items.
c) Going Concern
The consolidated financial statements are prepared on a going concern basis. Having considered the Group's forecast financial performance and cash flows, and after making appropriate enquiries, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate financial resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future and for at least one year from the date that these consolidated financial statements are signed. For these reasons, they continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, these financial statements do not include any adjustments to the carrying amount or classification of assets and liabilities that would result if the Group were unable to continue as a going concern.
When making their assessment, the Directors have considered the impacts on profitability of margin constraints prompted by inflationary cost pressures. Furthermore, the impacts on revenue generation and profitability resulting from wider market disruption in certain customer and supplier markets and jurisdictions have been factored into forecast and sensitivity scenarios.
A reverse stress test has been performed to model the circumstances required to eliminate available liquidity during the going concern period, this includes reducing revenues. This reverse stress scenario would require a reduction in Printhead segment revenue in excess of 23% in comparison to the base case, which would be below the actual reported result for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Directors believe the possibility of this combination of severe downsides arising to be remote given the recurring revenue base, predictability of forecasts and new revenue streams secured from products launched by OEMs in the second half of 2023 or due to be launched in 2024.
In the unlikely event of such a scenario materialising, the Group has a range of mitigating actions, focused on reducing the Group's cost base, that could be taken to avoid a liquidity shortfall. Namely, deferring non-committed capital expenditure, delaying, or suspending research and development expenditure, reducing performance related pay by aligning payments to actual results and/or ultimately even making headcount reductions. It is worth noting that such actions would only be required in the event of an extreme downside scenario.
The Group is continuously monitoring and mitigating, where possible, the impacts of such risks. There is a high degree of predictability within the Group's short-term cash flows as they reflect existing technologies and products, existing OEM adoption and the committed order pipeline. The level of sensitivity testing, and reverse stress testing performed is proportionate to this level of predictability.
The Group continues to have a net current assets position and maintained sufficient financial resources as at 31 December 2023. These consist of cash and cash equivalents of £7,135,000 as well as £5,000,000 of committed, but undrawn, banking facilities made available under a revolving credit facility agreement which currently expires in June 2025. The revolving credit facility is subject to leverage, interest cover and capital expenditure threshold covenants. In addition, to support the Group's working capital position, alongside the above core banking facilities, the Group also has access to ancillary funding arrangements in the form of an invoice discounting facility; of which £1,403,000 of the total £3,000,000 committed facility was utilised as at 31 December 2023.
2. Operating segments
The Group's operating segments are determined based on the internal reporting to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM). The CODM has been determined to be the Chief Executive Officer, with support from the other members of the Board of Directors, being the individual who is primarily responsible for the allocation of resources to segments and the assessment of performance of the segments.
The principal activities of the Group are presented in the following segments: 'Printhead', 'Product Print Systems', 'Digital Imaging' and 'Ink Supply Systems'. This presentation reflects how the Group's operating performance is reviewed internally by management.
Printhead
Product Print Systems
Digital Imaging
Ink Supply Systems
Unallocated
Total
Year ended 31 December 2023
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Revenue - external
37,086
22,063
8,748
2,717
-
70,614
Revenue - intra segment
771
-
-
423
(1,194)
-
Adjusted operating (loss)/profit
(2,867)
3,195
2,207
822
-
3,357
Adjusting items
(1,037)
(1,251)
(922)
(213)
(1,822)
(5,305)
Operating (loss)/profit
(3,904)
1,944
1,285
609
(1,882)
(1,948)
Printhead
Product Print Systems
Digital Imaging
Ink Supply Systems
Unallocated
Total
Year ended 31 December 2022
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
Revenue - external
39,042
19,624
11,633
2,483
-
72,782
Revenue - intra segment
1,399
-
-
538
(1,937)
-
Adjusted operating (loss)/profit
(626)
2,756
337
770
-
3,237
Adjusting items
457
-
(479)
(228)
(1,748)
(1,998)
Operating (loss)/profit
(169)
2,756
(142)
542
(1,748)
1,239
3. Earnings per share - basic and diluted
Basic EPS and adjusted basic EPS are calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to the equity shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year. Diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS are calculated on the same basis as basic EPS but with a further adjustment to the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potentially dilutive ordinary shares. Such potentially dilutive ordinary shares comprise share options and awards granted to employees where the exercise price is less than the average market price of the Company's ordinary shares during the year and any unvested shares which have met, or are expected to meet, the performance conditions at the end of the year.
The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is based on the following data:
Year ended
31 December 2023
Year ended
31 December
2022
£'000
£'000
Earnings
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent - adjusted
2,820
3,530
Adjusting items
(4,994)
(1,898)
(Loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of the parent - reported
(2,174)
1,632
Number
Number
Number of shares
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue
78,584,418
78,446,230
Less: ordinary shares held by Xaar Trustee Limited and the Xaar Plc ESOP Trust
(335,556)
(896,966)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic EPS
78,248,862
77,549,264
Effect of potentially dilutive ordinary shares - share options and awards
2,613,007
4,085,096
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of diluted EPS
80,861,869
81,634,360
Pence per share
Pence per share
Basic EPS
(2.8)p
2.1p
Diluted EPS
(2.8)p
2.0p
Adjusted Basic EPS
3.6p
4.8p
Adjusted Diluted EPS
3.5p
4.5p
4. Adjusting items
Year ended
31 December
2023
Year ended
31 December 2022
£'000
£'000
Share-based payment charges
(i)
(1,882)
(1,748)
Exchange (losses)/gains on intra-group transactions
(ii)
(364)
811
Restructuring and transaction expenses
(iii)
(1,501)
(450)
Research and development expenditure tax credits
(iv)
179
379
Fair value losses on financial assets at FVTPL
(v)
(369)
(8)
Amortisation of intangible assets arising on business combinations
(vi)
(1,368)
(982)
Affecting operating profit and profit before tax
(5,305)
(1,998)
Tax effect of adjusting items
311
100
Affecting tax
311
100
Total adjusting items after tax
(4,994)
(1,898)
(i) Comprises share-based payment charges of £1,937,000 (2022: £1,559,000) partially offset by an accrual release of £55,000 (2022: charge of £189,000) for the associated employer's social security contributions and are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(ii) Comprises exchange gains or losses as a result of intra-group transactions in the United States of America. Such costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(iii) Comprises restructuring costs of £1,501,000 (2022: £256,000) and acquisition costs of £nil (2022: £194,000). Restructuring costs include provision for redundancy costs of £761,000 (2022: £93,000) and £740,000 (2022: £163,000) of costs resulting from the Group's operational efficiency program. The prior year acquisition costs relate to the acquisition of Megnajet Limited. Such costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
(iv) Comprises UK corporation tax relief relating to qualifying research and development expenditure. During the year, £179,000 was claimed of which £15,000 related to XaarJet Limited and £164,000 related to FFEI Limited for the year ended 31 December 2023.
During year ended 31 December 2022, £379,000 was claimed of which £198,000 related to XaarJet Limited's claim for the year ended 31 December 2020 and £219,000 related to FFEI Limited's claim for the year ended 31 March 2021. These credits are included in research and development expenses.
(v) Comprises the fair value movement on contingent consideration that arose on the Group's divestment of Xaar 3D Limited. Such amounts are included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Refer to Note 30 for further information.
(vi) The intangible assets consist of the software, patents and customer relationships recognised on acquisition of FFEI Limited in 2021 and the customer relationships and brand value recognised on acquisition of Megnajet Limited in 2022. These costs are included in selling, general and administrative expenses.
5. Other operating income
Year ended 31 December
2023
Year ended
31 December 2022
£'000
£'000
Profit on disposal of intangible assets
2,036
-
Settlements received
165
-
Government grants
-
139
Total other operating income
2,201
139
In June 2023 the Group entered into a series of transactions in the context of the integration of the recently acquired FFEI Limited business. These consisted in part of the disposal of the non-core Life Sciences activities and all associated patents, software and technological know-how. Consideration for the sale of these intangible assets totalled £2,312,000, generating a profit of £2,036,000 after deduction of the asset's carrying value. The consideration is receivable in instalments with £1,760,000 having been received as at 31 December 2023. The remaining £552,000 falls due in the year ending 31 December 2024.
Settlements received constitute compensation under legal claims.
The Group, through the recently acquired FFEI Limited, previously received grants under the UK Research and Innovation 'Future Leaders Fellowships' scheme. Grants were issued with the aim of increasing the throughput, quality and validity of imaging data for biomedical artificial intelligence. No such grant income has been recognised or received during the year ended 31 December 2023.
6. Note to cash flow statement
31 December
2023
31 December 2022
£'000
£'000
(Loss)/profit before tax from:
Continuing operations
(2,421)
824
Discontinued operations
-
(159)
(Loss)/profit before tax including discontinued operations
(2,421)
665
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
2,914
2,654
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
1,084
1,071
Amortisation of intangible assets
1,487
1,067
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
147
Research and development expenditure credit
(179)
(379)
Net interest expense
473
415
Unrealised currency translation losses/(gains)
426
(797)
Payment of cash settled share-based payments
-
(249)
Share-based payment charge
1,882
1,748
Fair value loss on financial assets at FVTPL
369
8
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
24
80
Gain on disposal of intangible assets
(2,036)
-
Increase in provisions
568
141
Operating cash flows before movements in working capital
4,591
6,571
Increase in inventories
(2,057)
(9,462)
Decrease/(increase) in receivables
942
(812)
Decrease in payables
(5,013)
(1,914)
Cash utilised from operations
(1,537)
(5,617)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Xaar plc published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2024 07:41:06 UTC.