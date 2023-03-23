Advanced search
    XAR   GB0001570810

XAAR PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:53:58 2023-03-23 am EDT
168.09 GBX   -1.12%
Xaar : celebrates Sustainability Roadmap achievements

03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
Categories:Sustainability

23 March 2023

Leading inkjet technology Group Xaar held its first Sustainability Week, to mark the significant progress its Sustainability Roadmap has had across the business in its first year.

Events began on 13th March and the week saw a host of initiatives including a Community Day with raffles, charity fundraising, a quiz and pie-baking competition, raising over £2,300. At its centre, was the release of Xaar's latest video that demonstrated the progress of the Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) programme, walking the viewer through a number of the initiatives to date and the key elements of its Sustainability Roadmap to 2030.

The video takes the perspective of employees from across the Group, with each of Xaar's four pillars - Environment, People, Innovation and Community -explained.

As a key part of the People pillar, the video showcases Xaar's people-centric approach, highlighting activities such as the strong collaboration with local schools and the valuable support provided by the Mental Health First Aiders within the workplace.

Xaar's commitment to offering a range of industry opportunities and work placements for young people to inspire the next generation of engineers continues to gather momentum. Encouraging students to engage with key STEM subjects through workshops and educational activities is a key part of the Sustainability Roadmap. In addition, last year Xaar enrolled a further four young people onto its Apprenticeship Programme, bringing the current total across the business to 13 apprentices.

Under Environment, Xaar has increased energy efficiency and invested in renewable energy projects, more sustainable logistics and transport initiatives as drivers for change. In 2022, Xaar reduced its plastic consumption by more than 1.2 tonnes and after a recent re-organisation at Xaar's Printhead Business Unit facility in Huntingdon - the company are expecting a 40 per cent energy reduction by the end of quarter one this year.

While within Innovation, the culture of inspiring and 'creative problem solving' is emphasised alongside the way in which Xaar's printheads and products can help customers respond to their own sustainability demands.

Covered under both its commitment to People and the local Community, Xaar's UK companies have chosen as charity partner, BREAK, who provide support for children and young people throughout the various stages of the care system, offering stable homes to young people and adults when they are ready to leave care and begin independent living. The charity relationship with BREAK has seen Xaar team members involved in various fundraising projects, building collaboration between both organisations.

Xaar's COO, Graham Tweedale said: "Our Sustainability Roadmap has seen a real cultural change across our Group as we put Sustainability at the centre of our business.

"Celebrating Sustainability Week and the launch of our video shows the impact our initiatives have had so far and how through the continuing efforts of our team we will make further great strides on our journey set out in our Sustainability Roadmap to 2030."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Xaar plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer