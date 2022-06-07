Xaar : chooses break as its UK charity partner

Categories:Corporate

07 June 2022

Xaarhas chosen Break as its UK charity partner for the next three years, pledging to match all funds raised up to a sum of £20,000 per year. The selection was made by the business's appointed Charity Champions following Xaar's commitment to community as an integral part of its decision making and as a key element of its Sustainability Roadmap.

Breakprovides a brighter future to local children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care. Their work across the East of England offers a stable home to young adults as they leave care, offering them support as they move towards independent living.

The money raised by Xaar Group's UK employees in Cambridge, Huntingdon, Kettering and Hemel Hempstead will fund a wealth of initiatives to make sure the children and young people in Break's fostering, residential and leaving care services have the best possible chance of a bright future. Initiatives include access to employment pathways, a volunteer mentor, and opportunities to build confidence as well as a lifelong promise from Break that there will always be someone to support and care for them when times are tough - no matter how far into the future that might be.

John Mills, CEO of Xaar, said; "I am delighted that our Charity Champions have selected Break as our UK charity partner for the next three years. Together we have a clear vision, sharing the joint values of encouraging and nurturing skills, and we are now focused on building a partnership that will take our support beyond fundraising."

Xaar will connect its UK workforce and their expertise and experience with those seeking support from Break. Opportunities such as mentoring and workshops that provide support on CVs, job interviews or other specifics will help share the significant experience of the Xaar Group employees.

In addition, the potential for work placements and long-term employment will be offered, making a real difference to young people's lives.

Dan Crouch, Director of Income Generation at Break, said; "We are thrilled to be working with Xaar as their official charity for at least the next three years!

"The money Xaar raises as part of the partnership is vital as we grow our regional presence and will make life better for children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care, giving the support and stability they need for a bright and successful future."