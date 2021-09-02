Xaar : helps local charity get ‘herd' with sponsorship of Cows About Cambridge Farewell Weekend Event

Categories:Corporate

02 September 2021

Local leading inkjet printing technology group, Xaar is supporting East Anglian Charity Breakby becoming the headline sponsor of the Farewell Weekend, to be held on 18th/19th September, at The Grafton Centre, Cambridge.

Visitors will have the opportunity (for a suggested optional £2.50 donation) to see the 'legendairy' cows in one place together, take final photos and gather any missed sculpture app codes. Xaar will also be displaying their very own 3D printed cow, holding a competition to give it a name, and visitors will be able to learn more about Xaar and its focus on sustainability. All proceeds will go directly to Break to help change the lives of vulnerable young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

This latest sponsorship is part of Xaar's commitment to supporting local charities, and will see a team of Xaar employees volunteering at the event, building on their participation earlier in a Sponsors Team Challenge around the city, where they achieved an udderly commendable mid-table result, despite the beefy competition…

Xaar's CEO, John Mills, was delighted to be involved - 'This is a wonderful opportunity to support such an inspiring charity that works with young people across East Anglia whose values of support, collaboration and long-term engagement resonate with ours here at Xaar. It's been a bonus to be able to see this herd of striking sculptures, all uniquely decorated by artists, appear in Cambridge's streets and open spaces. The chance to see them all together on this final viewing weekend is one too good to miss.'

Group image - L to R; Mike Seal, Darren Slade, Emma Barry & Gareth Neal.

More information on both Break and how to purchase tickets for the Farewell Event Weekend is available via the links below.

https://www.break-charity.org/charity/

https://cowsaboutcambridge.co.uk/