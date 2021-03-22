Xaar : Collaboration is the new innovation

Categories:Events

22 March 2021

John Mills, CEO of leading inkjet technology group Xaar, will set out the company's commitment to collaboration with clients as a focus for both driving innovation and building the business for the longer term, at this month's FuturePrint Leaders Summit Virtual Conference.

Driven by a new business model and vision that enables 'a world where you can print anything you can imagine', John will focus on Xaar's approach to partnerships and the development and integration of inkjet technology across a growing number of new applications.

The 'can do' approach taken by Xaar is supported by the new ImagineX printhead platform and innovative technologies, which provides partners with a real point of difference in developing the latest products and applications. It is this willingness to collaborate openly with OEMs and development partners that is already revealing new avenues of applications for Xaar's inkjet technology.

'The FuturePrint Leaders Summit provides the ideal platform for us to share our business vision and the integral role that collaboration plays in today's drive for innovation.

'As a business we have embraced this approach and are already seeing the benefits as we build deeper relationships with our partners that are not only driving tomorrow's inkjet developments and applications, but also providing a strong platform for our growth in the long term.'

John's presentation takes place on March 24th at 09.30 GMT / 10.30 CET and he will also be supporting the debate in the panel discussion at 12.00 GMT / 13.00 CET, titled 'Inkjet head-to-head - a panel discussion on Thin Film or Bulk piezo'.

Both sessions are open to all and can be attended by pre-registering at: www.futureprint.tech/ceo-vsummit.