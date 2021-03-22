Log in
Xaar plc    XAR   GB0001570810

XAAR PLC

(XAR)
Xaar : Collaboration is the new innovation

03/22/2021
22 March 2021

John Mills, CEO of leading inkjet technology group Xaar, will set out the company's commitment to collaboration with clients as a focus for both driving innovation and building the business for the longer term, at this month's FuturePrint Leaders Summit Virtual Conference.

Driven by a new business model and vision that enables 'a world where you can print anything you can imagine', John will focus on Xaar's approach to partnerships and the development and integration of inkjet technology across a growing number of new applications.

The 'can do' approach taken by Xaar is supported by the new ImagineX printhead platform and innovative technologies, which provides partners with a real point of difference in developing the latest products and applications. It is this willingness to collaborate openly with OEMs and development partners that is already revealing new avenues of applications for Xaar's inkjet technology.

'The FuturePrint Leaders Summit provides the ideal platform for us to share our business vision and the integral role that collaboration plays in today's drive for innovation.

'As a business we have embraced this approach and are already seeing the benefits as we build deeper relationships with our partners that are not only driving tomorrow's inkjet developments and applications, but also providing a strong platform for our growth in the long term.'

John's presentation takes place on March 24th at 09.30 GMT / 10.30 CET and he will also be supporting the debate in the panel discussion at 12.00 GMT / 13.00 CET, titled 'Inkjet head-to-head - a panel discussion on Thin Film or Bulk piezo'.

Both sessions are open to all and can be attended by pre-registering at: www.futureprint.tech/ceo-vsummit.

Disclaimer

Xaar plc published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:30:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 47,8 M 66,2 M 66,2 M
Net income 2020 -3,15 M -4,36 M -4,36 M
Net cash 2020 20,1 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -22,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 119 M 165 M 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,07x
EV / Sales 2021 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart XAAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Xaar plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XAAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 183,00 GBX
Last Close Price 153,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert John Mills Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Alan Tichias Chief Finance Officer, Secretary & Director
Andrew Charles Herbert Chairman
Christopher Morgan Independent Non-Executive Director
Alison Louise Littley Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
XAAR PLC-14.01%154
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.19.57%66 958
HP INC.22.33%38 383
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.95%20 883
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC20.06%17 848
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.10.27%16 817
