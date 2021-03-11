Log in
Xaar : Innovation and collaboration drive launch of new inkjet print engine

03/11/2021 | 08:48am EST
11 March 2021

Chinese OEM, King Tau has launched a new industrial-grade print engine, incorporating Xaar's advanced printhead technologies.

The 'Magic Cube' utilises Xaar's unique TF Technology and High Laydown Technology to provide users with significant performance improvements for industrial inkjet printing.

Xaar's TF Technology allows fluids to flow directly past the back of the printhead nozzle at very high flow rates. This prevents the nozzle from drying out, increasing its open time, and ensuring that the printhead is continuously primed for trouble free start-up, even after periods of non-use. High Laydown Technology enables the printing of textured effects onto flat surfaces up to 80um thickness on every pass, which delivers both reliability and higher productivity to the 'Magic Cube' print engine.

As a pioneer in the ceramics and graphic sectors, Guangzhou based King Tau is a leading equipment manufacturer with more than 20 years' experience in the development of solutions for many different industrial inkjet applications. The partnership with Xaar for the launch of the 'Magic Cube' print engine has further enhanced the company's reputation for high quality and performance inkjet printer manufacturing.

'Our trust in the technical reliability and durable performance of Xaar's printhead technology were key to our working together,' said Mr. Tong, Managing Director of King Tau.

'In addition, Xaar's unique specialist technologies deliver real value for our customers and differentiate our brand from competitive products.'

The tie-up with King Tau underlines Xaar's commitment to developing global partnerships and collaborative projects.

Xaar's CEO, John Mills, said, 'We are delighted to be working with an industry leader such as King Tau and welcome the opportunity to provide our products and technologies in China.

'Through our partnership we see great potential in delivering the quality, performance and reliability that the Chinese market demands.'

Disclaimer

Xaar plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 13:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
