  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Xaar plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XAR   GB0001570810

XAAR PLC

(XAR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
180.00 GBX   -3.23%
11:23aXaar : opens new inkjet printing laboratory in China
PU
11/11Xaar : Sustainability Journey – making a difference to people & communities
PU
10/31Xaar : Sustainability Journey – we're making great progress
PU
Xaar : opens new inkjet printing laboratory in China

12/08/2022 | 11:23am EST
Categories:Corporate, Technology

08 December 2022

Xaar has opened a state-of-the-art inkjet printing laboratory in Shenzhen, China, comprising the latest printhead test equipment and print process experimentation platforms. Utilising its own printheads, ink recirculation system and fluids, Xaar will collaborate with leading local electronics companies to achieve synergy across the industry supply chain.

The laboratory will focus on providing Xaar's customers and partners in China, including scientific research institutions, a variety of services. This will include support in areas such as sample printing, solution development, printhead nozzle status detection and waveform adjustments for new applications, providing a printing solution showcase and technical consultation for the greater use of inkjet technologies.

Sectors supported include ceramics, glass, PCB, textiles, 3D printing, packaging and labels, with inkjet printing support provided locally to help customers develop more targeted application solutions and achieve faster innovation cycles, all whilst reducing their R&D investment.

Graham Tweedale, COO at Xaar, said; "We are delighted to establish our Inkjet Printing Lab and provide an enhanced development platform for all our customers and partners in China. Xaar's industry-leading technology and products, market-proven solutions and technical support will be fully utilised to better serve our customers, meeting the needs of an extensive range of users to achieve greater cooperation and a 'win-win' for us all."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Xaar plc published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 16:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 73,3 M 89,2 M 89,2 M
Net income 2022 -0,30 M -0,37 M -0,37 M
Net cash 2022 16,2 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 465x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 144 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart XAAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Xaar plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XAAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 186,00 GBX
Average target price 277,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Mills Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Alan Tichias Chief Finance Officer & Director
Andrew Charles Herbert Chairman
Karl Forbes Group Director-Research & Development
Graham Tweedale Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XAAR PLC2.20%175
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.37%30 020
HP INC.-24.85%27 333
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY1.84%20 573
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-53.47%10 853
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-27.52%9 584