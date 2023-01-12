Advanced search
    XAR   GB0001570810

XAAR PLC

(XAR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:06:22 2023-01-12 am EST
178.30 GBX   -11.73%
07:14aXaar shares down on warning over China hit on Printhead business
AN
06:22aXaar's China hit; Trustpilot revenue up
AN
02:00aXaar plc Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
Xaar shares down on warning over China hit on Printhead business

01/12/2023 | 07:14am EST
(Alliance News) - Xaar PLC shares were down on Thursday, as it issued a warning over the impact of uncertainty in China on its Printhead business.

Shares in the Cambridge, England-based industrial inkjet manufacturer were down 12% to 177.25 pence each in London on Thursday around midday.

Xaar said it expects revenue in 2022 to be around GBP74 million, up from GBP59.3 million a year earlier. This represents year-on-year growth of 24%, driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

The company added that it expects to deliver an on track adjusted profit for the year. In 2021, Xaar reported an adjusted pretax loss of GBP571,000.

Meanwhile, net cash as at December 31, 2022 fell to GBP8.6 million from GBP25.2 million a year prior.

The company noted that its factory reorganisation began in December and is progressing well and on schedule for completion by March. It explained that the project is expected to deliver increased efficiency, reduce power usage, and reduce costs.

It added that the integration of recent acquisitions, FFEI Ltd and Megnajet Ltd, have been completed successfully and they are both contributing "positively" to results.

Xaar bought FFEI, an integrator and manufacturer of industrial digital inkjet systems and digital life science technology, in July 2021. It then bought industrial ink management firm Megnajet in March 2022.

However, Xaar said that sales volume in its Printhead business continue to be affected by the uncertainty in China, which is expected to continue in the short term as Covid cases increase. It added that it remains unclear when normal levels of business will return.

Chief Executive John Mills said: "We expect to deliver strong profitable revenue growth and the important milestone of achieving full year profitability representing great progress against our plan and remain well positioned for the business to achieve its exciting potential."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 73,5 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net income 2022 -0,30 M -0,36 M -0,36 M
Net cash 2022 8,80 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 505x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart XAAR PLC
Duration : Period :
Xaar plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends XAAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 202,00 GBX
Average target price 268,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert John Mills Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Alan Tichias Chief Finance Officer & Director
Andrew Charles Herbert Chairman
Karl Forbes Group Director-Research & Development
Graham Tweedale Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
XAAR PLC4.12%189
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.1.37%29 197
HP INC.7.29%28 315
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY5.95%21 676
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC8.74%11 811
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.9.88%10 904