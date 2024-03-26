(Alliance News) - Xaar PLC on Tuesday said it is continuing to take action to manage costs amid ongoing macroeconomic conditions, as it reported a loss for last year.

The Cambridge, England-based industrial inkjet manufacturer said it swung to a pretax loss of GBP2.4 million in 2023 from a profit of GBP824,000 in 2022.

Revenue edged down 3.0% to GBP70.6 million from GBP72.8 million.

Sales, general and administrative expenses increased 21% to GBP25.6 million from GBP21.2 million.

Cost of sales came in 0.9% lower at GBP43.7 million from GBP44.1 million.

The company highlighted that it is proactively managing inflationary cost pressures and streamlining operations, with a focus on core technology.

Looking ahead, Xaar said: "Whilst the end of 2023 was challenging, and the current external trading environment remains so, we are focused on the delivery of our strategy and taking advantage of the significant opportunities we have that will drive profitable growth. Our products continue to generate strong interest from customers, demonstrating our leadership in printing highly viscous fluids with all the performance and sustainability benefits they deliver."

Chair Andrew Herbert said: "External factors mean we are cautious about the short term, but we believe the business is well positioned for growth over the medium and long term. We look forward with confidence."

Xaar shares fell 5.1% to 103.50 pence each on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.