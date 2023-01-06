Advanced search
XAI OCTAGON FLOATING RATE & ALTERNATIVE INCOME TERM TRUST

(XFLT)
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust : Private Placement - Form 8-K

01/06/2023 | 09:37pm GMT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) January 6, 2023 (January 3, 2023)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 811-23247 82-235867

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

321 North Clark Street, Suite 2430, Chicago, Illinois 60654
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrants telephone number, including area code (312) 374-6930

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest XFLT New York Stock Exchange
6.50% Series 2026 Term Preferred Shares (Liquidation Preference $25.00) XFLTPRA New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02.

Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On January 3, 2023, certain holders of 6.00% Series 2029 Convertible Preferred Shares ("Convertible Preferred Shares") of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE: XFLT) (the "Trust") elected to convert an aggregate of 200,000 Convertible Preferred Shares into common shares of beneficial interest of the Trust, par value of $0.01 per share ("Common Shares"). Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Preferred Shares, the Trust issued to such holders 793,880 Common Shares in the aggregate at a conversion price of $6.3643 per Common Share, effective as of January 4, 2023. Following the conversion, the Trust has issued and outstanding 36,484,367 Common Shares and 200,000 Convertible Preferred Shares.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

XAI OCTAGON FLOATING RATE &
ALTERNATIVE INCOME TERM TRUST
Date: January 6, 2023 By:

/s/ Benjamin D. McCulloch

Name: Benjamin D. McCulloch
Title: Secretary and Chief Legal Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 21:35:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
