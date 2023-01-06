XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust : Private Placement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

On January 3, 2023, certain holders of 6.00% Series 2029 Convertible Preferred Shares ("Convertible Preferred Shares") of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE: XFLT) (the "Trust") elected to convert an aggregate of 200,000 Convertible Preferred Shares into common shares of beneficial interest of the Trust, par value of $0.01 per share ("Common Shares"). Accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Preferred Shares, the Trust issued to such holders 793,880 Common Shares in the aggregate at a conversion price of $6.3643 per Common Share, effective as of January 4, 2023. Following the conversion, the Trust has issued and outstanding 36,484,367 Common Shares and 200,000 Convertible Preferred Shares.

