TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (Xanadu, XAM or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on exploration drilling at the Kharmagtai Project in Mongolia, being developed with the Company’s joint venture partner Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (Zijin). Exploration drilling continues to expand upon the new zone of higher-grade copper and gold mineralisation at the White Hill deposit, demonstrating progressive growth in higher-grade material at the base of the previously optimised open pits.



Highlights

Latest extensional and exploration drilling results expand upon the recently identified higher-grade zone (core) at White Hill 1 , located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs 2 and outside the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE ) 3 . Best drilling results include: KHDDH808 - 64.45m @ 0.74% CuEq (0.61% Cu & 0.26/t Au) from 516,



Including 24.45m @ 1.41% CuEq (1.14% Cu & 0.53g/t Au) from 634m



Including 13.8m @ 1.99% CuEq (1.64% Cu & 0.70g/t Au) from 558m



KHDDH806 - 50m @ 0.73% CuEq (0.25% Cu & 0.94g/t Au) from 545m



Including 22m @ 1.34% CuEq (0.26% Cu & 2.10g/t Au) from 549



, located below the previous Scoping Study pit designs and outside the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate ( ) . Best drilling results include:

Expanding higher-grade core (>1% CuEq ) at White Hill is expected to enhance & enlarge the 2023 MRE and to increase scale & deepen 2022 Scoping Study 2 pit shells, capturing additional higher-grade over longer period.

) at White Hill is expected to enhance & enlarge the 2023 MRE and to increase scale & deepen 2022 Scoping Study pit shells, capturing additional higher-grade over longer period. Step-out drilling at Golden Eagle returns grades more than double the MRE grade and extends mineralisation. Best results include: KHDDH805 - 153.4m @ 0.68g/t AuEq (0.43g/t Au and 0.13% Cu) from 41.6m



Including 67m @ 0.97g/t AuEq (0.67g/t Au and 0.15% Cu) from 44m



Including 8m @ 1.7g/t AuEq (1.34g/t Au and 0.18% Cu) from 54m



And 14m @ 1.22g/t AuEq (0.81g/t Au and 0.21% Cu) from 77m



Deep drilling hole KHDDH779 encounters two broad zones of porphyry and tourmaline breccia style mineralisation between Stockwork Hill and Zaraa, potentially indicating the edges of a very large-scale Cu-Au System.

Growth-focused discovery exploration drilling at Kharmagtai continues to discover new, shallow mineralisation with potential to enhance open pit mining and deep mineralisation with potential for future underground mining.

Further assays from deep exploration drilling are pending; we look forward to sharing over the coming months.

Kharmagtai JV is funding US$35M4 for both PFS completion and discovery exploration, aiming towards decision to mine in Q4 CY2024.

______________

1 ASX/TSX Announcement 7 June 2023 – New Higher-Grade Zones Found in Kharmagtai Infill Drilling

2 ASX/TSX Announcement 6 April 2022 – Scoping Study – Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project

3 ASX/TSX Announcement 8 December 2023 – Kharmagtai Mineral Resource Grows by 13% CuEq; including >25% increase in higher-grade core



Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr Colin Moorhead, said “Latest drilling results provide more evidence for continued growth and improvement at the Kharmagtai deposit. Importantly, we are expanding the +1% CuEq zone at White Hill and expending higher-grade mineralisation closer to surface. Our current geological interpretation suggests that mineralisation is faulted upwards, towards surface as we expand the deposit southwards.

“Bulking up the White Hill higher-grade core will improve the new open pit designs and yield additional copper within range of open pit mining.”

______________

4 ASX/TSX Announcement 13 March 2023 – Zijin & Xanadu Transaction Completed & Kharmagtai PFS Underway





Figure 1: Kharmagtai copper-gold district showing defined mineral deposits and completed infill drill holes, deep exploration drill holes, and shallow exploration drill holes since the last announced drilling results5.

______________

5 ASX/TSX Announcement 16 November 2023 – Kharmagtai Drilling Achievements Update



Since the last Drilling Market Release (included in 2023 MRE Update), a total of 5,307m infill diamond drilling has been completed at Golden Eagle and Zephyr, and 9,320m extensional and exploration drilling, with both drill core collars and assay results for each, provided in Tables 1 and 2 (see Appendix 1).

Step-out Drilling Expands Higher-Grade Core at White Hill

Three drill holes were collared at White Hill, and designed to extend the recently discovered higher-grade core, beneath the 2022 Scoping Study open pits.

Drill hole KHDDH808 was designed as a 150 to 200m step back from previous drilling (Figure 2). KHDDH808 intercepted a moderate grade halo (+0.3% CuEq) over 350m shallower than expected, and encountered two zones of higher-grade (+1% CuEq) mineralisation.

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH808 64.45 0.61 0.26 0.74 516 including 24.45 1.14 0.53 1.41 634 including 13.8 1.64 0.70 1.99 558







Figure 2: Cross section 591980mE through the White Hill deposit.

Drill hole KHDDH806 was designed to test for higher-grade extensions beneath eastern end of the White Hill open pit (Figure 3). KHDDH806 extended moderate grade mineralisation for 150m beneath deepest portion of the previously planned pit, encountering a narrow zone of higher-grade mineral at the expected depth.

Hole ID Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) CuEq (%) From (m) KHDDH806 287.4 0.18 0.07 0.21 156 and 50 0.25 0.94 0.73 545 including 22 0.26 2.10 1.34 549







Figure 3: Cross section 592385mE through the White Hill and Stockwork Hill deposits

Drill hole KHDDH807 was designed as a 150m step back from previous drilling (Figure 4) and intercepted low to moderate grade halo (+0.2% CuEq) over 270m shallower than expected. KHDDH807 returned very broad intercept of 559.7m @ 0.27% CuEq from 435m, including 222m @ 0.36% CuEq from 761m.





Figure 4: Cross section 591820mE through the White Hill deposit

Infill Drilling Expands Higher-Grade Gold at Golden Eagle

Five drill holes were collared at Golden Eagle and designed to extend the new higher-grade gold zone (+1g/t Au) at Golden Eagle6.

Drill hole KHDDH805 was designed to join two lobes of higher grade. KHDDH805 intercepted broad zone of moderate grade gold with a higher-grade zone at the expected interval (Figure 5). Importantly, the grades encountered were more than double those defined in the new 2023 Mineral Resource.

Hole ID Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) From (m) KHDDH805 153.4 0.43 0.13 0.68 41.6 including 67 0.67 0.15 0.97 44 including 8 1.34 0.18 1.7 54 and 14 0.81 0.21 1.22 77







Figure 5: Cross section 595400mE through the Golden Eagle deposit.

______________

6 ASX/TSX Announcement – New Gold Zone Discovered at the Golden Eagle



Drill hole KHDDH801 was designed to extend the higher-grade zone and has returned a broad zone of moderate grade gold with a higher-grade zone at the expected interval (Figure 6).

Hole ID Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (g/t) From (m) KHDDH801 83.4 0.59 0.11 0.8 36.6 including 29 1.14 0.14 1.42 57 including 14 1.9 0.14 2.18 60







Figure 6: Cross section 595275mE through the Golden Eagle deposit.

Deep Exploration Drilling Encounters Broad Mineralised Zone

A single deep diamond drill hole was collared between Zaraa and Stockwork Hill, designed to test for a large-scale porphyry deposit. KHDDH779 encountered two broad zones of porphyry and tourmaline breccia style mineralisation between Stockwork Hill and Zaraa (Figure 7). This hole appears to have encountered the edges of a very large-scale Cu-Au System. Additional work is being planned once full interpretations are completed and the BoxScan dataset (vein densities, SWIR, sulphide distribution etc) are incorporated into the broader exploration model.





Figure 7: Cross section drill hole KHDDH779

About Xanadu Mines

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project. Xanadu is the Operator of a 50-50 JV with Zijin Mining Group in Khuiten Metals Pte Ltd, which controls 76.5% of the Kharmagtai project.

For further information on Xanadu, please visit: www.xanadumines.com or contact:

Colin Moorhead

Executive Chairman & Managing Director

E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com

P: +61 2 8280 7497

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.

Appendix 1: Drilling Results

Note that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. See disclosure in JORC explanatory statement attached.

Table 1: Drill hole collar

Hole ID Prospect East North RL Azimuth (°) Inc (°) Depth (m) KHDDH684 Golden Eagle 595224 4876746 1270 359 -60 341.0 KHDDH685 Golden Eagle 595226 4876847 1269 360 -60 325.0 KHDDH700 Golden Eagle 595598 4876901 1269 0 -60 267.0 KHDDH701 Golden Eagle 595597 4877002 1268 0 -60 220.0 KHDDH703 Zephyr 594899 4877696 1265 0 -60 52.7 KHDDH704 Zephyr 594900 4877796 1264 0 -60 72.7 KHDDH705 Zephyr 595023 4877598 1265 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH706 Zephyr 595024 4877698 1265 0 -60 175.0 KHDDH707 Zephyr 595146 4877446 1266 0 -60 75.0 KHDDH709 Zephyr 595147 4877646 1265 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH710 Zephyr 595148 4877746 1264 0 -60 140.0 KHDDH711 Zephyr 595274 4877399 1266 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH712 Zephyr 595023 4877697 1265 240 -60 150.0 KHDDH713 Zephyr 595273 4877598 1265 0 -60 189.4 KHDDH714 Zephyr 595274 4877697 1265 0 -60 150.0 KHDDH715 Zephyr 595023 4877800 1264 0 -60 125.1 KHDDH716 Zephyr 595149 4877544 1266 0 -60 75.0 KHDDH717 Zephyr 595275 4877498 1266 0 -60 235.0 KHDDH718 Zephyr 595397 4877445 1267 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH719 Zephyr 595146 4877544 1266 270 -55 160.0 KHDDH720 Zephyr 595399 4877750 1265 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH721 Zephyr 595523 4877497 1266 0 -60 400.0 KHDDH722 Zephyr 595524 4877698 1265 0 -60 150.0 KHDDH723 Zephyr 595649 4877663 1266 0 -60 205.0 KHDDH724 Zephyr 595275 4877497 1266 190 -75 190.0 KHDDH725 Zephyr 595773 4877664 1269 0 -60 75.0 KHDDH731 Zephyr 595394 4877512 1266 170 -60 160.0 KHDDH732 Zephyr 595397 4877651 1266 0 -60 200.0 KHDDH736 Zephyr 595524 4877596 1265 0 -60 214.0 KHDDH740 Zephyr 595525 4877797 1265 0 -60 125.0 KHDDH745 Zephyr 595774 4877744 1270 0 -60 100.0 KHDDH752 Zephyr 595524 4877595 1265 140 -75 210.0 KHDDH779 Exploration 593999 4876523 1285 0 -70 2400.0 KHDDH801 Golden Eagle 595277 4876894 1269 0 -60 288.5 KHDDH802 Golden Eagle 595332 4876839 1270 0 -60 285.5 KHDDH803 Golden Eagle 595401 4876841 1269 0 -60 291.0 KHDDH804 Golden Eagle 595328 4876942 1269 0 -60 279.5 KHDDH805 Golden Eagle 595399 4876919 1269 0 -60 279.6 KHDDH806 White Hill 592393 4877472 1293 180 -70 848.3 KHDDH807 White Hill 591788 4876469 1317 0 -60 1212.7 KHDDH808 White Hill 591959 4876661 1310 0 -60 1200.0 KHDDH809 Exploration 597845 4877219 1265 0 -70 1200.0 KHDDH810 Altan Shand 591291 4878056 1296 318 -60 444.6 KHDDH811 White Hill 591099 4877967 1296 315 -60 450.8 KHDDH812 White Hill 591328 4878186 1291 318 -60 230.0



Table 2: Significant drill results

Hole ID Prospect From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) CuEq (%) AuEq (g/t) KHDDH684 Golden Eagle 49 248 199 0.15 0.09 0.17 0.34 including 186 220 34 0.33 0.17 0.34 0.67 and 282.5 341 58.5 0.09 0.16 0.20 0.39 KHDDH685 Golden Eagle 34 325 291 0.22 0.14 0.25 0.49 including 70 74 4 1.26 0.14 0.78 1.53 including 124 133.6 9.6 0.18 0.16 0.25 0.50 including 144.95 240 95.05 0.35 0.16 0.34 0.66 KHDDH700 Golden Eagle 43.5 196 152.5 0.22 0.09 0.20 0.39 including 96 106 10 0.35 0.14 0.32 0.63 including 168 182 14 0.59 0.15 0.46 0.89 including 172 176 4 1.10 0.24 0.80 1.56 KHDDH701 Golden Eagle 40.25 123 82.75 0.16 0.09 0.18 0.34 including 42 46 4 0.46 0.16 0.39 0.76 KHDDH703 Zephyr 14.75 18.8 4.05 0.33 0.00 0.17 0.34 KHDDH704 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH705 Zephyr 14 42 28 0.28 0.03 0.18 0.35 and 58 64 6 0.40 0.05 0.25 0.50 and 78 86 8 0.11 0.02 0.08 0.15 KHDDH706 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH707 Zephyr 23.9 74 50.1 0.19 0.04 0.14 0.27 including 48 64 16 0.47 0.04 0.28 0.55 KHDDH708 Zephyr 40.3 157 116.7 0.18 0.09 0.18 0.35 including 52 58 6 0.49 0.09 0.34 0.66 and 171 187.1 16.1 0.26 0.04 0.17 0.33 and 223 227.2 4.2 0.50 0.03 0.29 0.56 KHDDH709 Zephyr 16 20 4 0.22 0.00 0.12 0.23 and 51 58 7 0.20 0.03 0.14 0.27 KHDDH710 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH711 Zephyr 32 100 68 0.09 0.10 0.15 0.29 KHDDH712 Zephyr 19 28 9 0.14 0.02 0.09 0.17 and 41.9 57.6 15.7 0.42 0.02 0.24 0.46 and 121 132 11 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.14 KHDDH713 Zephyr 18.5 56 37.5 0.25 0.08 0.20 0.40 including 40 48 8 0.74 0.16 0.54 1.06 and 76 107.2 31.2 0.14 0.06 0.13 0.26 and 129 140.7 11.7 0.14 0.06 0.13 0.26 and 152 189.4 37.4 0.17 0.07 0.15 0.30 KHDDH714 Zephyr 30 38 8 0.19 0.02 0.12 0.23 and 48 52 4 0.31 0.03 0.18 0.35 and 113 121 8 0.27 0.01 0.15 0.29 and 135 142 7 0.22 0.01 0.12 0.24 KHDDH715 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH716 Zephyr 15.9 75 59.1 0.09 0.10 0.14 0.28 KHDDH717 Zephyr 16.2 235 218.8 0.20 0.13 0.23 0.45 including 47 73 26 0.46 0.24 0.47 0.93 including 138 144 6 0.27 0.17 0.31 0.60 including 205 223 18 0.21 0.22 0.33 0.64 KHDDH718 Zephyr 49 67 18 0.25 0.04 0.16 0.32 and 149 153 4 0.19 0.05 0.14 0.28 and 171 356 185 0.21 0.12 0.22 0.44 including 211 215 4 0.42 0.17 0.38 0.75 including 265 276 11 0.86 0.16 0.60 1.17 including 269.5 276 6.5 1.29 0.15 0.81 1.59 including 304 338 34 0.33 0.20 0.37 0.72 KHDDH719 Zephyr 45 49 4 0.19 0.04 0.14 0.27 and 91 160 69 0.13 0.07 0.13 0.26 KHDDH720 Zephyr 38 62 24 0.16 0.09 0.17 0.33 KHDDH721 Zephyr 104 120 16 0.16 0.05 0.13 0.25 and 139.5 336.9 197.4 0.13 0.16 0.23 0.45 including 166 172 6 0.10 0.30 0.35 0.68 including 193 221 28 0.15 0.26 0.34 0.66 including 273 311 38 0.19 0.21 0.31 0.60 including 327 336 9 0.24 0.17 0.29 0.57 and 347 395 48 0.11 0.14 0.19 0.38 including 369 389 20 0.11 0.21 0.27 0.52 KHDDH722 Zephyr 23.2 144 120.8 0.26 0.18 0.32 0.62 including 23.2 87 63.8 0.44 0.25 0.47 0.93 including 25 45 20 0.89 0.25 0.70 1.37 including 65 76.8 11.8 0.36 0.42 0.60 1.18 KHDDH723 Zephyr 43 246 203 0.18 0.16 0.25 0.50 including 83 103 20 0.13 0.33 0.39 0.77 including 121 129 8 0.14 0.22 0.29 0.57 including 141 149 8 0.31 0.30 0.45 0.89 including 163 189 26 0.23 0.18 0.30 0.59 including 199 219 20 0.55 0.16 0.44 0.85 including 201 211 10 0.89 0.16 0.62 1.21 including 232.7 242.3 9.6 0.23 0.09 0.20 0.40 and 268 272 4 0.10 0.07 0.12 0.24 and 312 316 4 0.16 0.05 0.13 0.25 KHDDH724 Zephyr 13.6 118.5 104.9 0.21 0.16 0.27 0.52 including 13.6 66 52.4 0.35 0.19 0.36 0.71 including 26 38 12 0.31 0.34 0.50 0.97 and 165 188 23 0.22 0.05 0.16 0.32 KHDDH725 Zephyr No significant intercepts KHDDH731 Zephyr 59 65 6 0.22 0.03 0.14 0.28 and 89 101 12 0.22 0.03 0.14 0.27 KHDDH732 Zephyr 21.6 62 40.4 0.10 0.12 0.17 0.34 and 74 200 126 0.13 0.22 0.29 0.57 including 74 88 14 0.23 0.20 0.32 0.63 including 98 108.2 10.2 0.23 0.25 0.37 0.72 including 119.4 171 51.6 0.12 0.29 0.35 0.69 KHDDH736 Zephyr 48 54 6 0.07 0.08 0.12 0.23 and 68 264 196 0.25 0.12 0.25 0.48 including 128 163.8 35.8 0.33 0.17 0.34 0.67 including 184.2 211 26.8 1.00 0.16 0.68 1.32 including 184.2 188.9 4.7 1.23 0.37 1.00 1.96 including 200 209 9 1.77 0.17 1.07 2.10 KHDDH740 Zephyr 31.2 59 27.8 0.04 0.10 0.12 0.23 KHDDH745 Zephyr 38.8 104.9 66.1 0.10 0.21 0.26 0.51 including 60 80 20 0.13 0.27 0.33 0.65 and 171 179.2 8.2 0.16 0.06 0.15 0.29 and 242 256 14 0.25 0.03 0.16 0.31 including 242 252 10 0.32 0.03 0.20 0.38 and 270 351 81 0.14 0.09 0.17 0.33 including 270 277.3 7.3 0.53 0.07 0.34 0.66 including 293 299 6 0.22 0.21 0.32 0.62 KHDDH752 Zephyr 27.5 40 12.5 0.08 0.03 0.07 0.15 and 111.1 118 6.9 0.07 0.07 0.10 0.20 and 142 210 68 0.08 0.19 0.23 0.45 including 156 160 4 0.29 0.24 0.39 0.76 including 202 208 6 0.08 0.28 0.32 0.62 KHDDH779 Exploration 66 78 12 0.13 0.08 0.14 0.28 and 320 326 6 0.35 0.13 0.31 0.60 and 499 505 6 0.01 0.11 0.11 0.22 and 557 577 20 0.09 0.12 0.16 0.32 and 587 595 8 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.23 and 611 621 10 0.02 0.08 0.09 0.18 and 661 673 12 0.04 0.08 0.11 0.21 and 782 788 6 0.06 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 810 820 10 0.05 0.07 0.10 0.19 and 874 1118 244 0.03 0.13 0.15 0.29 including 980 984 4 0.09 0.28 0.33 0.64 including 1087 1098 11 0.05 0.19 0.22 0.42 and 1132 1430 298 0.07 0.13 0.17 0.33 including 1253.65 1263 9.35 0.06 0.23 0.26 0.51 including 1362 1367 5 1.11 0.32 0.89 1.73 and 1442 1486 44 0.06 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 1496 1517 21 0.01 0.09 0.10 0.19 and 1577 1585 8 0.16 0.15 0.23 0.44 and 1649 1658 9 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.10 and 1724 1730 6 0.03 0.15 0.17 0.33 and 1756 1831 75 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.22 and 1885 1930.8 45.8 0.05 0.10 0.13 0.25 including 1925 1930.8 5.8 0.08 0.24 0.28 0.55 and 1940 2050 110 0.08 0.18 0.22 0.44 including 1996 2014.4 18.4 0.13 0.37 0.44 0.85 including 2036 2050 14 0.16 0.22 0.30 0.59 and 2068 2078.1 10.1 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 KHDDH799 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH800 Exploration No significant intercepts KHDDH801 Golden Eagle 36.6 120 83.4 0.59 0.11 0.41 0.80 including 57 86 29 1.14 0.14 0.73 1.42 including 60 74 14 1.90 0.14 1.11 2.18 including 106 114.2 8.2 0.46 0.12 0.35 0.69 and 140 288.5 148.5 0.29 0.12 0.26 0.51 including 201 209 8 0.33 0.15 0.32 0.62 including 244 264 20 0.72 0.18 0.55 1.07 KHDDH802 Golden Eagle 35.5 285.5 250 0.37 0.12 0.31 0.60 including 84 180 96 0.55 0.14 0.41 0.81 including 206 212 6 0.41 0.11 0.32 0.63 including 232 252 20 0.39 0.15 0.35 0.68 KHDDH803 Golden Eagle 36.8 244 207.2 0.20 0.11 0.21 0.42 including 88 98 10 0.29 0.16 0.30 0.59 including 170 200 30 0.34 0.12 0.30 0.58 and 254 270.2 16.2 0.07 0.06 0.10 0.19 KHDDH804 Golden Eagle 38.1 88 49.9 0.40 0.10 0.30 0.59 including 38.9 58.8 19.9 0.61 0.16 0.47 0.92 and 99.25 277 177.75 0.23 0.11 0.23 0.44 including 113.8 178 64.2 0.42 0.14 0.35 0.69 including 236 244.6 8.6 0.25 0.15 0.27 0.54 KHDDH805 Golden Eagle 41.6 195 153.4 0.43 0.13 0.35 0.68 including 44 111 67 0.67 0.15 0.50 0.97 including 54 62 8 1.34 0.18 0.87 1.70 including 54 60 6 1.43 0.18 0.91 1.78 including 77 91 14 0.81 0.21 0.62 1.22 including 127 133 6 0.37 0.15 0.34 0.66 and 267 278 11 0.06 0.05 0.08 0.15 KHDDH806 White Hill 2 146 144 0.06 0.13 0.16 0.32 and 156 443.4 287.4 0.07 0.18 0.21 0.41 including 386 443.4 57.4 0.15 0.29 0.36 0.71 and 545 595 50 0.94 0.25 0.73 1.42 including 549 571 22 2.10 0.26 1.34 2.62 and 779 821 42 0.03 0.22 0.24 0.46 including 781 790 9 0.05 0.53 0.56 1.09 KHDDH807 White Hill 295 353 58 0.04 0.09 0.11 0.22 and 367 425 58 0.04 0.12 0.14 0.27 including 381 385 4 0.09 0.36 0.40 0.79 and 435 994.7 559.7 0.07 0.23 0.27 0.53 including 457 477 20 0.09 0.19 0.23 0.46 including 487 499 12 0.11 0.31 0.36 0.71 including 512 524 12 0.10 0.26 0.31 0.61 including 546 555.4 9.4 0.13 0.26 0.33 0.65 including 685 712 27 0.05 0.26 0.28 0.55 including 734 747 13 0.08 0.33 0.37 0.72 including 761 983 222 0.10 0.31 0.36 0.70 including 834 838 4 0.22 0.55 0.66 1.28 and 1004 1198 194 0.06 0.19 0.22 0.42 including 1034 1090 56 0.10 0.25 0.30 0.59 including 1180 1184 4 0.08 0.43 0.46 0.91 KHDDH808 White Hill 238 242 4 0.05 0.18 0.20 0.39 and 282.5 319 36.5 0.07 0.15 0.18 0.36 including 305 311 6 0.09 0.32 0.36 0.70 and 333 580.45 247.45 0.11 0.29 0.35 0.68 including 341 346 5 0.07 0.24 0.27 0.53 including 465 500 35 0.09 0.31 0.36 0.70 including 516 580.45 64.45 0.26 0.61 0.74 1.44 including 556 580.45 24.45 0.53 1.14 1.41 2.75 including 558 571.8 13.8 0.70 1.64 1.99 3.90 and 608 626 18 0.19 0.05 0.14 0.28 including 620 624 4 0.50 0.05 0.31 0.60 and 644 652 8 0.19 0.03 0.12 0.24 and 664 672 8 0.10 0.15 0.20 0.39 and 750 1085 335 0.08 0.25 0.30 0.58 including 751.7 891 139.3 0.12 0.38 0.44 0.86 including 786 796 10 0.13 0.54 0.61 1.19 including 812 818 6 0.27 0.85 0.99 1.94 including 918 926 8 0.08 0.26 0.30 0.59 including 958 962 4 0.08 0.29 0.33 0.65 including 980 989 9 0.22 0.22 0.33 0.64 including 1028.8 1035 6.2 0.12 0.50 0.56 1.10 and 1115 1127 12 0.03 0.12 0.14 0.27 and 1142 1172 30 0.02 0.11 0.12 0.24 and 1182 1186 4 0.02 0.13 0.14 0.27 KHDDH809 Exploration 52.8 81 28.2 0.16 0.05 0.13 0.25 and 207 246 39 0.13 0.09 0.15 0.30 including 209 220 11 0.22 0.16 0.27 0.53 and 256 265.7 9.7 0.19 0.09 0.19 0.36 And 290 295 5 0.07 0.15 0.19 0.37 and 328 342 14 0.05 0.05 0.07 0.14 Assays pending KHDDH810 Altan Shand 276.1 310 33.9 0.25 0.10 0.23 0.46 KHDDH811 White Hill 164 168 4 0.11 0.10 0.16 0.31 and 301.63 315 13.37 0.14 0.08 0.15 0.29 and 418 422 4 1.81 0.09 1.02 1.99 KHDDH812 White Hill No significant intercepts



Appendix 2: Statements and Disclaimers

Competent Person Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information compiled by Mr Robert Spiers, who is responsible for the Mineral Resource estimate. Mr Spiers is a full time Principal Geologist employed by Spiers Geological Consultants (SGC) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. He has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Qualified Person as defined in the CIM Guidelines and National Instrument 43-101 and as a Competent Person under JORC Code 2012. Mr Spiers consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Dr Andrew Stewart, who is responsible for the exploration data, comments on exploration target sizes, QA/QC and geological interpretation and information. Dr Stewart, who is an employee of Xanadu and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists, has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as the Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves and the National Instrument 43-101. Dr Stewart consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Reporting Requirements

The 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code 2012) sets out minimum standards, recommendations and guidelines for Public Reporting in Australasia of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The Information contained in this Announcement has been presented in accordance with the JORC Code 2012.

The information in this Announcement relates to the exploration results previously reported in ASX Announcements which are available on the Xanadu website at:

https://www.xanadumines.com/site/investor-centre/asx-announcements

The Company is not aware of any new, material information or data that is not included in those market announcements.

Copper Equivalent Calculations

The copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied.

Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the formula: CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.60049 * 0.86667.

Where Cu - copper grade (%); Au - gold grade (g/t); 0.60049 - conversion factor (gold to copper); 0.86667 - relative recovery of gold to copper (86.67%).

The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price 3.4 $/lb; Gold price 1400 $/oz; Copper recovery 90%; Gold recovery 78%; Relative recovery of gold to copper = 78% / 90% = 86.67%.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Xanadu and its projects may also include statements which are ‘forward‐looking statements’ that may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These ‘forward-looking statements’ are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Xanadu, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward‐looking statements.

Xanadu disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this Announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The words ‘believe’, ‘expect’, ‘anticipate’, ‘indicate’, ‘contemplate’, ‘target’, ‘plan’, ‘intends’, ‘continue’, ‘budget’, ‘estimate’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘schedule’ and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

All ‘forward‐looking statements’ made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that ‘forward‐looking statements’ are not guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on ‘forward‐looking statements’ due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For further information please visit the Xanadu Mines’ Website at www.xanadumines.com.

Appendix 3: Kharmagtai Table 1 (JORC 2012)

Set out below is Section 1 and Section 2 of Table 1 under the JORC Code, 2012 Edition for the Kharmagtai project. Data provided by Xanadu. This Table 1 updates the JORC Table 1 disclosure dated 8 December 2023.

JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 1 - SAMPLING TECHNIQUES AND DATA

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Representative ½ core samples were split from PQ, HQ & NQ diameter diamond drill core on site using rock saws, on a routine 2m sample interval that also honours lithological/intrusive contacts.

The orientation of the cut line is controlled using the core orientation line ensuring uniformity of core splitting wherever the core has been successfully oriented.

Sample intervals are defined and subsequently checked by geologists, and sample tags are attached (stapled) to the plastic core trays for every sample interval.

Reverse Circulation ( RC ) chip samples are ¼ splits from one meter ( 1m ) intervals using a 75%:25% riffle splitter to obtain a 3kg sample

) chip samples are ¼ splits from one meter ( ) intervals using a 75%:25% riffle splitter to obtain a 3kg sample RC samples are uniform 2m samples formed from the combination of two ¼ split 1m samples. Drilling techniques The Mineral Resource Estimation has been based upon diamond drilling of PQ, HQ and NQ diameters with both standard and triple tube core recovery configurations, RC drilling and surface trenching with channel sampling.

All drill core drilled by Xanadu has been oriented using the “Reflex Ace” tool. Drill sample recovery Diamond drill core recoveries were assessed using the standard industry (best) practice which involves removing the core from core trays; reassembling multiple core runs in a v-rail; measuring core lengths with a tape measure, assessing recovery against core block depth measurements and recording any measured core loss for each core run.

Diamond core recoveries average 97% through mineralisation.

Overall, core quality is good, with minimal core loss. Where there is localised faulting and or fracturing core recoveries decrease, however, this is a very small percentage of the mineralised intersections.

RC recoveries are measured using whole weight of each 1m intercept measured before splitting

Analysis of recovery results vs grade shows no significant trends that might indicate sampling bias introduced by variable recovery in fault/fracture zones. Logging All drill core is geologically logged by well-trained geologists using a modified “Anaconda-style” logging system methodology. The Anaconda method of logging and mapping is specifically designed for porphyry Cu-Au mineral systems and is entirely appropriate to support Mineral Resource Estimation, mining and metallurgical studies.

Logging of lithology, alteration and mineralogy is intrinsically qualitative in nature. However, the logging is subsequently supported by 4 Acid ICP-MS (48 element) geochemistry and SWIR spectral mineralogy (facilitating semi-quantitative/calculated mineralogical, lithological and alteration classification) which is integrated with the logging to improve cross section interpretation and 3D geological model development.

Drill core is also systematically logged for both geotechnical features and geological structures. Where drill core has been successfully oriented, the orientation of structures and geotechnical features are also routinely measured.

Both wet and dry core photos are taken after core has been logged and marked-up but before drill core has been cut. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation All drill core samples are ½ core splits from either PQ, HQ or NQ diameter cores. A routine 2m sample interval is used, but this is varied locally to honour lithological/intrusive contacts. The minimum allowed sample length is 30cm.

Core is appropriately split (onsite) using diamond core saws with the cut line routinely located relative to the core orientation line (where present) to provide consistency of sample split selection.

The diamond saws are regularly flushed with water to minimize potential contamination.

A field duplicate ¼ core sample is collected every 30 th sample to ensure the “representivity of the in-situ material collected”. The performance of these field duplicates is routinely analysed as part of Xanadu’s sample QC process.

sample to ensure the “representivity of the in-situ material collected”. The performance of these field duplicates is routinely analysed as part of Xanadu’s sample QC process. Routine sample preparation and analyses of DDH samples were carried out by ALS Mongolia LLC ( ALS Mongolia ), who operates an independent sample preparation and analytical laboratory in Ulaanbaatar.

), who operates an independent sample preparation and analytical laboratory in Ulaanbaatar. All samples were prepared to meet standard quality control procedures as follows: Crushed to 75% passing 2mm, split to 1kg, pulverised to 85% passing 200 mesh (75 microns) and split to 150g sample pulp.

ALS Mongolia Geochemistry labs quality management system is certified to ISO 9001:2008.

The sample support (sub-sample mass and comminution) is appropriate for the grainsize and Cu-Au distribution of the porphyry Cu-Au mineralization and associated host rocks. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests All samples were routinely assayed by ALS Mongolia for gold

Au is determined using a 25g fire assay fusion, cupelled to obtain a bead, and digested with Aqua Regia, followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy ( AAS ) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.01 ppm.

) finish, with a lower detection (LDL) of 0.01 ppm. All samples were also submitted to ALS Mongolia for the 48-element package ME-ICP61 using a four-acid digest (considered to be an effective total digest for the elements relevant to the Mineral Resource Estimate ( MRE )). Where copper is over-range (>1% Cu), it is analysed by a second analytical technique (Cu-OG62), which has a higher upper detection limit ( UDL ) of 5% copper.

)). Where copper is over-range (>1% Cu), it is analysed by a second analytical technique (Cu-OG62), which has a higher upper detection limit ( ) of 5% copper. Quality assurance has been managed by insertion of appropriate Standards (1:30 samples – suitable Ore Research Pty Ltd certified standards), Blanks (1:30 samples), Duplicates (1:30 samples – ¼ core duplicate) by XAM.

Assay results outside the optimal range for methods were re-analysed by appropriate methods.

Ore Research Pty Ltd certified copper and gold standards have been implemented as a part of QC procedures, as well as coarse and pulp blanks, and certified matrix matched copper-gold standards.

QC monitoring is an active and ongoing processes on batch by batch basis by which unacceptable results are re-assayed as soon as practicable.

Prior to 2014: Cu, Ag, Pb, Zn, As and Mo were routinely determined using a three-acid-digestion of a 0.3g sub-sample followed by an AAS finish (AAS21R) at SGS Mongolia. Samples were digested with nitric, hydrochloric and perchloric acids to dryness before leaching with hydrochloric acid to dissolve soluble salts and made to 15ml volume with distilled water. The LDL for copper using this technique was 2ppm. Where copper was over-range (>1% Cu), it was analysed by a second analytical technique (AAS22S), which has a higher upper detection limit (UDL) of 5% copper. Gold analysis method was essentially unchanged. Verification of sampling and assaying All assay data QA/QC is checked prior to loading into XAM’s Geobank data base.

The data is managed by XAM geologists.

The data base and geological interpretation is managed by XAM.

Check assays are submitted to an umpire lab (SGS Mongolia) for duplicate analysis.

No twinned drill holes exist.

There have been no adjustments to any of the assay data. Location of data points Diamond drill holes have been surveyed with a differential global positioning system ( DGPS ) to within 10cm accuracy.

) to within 10cm accuracy. The grid system used for the project is UTM WGS-84 Zone 48N

Historically, Eastman Kodak and Flexit electronic multi-shot downhole survey tools have been used at Kharmagtai to collect down hole azimuth and inclination information for the majority of the diamond drill holes. Single shots were typically taken every 30m to 50m during the drilling process, and a multi-shot survey with readings every 3-5m are conducted at the completion of the drill hole. As these tools rely on the earth’s magnetic field to measure azimuth, there is some localised interference/inaccuracy introduced by the presence of magnetite in some parts of the Kharmagtai mineral system. The extent of this interference cannot be quantified on a reading-by-reading basis.

More recently (since September 2017), a north-seeking gyro has been employed by the drilling crews on site (rented and operated by the drilling contractor), providing accurate downhole orientation measurements unaffected by magnetic effects. Xanadu have a permanent calibration station setup for the gyro tool, which is routinely calibrated every 2 weeks (calibration records are maintained and were sighted)

The project Digital Terrain Model (DTM) is based on 1m contours from satellite imagery with an accuracy of ±0.1 m. Data spacing and distribution Holes spacings range from <50m spacings within the core of mineralization to +500m spacings for exploration drilling. Hole spacings can be determined using the sections and drill plans provided.

Holes range from vertical to an inclination of -60 degrees depending on the attitude of the target and the drilling method.

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish anomalism and targeting for porphyry Cu-Au, tourmaline breccia and epithermal target types.

Holes have been drilled to a maximum of 1,304m vertical depth.

The data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish geological and grade continuity, and to support the Mineral Resource classification. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Drilling is conducted in a predominantly regular grid to allow unbiased interpretation and targeting.

Scissor drilling, as well as some vertical and oblique drilling, has been used in key mineralised zones to achieve unbiased sampling of interpreted structures and mineralised zones, and in particular to assist in constraining the geometry of the mineralised hydrothermal tourmaline-sulphide breccia domains. Sample security Samples are delivered from the drill rig to the core shed twice daily and are never left unattended at the rig.

Samples are dispatched from site in locked boxes transported on XAM company vehicles to ALS lab in Ulaanbaatar.

Sample shipment receipt is signed off at the Laboratory with additional email confirmation of receipt.

Samples are then stored at the lab and returned to a locked storage site. Audits or reviews Internal audits of sampling techniques and data management are undertaken on a regular basis, to ensure industry best practice is employed at all times.

External reviews and audits have been conducted by the following groups:

2012: AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. was engaged to conduct an Independent Technical Report which reviewed drilling and sampling procedures. It was concluded that sampling and data record was to an appropriate standard.

2013: Mining Associates Ltd. was engaged to conduct an Independent Technical Report to review drilling, sampling techniques and QAQC. Methods were found to conform to international best practice.

2018: CSA Global reviewed the entire drilling, logging, sampling, sample shipping and laboratory processes during the competent persons site visit for the 2018 MRE and found the systems and adherence to protocols to be to an appropriate standard.



JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 2 - REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria Commentary Mineral

tenement

and land

tenure

status The Project comprises 2 Mining Licences (MV-17129A Oyut Ulaan and (MV-17387A Kharmagtai): Xanadu now owns 90% of Vantage LLC, the 100% owner of the Oyut Ulaan mining licence. The Kharmagtai mining license MV-17387A is 100% owned by Oyut Ulaan LLC. Xanadu has an 85% interest in Mongol Metals LLC, which has 90% interest in Oyut Ulaan LLC. The remaining 10% in Oyut Ulaan LLC is owned by Quincunx (BVI) Ltd (“Quincunx”).

The Mongolian Minerals Law (2006) and Mongolian Land Law (2002) govern exploration, mining and land use rights for the project. Exploration

done by

other

parties Previous exploration at Kharmagtai was conducted by Quincunx Ltd, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd including extensive drilling, surface geochemistry, geophysics, mapping.

Previous exploration at Red Mountain (Oyut Ulaan) was conducted by Ivanhoe Mines. Geology



The mineralisation is characterised as porphyry copper-gold type.

Porphyry copper-gold deposits are formed from magmatic hydrothermal fluids typically associated with felsic intrusive stocks that have deposited metals as sulphides both within the intrusive and the intruded host rocks. Quartz stockwork veining is typically associated with sulphides occurring both within the quartz veinlets and disseminated thought out the wall rock. Porphyry deposits are typically large tonnage deposits ranging from low to high grade and are generally mined by large scale open pit or underground bulk mining methods. The deposits at Kharmagtai are atypical in that they are associated with intermediate intrusions of diorite to quartz diorite composition; however, the deposits are in terms of contained gold significant, and similar gold-rich porphyry deposits. Drill hole

Information Diamond drill holes are the principal source of geological and grade data for the Project.

See figures in this ASX/TSX Announcement. Data

Aggregation methods The CSAMT data was converted into 2D line data using the Zonge CSAMT processing software and then converted into 3D space using a UBC inversion process. Inversion fit was acceptable, and error was generally low.

A nominal cut-off of 0.1% CuEq is used in copper dominant systems for identification of potentially significant intercepts for reporting purposes. Higher grade cut-offs are 0.3%, 0.6% and 1% CuEq.

A nominal cut-off of 0.1g/t AuEq is used in gold dominant systems like Golden Eagle for identification of potentially significant intercepts for reporting purposes. Higher grade cut-offs are 0.3g/t, 0.6g/t and 1g/t AuEq.

Maximum contiguous dilution within each intercept is 9m for 0.1%, 0.3%, 0.6% and 1% CuEq.

Most of the reported intercepts are shown in sufficient detail, including maxima and subintervals, to allow the reader to make an assessment of the balance of high and low grades in the intercept.

Informing samples have been composited to two metre lengths honouring the geological domains and adjusted where necessary to ensure that no residual sample lengths have been excluded (best fit). The copper equivalent (CuEq) calculation represents the total metal value for each metal, multiplied by the conversion factor, summed and expressed in equivalent copper percentage with a metallurgical recovery factor applied. The copper equivalent calculation used is based off the CuEq calculation defined by CSA Global in the 2018 Mineral Resource Upgrade.



Copper equivalent (CuEq) grade values were calculated using the following formula:



CuEq = Cu + Au * 0.62097 * 0.8235,



Gold Equivalent (AuEq) grade values were calculated using the following formula:



AuEq = Au + Cu / 0.62097 * 0.8235.



Where:



Cu - copper grade (%)



Au - gold grade (g/t)



0.62097 - conversion factor (gold to copper)



0.8235 - relative recovery of gold to copper (82.35%)



The copper equivalent formula was based on the following parameters (prices are in USD): Copper price - 3.1 $/lb (or 6834 $/t)

Gold price - 1320 $/oz

Copper recovery - 85%

Gold recovery - 70%

Relative recovery of gold to copper = 70% / 85% = 82.35%. Relationship between mineralisation

on widths

and intercept

lengths Mineralised structures are variable in orientation, and therefore drill orientations have been adjusted from place to place in order to allow intersection angles as close as possible to true widths.

Exploration results have been reported as an interval with 'from' and 'to' stated in tables of significant economic intercepts. Tables clearly indicate that true widths will generally be narrower than those reported. Diagrams See figures in the body of this ASX/TSX Announcement. Balanced

reporting Resources have been reported at a range of cut-off grades, above a minimum suitable for open pit mining, and above a minimum suitable for underground mining. Other

substantive

exploration

data Extensive work in this area has been done and is reported separately. Further

Work The mineralisation is open at depth and along strike.

Current estimates are restricted to those expected to be reasonable for open pit mining. Limited drilling below this depth (-300m RL) shows widths and grades potentially suitable for underground extraction.

Exploration on going.



JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 3 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF MINERAL RESOURCES

Mineral Resources are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement. Please refer to the Company’s ASX Announcement dated 8 December 2023 for Xanadu’s most recent reported Mineral Resource Estimate and applicable Table 1, Section 3.

JORC TABLE 1 - SECTION 4 - ESTIMATION AND REPORTING OF ORE RESERVES

Ore Reserves are not reported so this is not applicable to this Announcement.

