Xanadu Mines : Application for quotation of securities - XAM
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
XANADU MINES LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday January 10, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
XAM
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,560,000
07/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
1 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
XANADU MINES LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
92114249026
1.3
ASX issuer code
XAM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/1/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
2 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
3 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
XAMAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX NIL
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
XAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
4,560,000
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
4/1/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
7/1/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
No
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
2,280,000
Colin Moorhead
Invia Custodian Pty Limited
Moorhead Superannuation Fund>
1,140,000
Michele Muscillo
Mrs. Carmel Muscillo
1,140,000
Tony Pearson
Tony Masahiro Pearson
Application for quotation of +securities
4 / 6
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue date
7/1/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Number of +securities to be quoted
4,560,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
$Nil
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
No
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 22:47:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about XANADU MINES LIMITED
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-7,00 M
-5,02 M
-5,02 M
Net cash 2021
6,00 M
4,30 M
4,30 M
P/E ratio 2021
-5,40x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
34,0 M
24,4 M
24,4 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
71,6%
Chart XANADU MINES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,03 AUD
Average target price
0,07 AUD
Spread / Average Target
144%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.