SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Xanadu Mines : Application for quotation of securities - XAM

01/09/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

XANADU MINES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday January 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

XAM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,560,000

07/01/2022

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

XANADU MINES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

92114249026

1.3

ASX issuer code

XAM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/1/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XAMAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX NIL

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

XAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,560,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

2,280,000

Colin Moorhead

Invia Custodian Pty Limited

Moorhead Superannuation Fund>

1,140,000

Michele Muscillo

Mrs. Carmel Muscillo

1,140,000

Tony Pearson

Tony Masahiro Pearson

Issue date

7/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,560,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

$Nil

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

No

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 22:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
