  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Xanadu Mines Limited
  News
  Summary
    XAM   AU000000XAM0

XANADU MINES LIMITED

(XAM)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 02:10:25 am EDT
0.0370 AUD   +27.59%
04/08Xanadu mines ltd - investor webinar, kharmagtai scoping study
AQ
04/07XANADU MINES : Scoping Study 2022 Webinar Presentation
PU
04/07Xanadu Mines Ltd - Scoping Study, Kharmagtai Copper-Gold Project
AQ
Xanadu Mines : Application for quotation of securities - XAM

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

XANADU MINES LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

XAM

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,188,859

20/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity XANADU MINES LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code XAM

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 92114249026

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

    For personal use only

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

  • 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

    No

  • 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

The issue of 8,188,859 fully paid ordinary shares at a deemed price of 2.9308 cents per share, to Whittle Consulting Pty Ltd (ABN 71 086 470 457) of Suite 7, 609 Canterbury Road, Surrey Hills, Victoria 3127, as payment for their services provided to the Company

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

XAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

8,188,859

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02930800

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted No

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities To pay for services rendered

Please provide additional details

The issue of 8,188,859 fully paid ordinary shares at a deemed price of 2.9308 cents per share, to Whittle Consulting Pty Ltd (ABN 71 086 470 457) of Suite 7, 609 Canterbury Road, Surrey Hills, Victoria 3127, as payment for their services provided to the Company

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

XAM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)ASX +security code and description

XAMAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX NIL

1,273,260,215

Total number of

+securities on issue

46,950,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Xanadu Mines Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
